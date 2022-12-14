The Co-op 4637 50th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4637 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79414
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 204-Lubbock
No Reviews
4930 South Loop 289 #300 Lubbock, TX 79414
View restaurant