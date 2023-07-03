The Coffee Spot 1145 Waldron (Inside of HEB)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving coffee with love. From our family to yours!
Location
Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
My Mimi's Kitchen - 10529 South Padre Island Drive
No Reviews
10529 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurant
Bluffalo Wings Co
No Reviews
10529 S Padre Island Dr Suite 130 Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurant
La Jaivita Mariscos 2 - 9440 SPID Dr.
No Reviews
9440 SPID Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurant
Doc's Seafood & Steaks - 13309 S. Padre Island Dr.
No Reviews
13309 S. Padre Island Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurant
Packery bar and grill - 13402 South Padre Island Drive
No Reviews
13402 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi
Water Street Oyster Bar
4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurant
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE & OYSTER BAR -
4.2 • 488
4124 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurant