BG picView gallery

The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

review star

No reviews yet

325 New York Ave

Holton, KS 66436

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SIGNATURE BURGERS

Classic Cheese Burger

$9.00

lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion & choice of cheese on a toasted split top bun ~add bacon +$1.50 • make texas style: texas tooth picks & bbq sauce +$ 1.50. Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

Loaded Cheese Burger

$12.00

hardwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion & choice of cheese on a toasted split top bun. Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

Breakfast Cheese Burger

$12.00

fried egg, bacon or ham with sautéed onions & choice of cheese on texas toast ~ add hashbrown patty + 1.50.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

TCP Burger

$12.00

garlic aoli, pickle, cheddar cheese, beer cheese, onion ring, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

Pastrami Burger

$13.00

spicy house sauce, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

New Mexico Hatch Chili Burger

$13.50

spicy hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

Five Alarm Burger

$11.00

grilled jalapeños, chipotle mayo, smoky ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.50

sautéed mushrooms & melted swiss on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

Bacon Avocado Ranch

$13.00

bacon, avocado, ranch, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

Bacon Guacamole Pico Burger

$13.50

hardwood smoked bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

Keto Burger

$9.50

lettuce, pickle, onion & choice of cheese, without a bun ~ add side salad + 1.50.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50

HOUSE BURGERS

Single House Burger

$5.75

3.2 oz Angus Beef Patty standard dress is shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, house sauce & american cheese

Double House Burger

$8.50

3.2 oz Angus Beef Patty standard dress is shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, house sauce & american cheese

Triple House Burger

$11.25

3.2 oz Angus Beef Patty standard dress is shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, house sauce & american cheese

APPETIZERS

Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Beer Battered O-Rings

$7.50

Breaded Cheese Curds

$7.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

Chicken Gizzards

$7.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Load it up! (Pick up to four 10 add ons for only $30 more.. cheese, chili, guacamole, pico, jalopeño, sour cream) Sauces are 1 free per app, additional is 1.00

Mini Tacos

$7.50

Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes

$7.50

Pickle Fries

$7.50

Regular Fries

$5.00

Load it up! (Pick up to four 10 add ons for only $30 more.. cheese, chili, guacamole, pico, jalopeño, sour cream) Sauces are 1 free per app, additional is 1.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$5.00

Load it up! (Pick up to four 10 add ons for only $30 more.. cheese, chili, guacamole, pico, jalopeño, sour cream) Sauces are 1 free per app, additional is 1.00

Southwest Egg Rolls (3 )

$9.50

Tots

$5.00

Load it up! (Pick up to four 10 add ons for only $30 more.. cheese, chili, guacamole, pico, jalopeño, sour cream) Sauces are 1 free per app, additional is 1.00

Wings (6 )

$8.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.50

HOUSE SMOKED WINGS (12)

$18.00

SANDWICHES

Beef Philly

$11.00

Sautéed peppers, onions & melted swiss cheese, served on a hoagie or wrap

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Sautéed peppers, onions & melted swiss cheese, served on a hoagie or wrap

Sauced Chicken

$12.00

bacon marinated chicken, shredded cheese & your choice of sauce: ranch, bbq, sweet chili, jalapeño ranch or buffalo, served on a hoagie or wrap

Reuben

$11.00

corned beef or turkey, 1000 island, sauerkraut & melted swiss, on marbled rye

BLT

$10.00

hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on toasted sourdough

Pork Tender

$11.00

8oz breaded tender, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on texas toast

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

fried & topped with lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on a split top bun

Homestyle Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

fried & topped with lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on a split top bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

marinated chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on a split top bun ~ load it up with bacon, sautéed mushrooms & cheese +200

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

breaded beef patty topped with lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on texas toast

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$12.00

golden fried fish with lettuce, pickle, tartar & cheese, served on a hoagie

Guac Turkey

$11.00

sliced turkey, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato, served on toasted sourdough

WRAPS

Fried Chicken & Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo or home style chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese & ranch wrapped in a warm tortilla

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.00

sliced turkey, smoked bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce swiss cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla

Black Bean Avocado Wrap

$10.50

black bean patty, avocado & smoky ghost pepper cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & lettuce wrapped in a warm tortilla

Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Fried chicken, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & lettuce wrapped in a warm tortilla

Beer Battered Fish Wrap

$12.00

golden filet, shredded cheese, cole slaw & tartar wrapped in a warm tortilla

Black Bean Chicken & Guac Wrap

$12.50

black bean patty, grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce and chipotle mayo wrapped in a warm tortilla

SALADS

Dinner Salad

$5.00

lettuce salad mix, red onion, olives, tomatoes, cheese & croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00+

salad mix, red onion, olives, tomatoes, cheese & croutons

Fried Chicken Salad

$7.00+

salad mix, red onion, olives, tomatoes, cheese & croutons

Beef Taco Salad

$7.00+

fresh tortilla chips topped with meat of choice, lettuce, cheese, tomato, olives, jalapeños, served with sour cream & salsa on the side

Chicken Taco Salad

$7.00+

fresh tortilla chips topped with meat of choice, lettuce, cheese, tomato, olives, jalapeños, served with sour cream & salsa on the side

BASKETS

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.00

All baskets served with fries & coleslaw

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$13.50

All baskets served with fries & coleslaw

Beer Battered Fish Basket

$13.00

All baskets served with fries & coleslaw

KIDS

Mac & Cheese Bites (7 )

$7.50

All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea

Nuggets (8 )

$7.50

All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea

Mini Corn Dogs (8 )

$7.50

All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea

Kids Burger

$7.50

All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea

DAILY SPECIAL

DAILY SPECIAL

$13.00

DRAFT | 16OZ

16oz Bud Light

$4.50

16oz Coors Light

$4.50

16oz Miller Light

$4.50

16oz Mich Ultra

$4.50

16oz Blvd Tank 7

$6.50

16oz Blue Moon

$5.00

16oz Goose Island IPA

$6.00

16oz Breck Vanilla Porter

$6.00

16oz Hoppy Bassett

$6.00

16oz Blvd Wheat

$6.00

16oz War Beard Irish Red

$6.00

16oz 420 IPA

$6.00

DRAFT | 30OZ

30oz Bud Light

$8.00

30oz Coors Light

$8.00

30oz Miller Light

$8.00

30oz Mich Ultra

$8.00

30oz Blvd Tank 7

$10.00

30oz Blue Moon

$9.00

30oz Goose Island IPA

$9.50

30oz Breck Vanilla Porter

$9.50

30oz Hoppy Bassett

$9.50

30oz Blvd Wheat

$9.50

30oz War Beard Irish Red

$9.50

30oz 420 IPA

BOTTLED | CANS

BTL Budweiser - $3.25

$3.25

BTL Bud Light

$3.25

BTL Coors Banquet

$3.25

BTL Coors Light

$3.25

BTL Miller Lite

$3.25

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.25

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Guinness

$5.00

BTL Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Keystone Light

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

PBR

$2.00

Montucky

$2.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$6.00

Skyy

$5.00

Tito's

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

New Amsterdamn Orange

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

UV Blue

$5.00

UV Orange

$5.00

Ketel One

$6.00

UV Cherry

$5.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Absolut

$8.00

DBL Skyy

$7.00

DBL Tito's

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdamn Orange

$7.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL UV Blue

$7.00

DBL UV Orange

$7.00

DBL Ketel One

$8.00

DBL UV Cherry

$7.00

GIN

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Beefeater

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$7.00

RUM

Well Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Malibu

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$7.00

DBL Bacardi Raspberry

$7.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.00

TEQUILA

1800 Rep

$9.00

Codigo 1530

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Exotico Blanco

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Santo Mezquila 100% Agave

$11.00

Santo Tequila Blanco

$9.00

Sauza Silver

$5.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

DBL Santo Mezquila 100% Agave

$13.00

DBL Santo Tequila Blanco

$11.00

DBL Codigo 1530

$30.00

DBL Exotico Blanco

$8.00

DBL Sauza Silver

$7.00

DBL 1800 Rep

$11.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$4.00

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

$8.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

America Honey

$7.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$6.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.00

Four Roses Single Barrel - $12.00

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Gold

$10.00

Jack Single Barrel

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Lord Calvert

$4.00

MaCallan

$25.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Marker's Mark

$6.00

Masterson's

$15.00

Old Charter

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Weller

$7.00

Weller 107

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

DBL Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel - $12.00

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels Gold

$12.00

DBL Jack Single Barrel

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam

$7.00

DBL Lord Calvert

$6.00

DBL MaCallan

$35.00

DBL Marker's Mark

$8.00

DBL Masterson's

$22.00

DBL Old Charter

$7.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$7.00

DBL Skrewball

$8.00

DBL Weller

$9.00

DBL Weller 107

$11.00

DBL Whistle Pig

$22.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$7.00

DBL Jim Beam

$7.00

DBL Makers Mark

$9.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$9.00

DBL America Honey

$9.00

DBL Bulliet

$11.00

DBL Canadian Club

$6.00

DBL Crown Royal

$8.00

LIQUEURS | CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Fireball

$4.50

Buttershots

$4.00

Dr McGillicuddy Cherry

$5.00

Pimms

$5.50

Well Amaretto

$4.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Hennessey

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

DBL Bailey's

$8.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

$7.00

DBL Kahlua

$7.00

DBL Fireball

$6.50

DBL Buttershots

$6.00

DBL Dr McGillicuddy Cherry

$7.00

DBL Pimms

$7.50

DBL Well Amaretto

$6.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

DBL Hennessey

$11.00

COCKTAILS

16oz Slush

$5.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Cockeyed Bulldog

$8.00

Cockeyed Lemonade

$4.00

Cockeyed Tea

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Daquiri

$5.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

House Margarita

$4.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Mule

$6.00

Irish Trash Can

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marajuana

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$6.00

Manhattan

$5.00

Martini

$5.00

Maui Waui

$8.00

Miami Vice

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa Kit

$18.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Peach Pig

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Drink

$7.00

Prickly Pig

$6.00

Rob Roy

$5.00

Rum Runner 160z

$6.00

Scratch Margarita

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Smokey Bloody Mary

$6.00

Smoking Bullet

$8.00

Strawberry/Banana Daiquiri

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Tropical Pig

$6.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

NA BEVERAGES

16oz Slush (non-alcoholic)

$4.00

12oz Slush

$3.00

Bargs Root Beer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.25

Kids Drink (No Refills)

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

Strawberry Milk

$2.50

DESSERT

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$7.50

CLOTHING

BEANIE

$20.00

T-SHIRT

$25.00

LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

HOODIE

$35.00

BALL CAP

$15.00

GLASS/BARWARE

PINT GLASS

$8.00

FLASK

$25.00

SHOT GLASS

$10.00

PLASTIC CUP

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fun, Family friendly, neighborhood bar and grille!

Website

Location

325 New York Ave, Holton, KS 66436

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Trails Cafe - Holton
orange starNo Reviews
601 Arizona Ave Holton, KS 66436
View restaurantnext
Brickstreet Bourbon
orange starNo Reviews
412 Broadway St Valley Falls, KS 66088
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
7232 K4 Hwy Meriden, KS 66512
View restaurantnext
Lago Vista Grill - Ozawkie
orange starNo Reviews
102 Main St. Ozawkie, KS 66070
View restaurantnext
Froggys Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
311 E, US-24 Saint Marys, KS 66536
View restaurantnext
Pal Indian Cuisine - 2620 SW 6th St
orange starNo Reviews
2620 SW 6th St Topeka, KS 66606
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Holton
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston