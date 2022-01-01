Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Salad
Sandwiches

The Claw House

946 Reviews

$$$

4097 Highway 17 Business

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Lobster Roll
Fishermans Platter FRIED

Starters

Carnitas Wings

$14.00

Bone-in pork shanks, lightly fried and tossed in buffalo BBQ sauce.

Clams Casino Dip

$12.00

Bacon, onion, bell peppers, cream cheese, served with garlic bread and tortilla chips.

Drunken Mussels

$14.00

Mussels steamed in beer, bacon, lemon, garlic butter and fresh herbs served with bread.

Fish Fry Bites

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried fresh cod served with tartar sauce.

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Hand breaded, lightly fried and served with homemade marinara sauce.

Fried Clam Strips

$15.00

Oyster Rock

$15.00

Oysters on the half shell baked with creamy spinach, parmesan cheese and bacon.

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Bavarian pretzel bites served with beer cheese.

Surf & Turf Skewers

$15.00

Scallops, shrimp, beef tenderloin, onions and bell peppers skewered then grilled served with Sriracha aioli.

Soup & Salad

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$9.00

Corn Chowder Cup

$7.00

Corn Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our caesar dressing.

Classic Wedge

$10.00

A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomatoes, candied pecans, blue cheese dressing and balsamic drizzle.

Strawberry Fields

$12.00

Sandwiches & Tacos

Claw House Burger

$16.00

A half pound burger topped with beer cheese and crispy fried onions.

Cod Taco

$12.00

Lightly fried cod topped with cilantro lime sauce, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Our Maryland style crab cake topped with remoulade, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh haddock served fried (grilled or blackened available upon request), topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Inlet Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Oyster Po Boy

$21.00

Fried oysters on a hoagie topped with tomatoes and slaw.

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Fried shrimp on a hoagie topped with tomatoes and slaw.

Surf & Turf Taco

$14.00

Spicy shrimp and chorizo topped with queso fresco cheese and pico de gallo.

Tuna Poke Taco

$15.00

Kids Food

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Crab Cluster

$24.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Entrées

Crab Cakes

$33.00

Maryland style, served with fries and slaw.

Filet

$35.00

8oz. filet mignon cooked over an open flame and topped with garlic butter, served with your choice of side.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Battered fresh cod, served with fries and slaw.

Fishermans Platter FRIED

$35.00

Cod, shrimp, oysters and scallops served with slaw and choice of side.

Fishermans Platter GRILLED

$35.00

Cod, shrimp and scallops served with slaw and choice of side.

Grouper Stack

$30.00

Panko breaded grouper and a crab cake served over risotto, topped with lobster sauce.

Pasta Pesto

$22.00

Short Ribs

$33.00

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Fresh shrimp, South Carolina stone ground yellow grits, andouille sausage, peppers, green onions in a low-country gravy.

Steamed

Two Snow Crab Legs

$38.00

Two clusters of snow crab legs served with fresh corn on the cob, red potatoes and melted butter.

Three Snow Crab Legs

$48.00

Three clusters of snow crab legs served with fresh corn on the cob, red potatoes and melted butter.

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 Lb

$15.00

1/2 pound of large shrimp cooked in a seasoned broth and chilled, served with fresh corn on the cob, red potatoes and melted butter.

Steamed Shrimp 1 Lb

$26.00

One pound of large shrimp cooked in a seasoned broth and chilled, served with fresh corn on the cob, red potatoes and melted butter.

Fried Seafood

Flounder

$22.00

Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.

Oysters

$24.00

Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.

Scallops

$38.00

Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.

Shrimp

$22.00

Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.

Clam Strips

$22.00

Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.

Grilled

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

Lobsters

1.5lb Lobster

$40.00Out of stock

Fresh live lobster steamed in spices and served with fresh corn on the cob, red potatoes and melted butter.

2lb Lobster

$52.00

Fresh live lobster steamed in spices and served with fresh corn on the cob, red potatoes and melted butter.

2.5lb Lobster

$57.00Out of stock

Fresh live lobster steamed in spices and served with fresh corn on the cob, red potatoes and melted butter.

3lb Lobster

$67.00Out of stock

Fresh live lobster steamed in spices and served with fresh corn on the cob, red potatoes and melted butter.

Sides

Applesauce

$1.00

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Creamed Collards

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

House Salad

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.00

Ny Style Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Claw House is a New England style lobster house and raw bar. Serving live lobster, seafood and raw bar delicacies. Check out the Inlet Beer Garden located directly on the Marshwalk and featuring 70 craft beers and cocktails on tap.

Website

Location

4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Directions

