The Co-op 4637 50th St

review star

No reviews yet

4637 50th St

Lubbock, TX 79414

Order Again

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Chilton

$8.00

Rosemary Paloma

$12.00

Texas Sun

$12.00

Co-Op Margarita

$12.00

Co-Op Martini

$12.00

Sage Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Draft Beer

Pondaseta I-40 West Coast IPA

$7.00

Two Docs Weller Weiss

$7.00

Lone Pint Zythophile American IPA

$7.00

Southern Star Bombshell Blonde

$7.00

Pondaseta Pirates Booty

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Coors Original

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pondaseta Sky Rise Coffee Porter

$6.00

Pondaseta Premium Lager

$6.00

Prairie Prickly Pear Margarita Seltzer

$6.00

Ziegenbock

$6.00

Red btg

Bodegas Filon Garnacha

$16.00

Left Coast Pinot Noir

$14.00

Yves Cuilleron Syrah Vignes d'a Cote

$12.00

Peirano Estate Old Vines Zinfandel

$12.00

Alberti 154 Malbec

$12.00Out of stock

Ancient Peaks Cabernet

$14.00

White btg

Camina Verdejo

$8.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Huges Beaulieu Picpoul de Pinet

$9.00

Mount Fishtail Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Pot de Vin Rose

$12.00

Sanglier Chardonnay

$16.00

Sparkling btg

Prince de Lise Blanc de Blancs

$8.00

Sparking Rose

$10.00

Bottles

Camina Verdejo BOTTLE

$28.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$40.00

Hugues Beaulieu Picpoul de Pinet

$32.00

Mount Fishtail Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$36.00

Sanglier Chardonnay BOTTLE

$60.00

Pot de Vin Rose BOTTLE

$48.00

Bodegas Filon Garnacha BOTTLE

$30.00

Left Coast Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$48.00

Yves Cuilleron Syrah Vignes d'a Cote BOTTLE

$36.00

Peirano Estate Old Vines Zinfandel BOTTLE

$38.00

Alberti 154 Malbec BOTTLE

$38.00Out of stock

Ancient Peaks Cabernet BOTTLES

$48.00

Clos de Tafall Priorat Granache Blend

$50.00Out of stock

Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$120.00

La Rasina Brunello di Motalcino

$90.00

Titus Andronicus

$80.00

Davis Family Cab 5

$124.00

Les Allies Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$60.00

Davis Family Chardonnay BOTTLES

$70.00

For the Table

Bread Basket

$8.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$12.00

Maine Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Steak Tartare

$18.00Out of stock

Charcuterie

$25.00

Plants

Sweet Potato Bisque

$5.00+

Chopped Salad

$6.00+

Vegan Caesar

$6.00+

Veg Beef

$5.00+

Animals

Roasted Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Red Snapper

$32.00

Beef Tenderloin

$44.00

Pasta

Lasagna Bianca

$16.00

Elk Bolognese

$18.00

Sammies and Pies

Brunch BLT

$10.00

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Pizza Bianca

$18.00

Carnivore Pizza

$18.00

Backyard Burger

$13.00

Bacon and Bleu Burger

$15.00

Grilled Cheese (adult)

$8.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese (kid)

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Baby Grazer

$8.00

Baby Steak

$12.00

Dessert

Sour Cream Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Chèvre Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Fanta Float

$8.00

Lunch

Filet Salad

$20.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$4.00

Bottle Sprite

$4.00

Bottle Fanta

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4637 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79414

Directions

