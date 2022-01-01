Seafood
Salad
Sandwiches
The Claw House
946 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Claw House is a New England style lobster house and raw bar. Serving live lobster, seafood and raw bar delicacies. Check out the Inlet Beer Garden located directly on the Marshwalk and featuring 70 craft beers and cocktails on tap.
Location
4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside - 1205 Highway 17 N
4.4 • 948
1205 Highway 17 N Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Pawleys Island, SC
4.6 • 1,501
115 Willbrook Boulevard Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurant
More near Murrells Inlet