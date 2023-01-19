The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille
325 New York Ave
Holton, KS 66436
SIGNATURE BURGERS
Classic Cheese Burger
lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion & choice of cheese on a toasted split top bun ~add bacon +$1.50 • make texas style: texas tooth picks & bbq sauce +$ 1.50. Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
Loaded Cheese Burger
hardwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion & choice of cheese on a toasted split top bun. Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
Breakfast Cheese Burger
fried egg, bacon or ham with sautéed onions & choice of cheese on texas toast ~ add hashbrown patty + 1.50.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
TCP Burger
garlic aoli, pickle, cheddar cheese, beer cheese, onion ring, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
Pastrami Burger
spicy house sauce, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
New Mexico Hatch Chili Burger
spicy hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
Five Alarm Burger
grilled jalapeños, chipotle mayo, smoky ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
Mushroom Swiss Burger
sautéed mushrooms & melted swiss on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
Bacon Avocado Ranch
bacon, avocado, ranch, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
Bacon Guacamole Pico Burger
hardwood smoked bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
Keto Burger
lettuce, pickle, onion & choice of cheese, without a bun ~ add side salad + 1.50.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
HOUSE BURGERS
Single House Burger
3.2 oz Angus Beef Patty standard dress is shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, house sauce & american cheese
Double House Burger
3.2 oz Angus Beef Patty standard dress is shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, house sauce & american cheese
Triple House Burger
3.2 oz Angus Beef Patty standard dress is shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, house sauce & american cheese
APPETIZERS
Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks
Beer Battered O-Rings
Breaded Cheese Curds
Breaded Mushrooms
Chicken Gizzards
Chips & Salsa
Load it up! (Pick up to four 10 add ons for only $30 more.. cheese, chili, guacamole, pico, jalopeño, sour cream) Sauces are 1 free per app, additional is 1.00
Mini Tacos
Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes
Pickle Fries
Regular Fries
Load it up! (Pick up to four 10 add ons for only $30 more.. cheese, chili, guacamole, pico, jalopeño, sour cream) Sauces are 1 free per app, additional is 1.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Load it up! (Pick up to four 10 add ons for only $30 more.. cheese, chili, guacamole, pico, jalopeño, sour cream) Sauces are 1 free per app, additional is 1.00
Southwest Egg Rolls (3 )
Tots
Load it up! (Pick up to four 10 add ons for only $30 more.. cheese, chili, guacamole, pico, jalopeño, sour cream) Sauces are 1 free per app, additional is 1.00
Wings (6 )
Mac and Cheese Bites
HOUSE SMOKED WINGS (12)
SANDWICHES
Beef Philly
Sautéed peppers, onions & melted swiss cheese, served on a hoagie or wrap
Chicken Philly
Sautéed peppers, onions & melted swiss cheese, served on a hoagie or wrap
Sauced Chicken
bacon marinated chicken, shredded cheese & your choice of sauce: ranch, bbq, sweet chili, jalapeño ranch or buffalo, served on a hoagie or wrap
Reuben
corned beef or turkey, 1000 island, sauerkraut & melted swiss, on marbled rye
BLT
hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on toasted sourdough
Pork Tender
8oz breaded tender, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on texas toast
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
fried & topped with lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on a split top bun
Homestyle Chicken Sandwich
fried & topped with lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on a split top bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
marinated chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on a split top bun ~ load it up with bacon, sautéed mushrooms & cheese +200
Chicken Fried Steak
breaded beef patty topped with lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion, served on texas toast
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
golden fried fish with lettuce, pickle, tartar & cheese, served on a hoagie
Guac Turkey
sliced turkey, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato, served on toasted sourdough
WRAPS
Fried Chicken & Ranch Wrap
Buffalo or home style chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese & ranch wrapped in a warm tortilla
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
sliced turkey, smoked bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce swiss cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla
Black Bean Avocado Wrap
black bean patty, avocado & smoky ghost pepper cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & lettuce wrapped in a warm tortilla
Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried chicken, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & lettuce wrapped in a warm tortilla
Beer Battered Fish Wrap
golden filet, shredded cheese, cole slaw & tartar wrapped in a warm tortilla
Black Bean Chicken & Guac Wrap
black bean patty, grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce and chipotle mayo wrapped in a warm tortilla
SALADS
Dinner Salad
lettuce salad mix, red onion, olives, tomatoes, cheese & croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
salad mix, red onion, olives, tomatoes, cheese & croutons
Fried Chicken Salad
salad mix, red onion, olives, tomatoes, cheese & croutons
Beef Taco Salad
fresh tortilla chips topped with meat of choice, lettuce, cheese, tomato, olives, jalapeños, served with sour cream & salsa on the side
Chicken Taco Salad
fresh tortilla chips topped with meat of choice, lettuce, cheese, tomato, olives, jalapeños, served with sour cream & salsa on the side
BASKETS
KIDS
Mac & Cheese Bites (7 )
All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea
Nuggets (8 )
All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea
Mini Corn Dogs (8 )
All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea
Kids Grilled Cheese
All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea
Kids Burger
All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea
DAILY SPECIAL
DRAFT | 16OZ
DRAFT | 30OZ
BOTTLED | CANS
VODKA
Well Vodka
Absolut
Skyy
Tito's
Smirnoff
New Amsterdamn Orange
Grey Goose
UV Blue
UV Orange
Ketel One
UV Cherry
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Skyy
DBL Tito's
DBL Smirnoff
DBL New Amsterdamn Orange
DBL Grey Goose
DBL UV Blue
DBL UV Orange
DBL Ketel One
DBL UV Cherry
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
1800 Rep
Codigo 1530
Don Julio Anejo
Exotico Blanco
Patron Silver
Santo Mezquila 100% Agave
Santo Tequila Blanco
Sauza Silver
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Santo Mezquila 100% Agave
DBL Santo Tequila Blanco
DBL Codigo 1530
DBL Exotico Blanco
DBL Sauza Silver
DBL 1800 Rep
SCOTCH
WHISKEY/BOURBON
America Honey
Bulliet
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Salted Caramel
Crown Royal Vanilla
Four Roses Single Barrel - $12.00
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Gold
Jack Single Barrel
Jameson
Jim Beam
Lord Calvert
MaCallan
Makers Mark
Marker's Mark
Masterson's
Old Charter
Seagram's 7
Skrewball
Well Whiskey
Weller
Weller 107
Whistle Pig
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 101
DBL Crown Royal Salted Caramel
DBL Crown Royal Vanilla
DBL Four Roses Single Barrel - $12.00
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Gold
DBL Jack Single Barrel
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Lord Calvert
DBL MaCallan
DBL Marker's Mark
DBL Masterson's
DBL Old Charter
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Skrewball
DBL Weller
DBL Weller 107
DBL Whistle Pig
DBL Wild Turkey 101
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL America Honey
DBL Bulliet
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
LIQUEURS | CORDIALS
Amaretto Di Saronno
Bailey's
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Fireball
Buttershots
Dr McGillicuddy Cherry
Pimms
Well Amaretto
Remy Martin VSOP
Hennessey
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Bailey's
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Fireball
DBL Buttershots
DBL Dr McGillicuddy Cherry
DBL Pimms
DBL Well Amaretto
DBL Remy Martin VSOP
DBL Hennessey
COCKTAILS
16oz Slush
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cockeyed Bulldog
Cockeyed Lemonade
Cockeyed Tea
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
House Margarita
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Mule
Irish Trash Can
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marajuana
Long Island Tea
Manhattan
Martini
Maui Waui
Miami Vice
Mimosa
Mimosa Kit
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Peach Pig
Pina Colada
Pineapple Upside Down Drink
Prickly Pig
Rob Roy
Rum Runner 160z
Scratch Margarita
Screwdriver
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Smokey Bloody Mary
Smoking Bullet
Strawberry/Banana Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Tropical Pig
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Vegas Bomb
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A fun, Family friendly, neighborhood bar and grille!
325 New York Ave, Holton, KS 66436