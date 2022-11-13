A map showing the location of The Cloud Food Hall 55 Columbia streetView gallery
Soul Food
Italian
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Cloud Food Hall 55 Columbia street

14 Reviews

55 Columbia street

Albany, NY 12207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

City Halal

Chicken & Lamb Gyro

$12.50

Grilled chicken and lamb wrapped in a fresh pitta, served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion white sauce, and hot sauce

Chicken & Lamb Platter

$11.99

Grilled Chicken and Lamb over rice served with lettuce, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, white sauce, and hot sauce

Chicken Platter

$8.99

Grilled chicken over rice served with lettuce, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, white sauce, and hot sauce

Chicken Gyro

$9.50

Grilled chicken wrapped in a fresh pitta, served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, white sauce, and hot sauce

Falafel Gyro

$10.50

Falafel wrapped in a fresh pitta, served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions white sauce, and hot sauce

Falafel Platter

$9.99

Falafel over rice served with lettuce, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, white sauce, and hot sauce

Lamb Gyro

$10.50

Grilled lamb wrapped in a fresh pitta, served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, white sauce, and hot sauce

Lamb Platter

$9.99

Grilled lamb over rice served with lettuce, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, white sauce, and hot sauce

Lamb Salad

$8.99

Falafel Salad

$8.99

Fried Fish Platter

$13.99

Fried fish over rice served with lettuce, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, white sauce, and hot sauce

Fried Fish Salad

$12.50

Fried Fish Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, White Sauce and Red Sauce

Family First Soul

Fried Chicken Platter

$17.99

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast served with Baked Mac & Cheese, Collards and Candied Yams

Fish Platter

$19.99

Crispy Fried Whiting served Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens and Candied Yams

Salmon Platter

$24.99

Soul seasoned seared salmon, served with baked mac & cheese, collard greens, and candied yams.

Chicken Tenders and French Fries

Chicken Tenders and French Fries

$12.50

House made Chicken Tenders and French Fries served with Cloud Sauce

Fried fish sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Fried Whiting with Soul, lettuce, Pickles and Cloud Sauce.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$13.25

Blackened Salmon with Spicy Pickled Peppers, Pineapple Jalapeno Mayo, on a Bed of Spinach.

Cheesy Chicken and Rice Empanada!!

$3.50

A Large Handmade Empanada Filled with Chicken, Cheddar Cheese and Rice. Deep Fried and then seasoned with a little bit of soul!

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast

$7.99

Fried Fish

$8.99

Blackened Salmon

$12.99

Small House Salad

$3.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, with Ranch Dressing.

Side of mac

$7.25

Side of collard greens

$5.99

Side of yams

$6.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Fried fish served with french fries and Tartar Sauce.

Homemade Southern Style Sweet Tea (24oz)

$3.00

Build Your Own Platter

6 Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp & Bae Fries

$16.99

7 Fried Shrimp and Old Bay French Fries served with Creole Remoulade. Comes with your choice of beverage

Fried Shrimp Po´Boy

$15.99

Fried Shrimp, Creole Remoulade, Jalapeno and red onion salad on a toasted roll. Comes with fries and your choice of beverage

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.19

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cloud Sauce

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Fish Po´Boy

$14.99

Fried Fish, creole remoulade, jalapeno, and red onion salad on toasted roll.

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Homemade Southern Style Sweet Tea (24oz)

$3.00

Chicks & Waffles

Plain Waffle

$8.00

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$10.00

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Kiwi Strawberry Waffle

$10.00

Red Velvet Waffle

$11.00

Cola

$1.00

Pineapple soda

$1.00

Ginger ale

$1.00

Orange soda

$1.00

6 wings + Fries

$10.50

10 wings + Fries

$14.25

15 wings + Fries

$22.75

Crab Cakes + Sweet Potato Fries

$16.99

2 Large Hand Made Crab Cakes Made with 100% real Crab Meat. served with your choice of fries or onion rings & Creole Remoulade dipping sauce.

Shake’N Burg’s

Double Cheeseburger + Fries/ Onion Rings

$13.49

Cheeseburger + Fries/ Onion Rings

$10.49

Turkey Burger + Fries/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.49

Veggie Beyond Meat Burger + Fries/ Onion Rings

$16.00

Pineapple soda

$1.00

6 wings + Fries

$10.50

10 wings + Fries

$14.25

15 wings + Fries

$22.75

Milkshake

$4.00

Cola

$1.00

Orange soda

$1.00

Ginger ale

$1.00

Crab Cakes + Sweet Potato Fries

$16.99

2 Large Hand Made Crab Cakes Made with 100% real Crab Meat. served with your choice of fries or onion rings & Creole Remoulade dipping sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Boneless wings + Fries

$10.50

House Of Sweets

Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

4 Handmade Chocolate Chip Cookies with Walnuts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

4 Handmade Chocolate Chip Cookies

Red Velvet Mini Cupcakes

$3.99

2 Handmade Red Velvet Mini Cupcakes with cream cheese icing

Strawberry Delight Cupcakes

$4.00

2 Handmade Jello Infused Strawberry Cupcakes with vanilla icing

Cocoa Cupcakes

$4.00

2 Handmade Hot Chocolate flavored cupcakes with Chocolate Marshmallow Icing

ASUBA Project Inspire Denim & White Affair

ASUBA Project Inspire Denim & White Affair

$5,853.66

Private event for SUNY Albany project Inspire denim & white affair . 9\17\22 2pm - 7pm.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

55 Columbia street, Albany, NY 12207

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave - (C) - 33 New Scotland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
33 New Scotland Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Margarita City
orange starNo Reviews
1118 Central Ave. Albany, NY 12205
View restaurantnext
Genoa Importing
orange starNo Reviews
435 Loudon Rd Loudonville, NY 12211
View restaurantnext
Lanie's Cafe - 471 Albany Shaker Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
471 Albany Shaker Rd. Loudonville, NY 12211
View restaurantnext
Nic's Trattoria - 1 Springhurst Drive
orange star4.9 • 191
1 Springhurst Drive East Greenbush, NY 12061
View restaurantnext
J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza - 1475 Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1475 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Albany

City Line Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,796
1200 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Bagels - Albany
orange star4.3 • 1,140
1235 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Cafe Madison Albany
orange star4.1 • 710
1108 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
The Point
orange star4.5 • 615
1100 Madison Avenue Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Jack's Oyster House
orange star4.2 • 519
42 State Street Albany, NY 12207
View restaurantnext
Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave
orange star5.0 • 41
1823 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albany
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston