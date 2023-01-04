Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coffee Barn

review star

No reviews yet

9552 Old Hwy 99 North Road

Burlington, WA 98233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso shots mixed with Hershey's Chocolate Sauce, and your choice of milk.

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso shots mixed with water and cream or alternative milk of your choice, includes any flavor creation.

Breve

$5.00+

Espresso shots mixed with Half & Half and your choice of flavor creation.

Drip

$3.00+
Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$3.00+

Free Drink

Drinkers choice of drink up to a 24oz.

Employee Drink

$2.00

Chai

$5.00+

Chai

Specials

Mocha Monday

Mocha Monday

$2.00

Mocha Special

$4.75+

Latte Special

$4.50+

Blended Drinks

Blended Espresso

Blended Espresso

$5.50+

Any blended coffee with a flavor. Frozen Mochas Frozen Lattes Frozen Chai

Espresso Shakes

Espresso Shakes

$6.00+

Espresso shots blended with hard old fashion vanilla ice cream with your choice of flavor creation.

Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.50+
Non-Coffee Blended

Non-Coffee Blended

$5.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate Frozen Orange Cream Frozen Matcha/Green Tea Frozen Italian Soda

Blended Energy

Blended Energy

$5.25+

Any blended drink that contains energy such as Lotus, Spark, Blast or Red Bull.

Smoothie/Frozen Lemonade

Smoothie/Frozen Lemonade

$5.00+
Scoops of Ice Cream

Scoops of Ice Cream

$2.75+

Energy Drinks

Red Bull Italian Soda

Red Bull Italian Soda

$5.25+
Lotus Energy

Lotus Energy

$4.00+
Spark

Spark

$4.00+
Red Bull Can

Red Bull Can

$2.75
Scoop of Spark

Scoop of Spark

$2.00

Non Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Tea

$3.25+

London Fog

$4.50+

Apple Cider

$3.50+
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.00+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Pond Scum

$15.00
Torani Bottle

Torani Bottle

$8.00

Cup with a Flavor

$2.25+

Extra

Iced Water

Iced Water

$0.75
Protein Powder

Protein Powder

$0.50
Cup with Flavor

Cup with Flavor

$2.25+

Employee Menu

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00
Bagel

Bagel

$2.75
Baked Goods

Baked Goods

$2.50

Employee Drink

$2.00

Sweatshirt

$20.00

Hats

$10.00

Baked Goods

Muffin/Top

Muffin/Top

$3.75
Cookie

Cookie

$3.50
Power Up Bar

Power Up Bar

$3.75
Scone

Scone

$3.75
Brownie

Brownie

$3.75
PNW Cookies (Vegan)

PNW Cookies (Vegan)

$3.75
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$2.00+

Savory

Bagel

Bagel

$5.00+
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25
Chicken Bake

Chicken Bake

$5.50

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

10 Beans

10 Beans

$2.00

Cups

20oz Deer Tumbler

$25.00

Black Mug

$10.00

Camping Mug

$12.00

20oz Tall Tumblers

$30.00

Comes with Free Drink

24oz Color Changing Cups

$15.00

12oz Cork Mug

$20.00

16oz Cork Tumbler *White

$30.00

20oz Cork Tumbler *Black

$35.00

30oz Water Bottle

$20.00

Clothing

PNW Hoodie

$30.00

Rise & Grind Pullover

$25.00

Rise & Grind Zip Up

$25.00

Circle Hoodie

$25.00

Shots on Point

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$15.00

Mandala Tank Top

$15.00

Hats

Beanie

$20.00

Camo Hat

$15.00

Snap-Back Hat

$12.00

PNW Flex-Fit

$18.00

Misc

CB Sticker

$1.00

Tote Bag

$3.00

Mint Tin

$5.00

Sugar Free Mints in cute black tin!

Credit Card Fee

Credit Card Fee

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fun, Fast, & Feisty! We offer $2 Mocha Mondays, Double Punch Wednesdays, and Old Fashioned Milkshakes!

Website

Location

9552 Old Hwy 99 North Road, Burlington, WA 98233

Directions

Gallery
The Coffee Barn image
The Coffee Barn image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Office Tavern - 112 N CHERRY ST
orange star4.4 • 65
112 N CHERRY ST BURLINGTON, WA 98233
View restaurantnext
Farmstrong Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
110 Stewart Rd Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Max Dale's Steak & Chop House
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Riverside Dr. Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea - WA - Sedro Woolley
orange starNo Reviews
802 W State Rout 20 Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
View restaurantnext
Terramar Brewing & Distilling
orange starNo Reviews
5712 Gilkey Ave Edison, WA 98232
View restaurantnext
The Old Edison
orange star4.5 • 680
5829 Cains Ct Bow, WA 98232
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burlington

Jamba - 000691 - Burlington Crossing
orange star4.6 • 903
1839 S. Burlington Blvd. Burlington, WA 98233
View restaurantnext
The Office Tavern - 112 N CHERRY ST
orange star4.4 • 65
112 N CHERRY ST BURLINGTON, WA 98233
View restaurantnext
Whidbey Coffee Burlington Cafe
orange star4.0 • 32
1960 Marketplace Dr Burlington, WV 98233
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burlington
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Camano Island
review star
No reviews yet
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Lynden
review star
No reviews yet
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston