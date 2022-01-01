Main picView gallery

The Coffee Peddlar 112 Harrison Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

112 Harrison Avenue

Harrison, OH 45030

Specials

Coffee Peddlar Mocha

$4.75

White Chocolate & Caramel Drizzle

House Coffee

$2.50

Refill

$1.00

Signature Drinks

Almond Crème

$5.15

White Chocolate & Almond

Almond Joy

$4.65

Chocolate Sauce & Coconut

Amaretto Crème

$5.15

Amaretto & White Chocolate

Apple Pie

$4.60

Apple & Cinnamon

Autumn Mocha

$5.40

White Chocolate, Hazelnut & Cinnamon

Bahama Momma

$4.90

White Chocolate, Coconut & Raspberry

Bald Eagle

$5.15

Caramel Sauce, Coconut & Honey

Birthday Cake

$4.65

Almond, French Vanilla & Butterscotch

Blackberry Truffle

$5.15

Buckeye Mocha

$4.65

Chocolate Sauce & Peanut Butter

Bullseye

$5.40

White Chocolate, Caramel & Vanilla

Butter Cream

$5.15

Butterscotch & White Chocolate

Butterfinger

$4.90

Chocolate Sauce, Peanut Butter & English Toffee

Caramel Apple

$4.65

Caramel Sauce & Apple

Caramel Kiss

$4.65

Caramel Sauce & French Vanilla

Cherry Cordial

$4.65

Chocolate Sauce & Amaretto

Cinnamon Maple

$4.60

Cinnamon & Maple

Cinnamon Roll

$5.40

White Chocolate, Cinnamon & French Vanilla

Cookies & Cream

$5.40

Chocolate Sauce, White Choc. Sauce & Vanilla

Dixie Delight

$4.90

Caramel Sauce, Vanilla & Hazelnut

Englishman

$5.15

White Chocolate & English Toffee

Glenn Coco

$5.15

Coconut & White Chocolate

Goin’ Nuts Latte

$4.60

Almond & Hazelnut

Harvest Spice

$5.15

White Chocolate & Cinnamon

Hazelnut Truffle

$5.65

White Chocolate, Honey & Hazelnut

Heath Bar

$4.65

Chocolate Sauce & English Toffee

Honey Almond

$4.85

Honey & Almond

Honey Bun

$5.15

White Chocolate Sauce, Honey & Cinnamon

Honey Lavendar

$4.85

Honey & Lavendar

Hot Buttered Toffee

$4.65

Caramel Sauce & English Toffee

Lavender Mocha

$4.65

Macaroon Latte

$4.65

Almond, Cinnamon & Coconut

Maple Sea Salt Latte

$4.60

Maple & Hawaiian Salted Caramel

Milky Way

$4.65

Chocolate Sauce & Caramel Sauce

Mudslide Mocha

$4.65

Chocolate Sauce & Irish Crème

Nutella

$4.65

Chocolate Sauce & Hazelnut

Nutty Irishmen

$4.65

Hazelnut & Irish Crème

Peanut Scotch

$5.40

White Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Butterscotch

Peppermint Mocha

$4.90

Chocolate & Peppermint

Peppy Zebra

$5.40

Chocolate, White Chocolate & Peppermint

Pink Lady

$5.15

White Chocolate & Raspberry

Promised Land

$4.60

Vanilla & Honey

Queen City Special

$4.90

Caramel Sauce, Cinnamon & Vanilla

Raspberry Mocha

$4.65

Chocolate Sauce & Raspberry

S'mores

$4.65

Chocolate Sauce & Toasted Marshmallow

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.40

Salted Caramel Syrup

Salted Caramel Mocha- Caramel

$4.65

Salted Caramel Mocha- Chocolate

$4.65

Salted Caramel Syrup & Sauce of Choice

Salted Caramel Mocha- W. Chocolate

$5.15

Samoa

$4.90

Chocolate Sauce, Caramel & Coconut

Snickers

$4.90

Chocolate Sauce, Caramel & Hazelnut

Snow White

$5.15

White Chocolate & Vanilla

Snowball

$4.90

Chocolate Sauce, Coconut & Toasted Marshmallow

Snowflake

$4.60

Peppermint & Vanilla

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.90

White Chocolate Sauce, Strawberry & Vanilla

Sugar Cookie Latte

$4.60

Almond & Vanilla

Sugar Daddy

$4.65

Caramel Sauce & Hazelnut

Sugar Momma

$4.65

White Chocolate Sauce & Hazelnut

The "Paige Turner"

$4.90

White Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sauce & Toasted Marshmallow

The Avy-ous

$5.40

White Chocolate, Almond & Hazelnut

The Cadbury Egg

$4.90

Chocolate Sauce, French Vanilla & Toasted Marshmallow

Trail Mix

$4.90

Caramel Sauce, Almond & Hazelnut

Turtle

$4.90

Chocolate Sauce, Almond & Caramel Pecan

Werther’s

$4.90

Caramel Sauce, English Toffee & Butterscotch

Whatchamacalit

$4.90

Chocolate Sauce, Caramel & Peanut Butter

White Chocolate Reese

$5.15

White Peppermint Mocha

$5.15

White Chocolate & Peppermint

White Samoa

$5.15

White Snowball

$5.15

Zebra Mocha

$5.15

Chocolate Sauce & White Chocolate Sauce

Pumpkin

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Sauce

Caramel Pumpkin

$5.15

Pumpkin Sauce & Caramel Syrup

Caramel Pecan Pumpkin

$5.15

Pumpkin Sauce & Caramel Pecan Syrup

Cinnamon Pumpkin

$5.15

Pumpkin Sauce & Cinnamon Syrup

Frosted Pumpkin

$5.40

Pumpkin Sauce & White Chocolate

Jack-O-Lantern

$5.15

Pumpkin Sauce & Toasted Marshmallow Syrup

Maple Pumpkin

$5.15

Pumpkin Sauce & Maple Syrup

Salted Caramel Pumpkin

$5.15

Pumpkin Sauce & Salted Caramel Syrup

Alternative

Americano

$2.60

Apple Pie Chai Latte

$4.50

Blackeye

$3.25

Bottomless Cup

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.80

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Cafe Miel

$3.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.50

Campfire

$4.40

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.40

Chai Latte

$4.30

Cortado

$3.55

Dirty Apple Pie Chai Latte

$4.85

Dirty Chai

$4.65

Espresso

$1.95

Espresso Macchiato

$1.95

Flat White

$4.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.55

Hot Tea

$2.35

London Fog

$3.45

Pour Over

$3.60

Redeye

$2.60

Steamer

$3.25

Cold Brew

$3.60

Frozen Cream

$4.45

Fruit Smoothie

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.35

Italian Soda

$4.00

Refresher

$4.00

Green Iced Tea paired with Coconut Milk and your choice of flavor.

Beverages

Apple Cider

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cream Soda

$1.75

Ice Water

$0.50

Orange Cream Soda

$1.75

OJ

$1.50

Pop

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.75

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Frozen Cream

$2.75

Kids Fruit Smoothie

$3.00

Kids Steamer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Blueseed

Bike Crew Neck

$30.00

Bike Poncho

$45.00

Bike Tank

$15.00

Bike Tee

$15.00

Coordinates Crew Neck

$30.00

Coordinates Poncho

$45.00

Coordinates Tank

$15.00

Coordinates Tee

$15.00

Coordinates Tote

$20.00

Crimsonberry Crew Neck

$30.00

Crimsonberry Poncho

$45.00

Crimsonberry Tank

$15.00

Crimsonberry Tee

$15.00

Grab Life Tee

$15.00

Keychain

$5.00

Light Bulb Tee

$15.00

Light Bulbs

$6.00

Peddlar Def. Tee

$15.00

T-Shirt Dress

$15.00

Trucker Hat

$15.00

Youth Hoodie

$20.00

Coffee Peddlar

Coffee Box

$30.00

Coffee Box // Hat

$40.00

Coffee Box // Shirt

$40.00

Dip/Spreads

$3.50

Hot Sauce

$7.00

Vendors

Rings

$10.00

Keychains

$10.00

Wristlet

$12.00

Earrings

$9.50

Onesie

$10.00

T-shirt

$10.00

Sweatshirt

$15.00

Zip Up

$15.00

Peplum

$10.00

Cards

$6.00

Cards

$4.00

Card Bundle (6)

$20.00

Tote

$20.00

Compendium

Guided Journals

$15.00Out of stock

Notebooks

$10.00Out of stock

Thoughtfulls

$6.00

Wired Notebook

$15.00

Events

1.5g Iced Tea

$9.00

Airpot

$15.00

Hot Tea Airpot

$7.00

Open Bar

$30.00

Vendor Booth Fee

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Restaurant info

In 2010, Pat and Gerilyn, a mother-daughter combination, were local residents who both happened to be at a crossroads in their lives. Pat had retired and was looking for a new path to follow. Gerilyn was working for a company that wanted her to relocate to the East coast and she really didn’t want to leave the area. They had always appreciated the unique atmosphere and beautiful architecture of the historic Harrison area. What started as an off-handed “what if” conversation soon evolved into a more serious discussion about opening a coffee house in the downtown neighborhood. They envisioned a place where people could gather over coffee, slow down for a bit and enjoy the day. After much thought, a lot of encouragement from spouses, and a good dose of prayer, the Coffee Peddlar opened its doors in the fall of 2010…… and the adventure began!!

Location

112 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, OH 45030

Directions

Main pic

