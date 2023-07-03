Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coffee Spot 1145 Waldron (Inside of HEB)

review star

No reviews yet

Waldron Rd

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Hot Drinks

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

20oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Red Eye 12oz

$5.50

12oz Americano

$3.75

20oz Americano

$5.25

12oz Flat White

$4.50

20oz Flat White

$6.00

12oz Hot Latte

$4.75

20oz Hot Latte

$6.25

12oz Cappuccino

$5.00

20oz Cappuccino

$6.50

Espresso 2 Shots

$2.50

Hot Match a 12oz

$5.25

Hot Match a 20oz

$6.75

Hot Texas Tea 12oz

$3.75

Hot Texas Tea 20oz

$5.25

Hot Chai Tea 12oz

$3.75

Hot Chai Tea 20oz

$5.25

Hot Earl Grey Tea 12oz

$3.75

Hot Earl Grey Tez 20oz

$5.25

1 shot espresso

$1.25

Cold Drinks

Frappe - Found. Base 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Found. Base 24oz

$6.75

Frappe - Coffee Base 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Coffee Base 24oz

$6.75

Frappe - Cookies & Cream 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Cookies & Cream 24oz

$6.75

Frappe - Java Chip 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Java Chip 24oz

$6.75

Frappe - Matcha 16oz

$5.25

Frappe - Matcha 24oz

$6.75

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.25

Cold Brew 24oz

$5.75

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.25

Iced Latte 24oz

$6.75

Iced Vietnamese 16oz

$5.50

Iced Vietnamese 24oz

$7.00

Iced Matcha 16oz

$5.50

Iced Matcha 24oz

$7.00

Iced Tea - Texas 16oz

$4.25

Iced Tea - Texas 24oz

$5.75

Iced Tea - Chai 16oz

$4.25

Iced Tea - Chai 24oz

$5.75

Iced Tea - Earl Grey 16 oz

$4.25

Iced Tea - Earl Grey 24oz

$5.75

Non-Coffee

Smoothie -Tropical 16oz

$5.25

Smoothie -Tropical 24oz

$6.75

Smoothies - Strawberry 16oz

$5.25

Smoothies - Strawberry 24oz

$6.75

Smoothie - Banana 16oz

$5.25

Smoothie - Banana 24oz

$6.75

Smoothie - Pineapple 16oz

$5.25

Smoothie - Pineapple 24oz

$6.75

Cream Sodas 16oz

$4.75

Cream Sodas 24oz

$6.25

Iced Matcha 16oz

$5.50

Iced Matcha 24oz

$7.00

Iced Filtered Water 16oz

$1.00

Iced Filtered Water 24oz

$2.00

Smoothies-Peach 16oz

$5.25

Smoothies-Peach 24oz

$6.75

Smoothies-Mango 16oz

$5.25

Smoothies- Mango 24oz

$6.75

Add Ons

Sauce - Caramel

$0.75

Sauce - Chocolate

$0.75

Sauce - White Chocolate

$0.75

Extra Shot

$1.25

Almond Milk

$1.00

Chai

$1.00

Flavors

$0.50

Chocolate Drizzle

Caramel Drizzle

White Chocolate Drizzle

Oat Milk

$1.00

Whip Cream

Half & Half

$0.50

Lotus Energy Drinks

Iced Lotus 16oz

$4.75

Iced Lotus 24oz

$6.25

Blended Lotus 24oz

$6.75

Blended Lotus 16oz

$5.25

Merchandise

Stickers

$3.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Trucker Hats - Dark Brown

$25.00

Trucker Hats - Light Brown

$25.00

Syrups

A-None

Almond

$0.50

Amaretto

$0.50

Apple

$0.50

Banana

$0.50

Banana SF

$0.50

Blackberry

$0.50

Blue Coracao

$0.50

Blue Raspberry

$0.50

Blueberry

$0.50

Blueberry SF

$0.50

Cake Batter

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Caramel Pecan

$0.50

Caramel SF

$0.50

Cheesecake

$0.50

Cherry

$0.50

Chocolate

$0.50

Chocolate SF

$0.50

Cinnamon

$0.50

Cinnamon SF

$0.50

Coconut

$0.50

Coconut SF

$0.50

Coffee liquer

$0.50

Cookie Dough

$0.50

Egg Nog

$0.50

English Toffee

$0.50

French Vanilla

$0.50

German Chocolate

$0.50

German Chocolate SF

$0.50

Gingerbread

$0.50

Guava

$0.50

Habanero

$0.50

Hawaiian Salted Caramel

$0.50

Hazelnut

$0.50

Hazelnut SF

$0.50

Huckleberry

$0.50

Irish Cream

$0.50

Irish Cream SF

$0.50

Kiwi

$0.50

Lavender

$0.50

Lime

$0.50

Lime SF

$0.50

Macadamia Nut

$0.50

Mango

$0.50

Orange

$0.50

Passion fruit

$0.50

Peach

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Peppermint

$0.50

Peppermint Paddy SF

$0.50

Peppermint SF

$0.50

Pina Colada

$0.50

Pineapple

$0.50

Praline

$0.50

Pumpkin

$0.50

Pumpkin SF

$0.50

Raspberry

$0.50

Raspberry SF

$0.50

Red Velvet

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Strawberry SF

$0.50

Tiramisu

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow SF

$0.50

Vanilla

$0.50

Vanilla SF

$0.50

Watermelon

$0.50

White Chocolate

$0.50

White Chocolate SF

$0.50

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$0.50

Sweet Foams

Almond Foam

$1.00

Amaretto Foam

$1.00

Apple Foam

$1.00

Banana Foam

$1.00

Banana SF Foam

$1.00

Blackberry Foam

$1.00

Blue Coracao Foam

$0.50

Blue Raspberry Foam

$0.50

Blueberry Foam

$0.50

Cake Batter Foam

$0.50

Caramel Foam

$1.00

Caramel SF Foam

$1.00

Caramel Pecan Foam

$0.50

Cheesecake Foam

$1.00

Cherry Foam

$1.00

Chocolate Foam

$1.00

Chocolate SF Foam

$1.00

Cinnamon Foam

$1.00

Cinnamon SF Foam

$1.00

Coconut Foam

$1.00

Coconut SF Foam

$1.00

Coffee Liquer Foam

$1.00

Cookie Dough Foam

$1.00

Egg Nog Foam

$1.00

English Toffee Foam

$1.00

French Vanilla Foam

$1.00

German Chocolate Foam

$0.50

German Chocolate SF Foam

$0.50

Gingerbread Foam

$1.00

Guava Foam

$1.00

Habanero Foam

$1.00

Hawaiian Salted Caramel Foam

$1.00

Hazelnut Foam

$1.00

Hazelnut SF Foam

$1.00

Huckleberry Foam

$0.50

Irish Cream Foam

$1.00

Irish Cream SF Foam

$1.00

Kiwi Foam

$0.50

Lavender Foam

$1.00

Lime Foam

Lime SF Foam

$0.50

Macadamia Nut Foam

$1.00

Mango Foam

$1.00

Orange Foam

$0.50

Passion Fruit Foam

$1.00

Peach Foam

$1.00

Peanut Butter Foam

$1.00

Peppermint Foam

$1.00

Peppermint SF Foam

$0.50

Peppermint Paddy SF Foam

$0.50

Pina Colada Foam

$1.00

Pineapple Foam

$1.00

Praline Foam

$1.00

Pumpkin Foam

$1.00

Pumpkin SF Foam

$1.00

Raspberry Foam

$1.00

Raspberry SF Foam

$1.00

Red Velvet Foam

$1.00

Strawberry Foam

$1.00

Strawberry SF Foam

$1.00

Tiramisu Foam

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow Foam

$1.00

Toasted Marshmallow SF Foam

$0.50

Vanilla Foam

$1.00

Vanilla SF Foam

$1.00

Watermelon Foam

$1.00

White Chocolate Foam

$1.00

White Chocolate SF Foam

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving coffee with love. From our family to yours!

Location

Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

My Mimi's Kitchen - 10529 South Padre Island Drive
orange starNo Reviews
10529 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurantnext
Bluffalo Wings Co
orange starNo Reviews
10529 S Padre Island Dr Suite 130 Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurantnext
La Jaivita Mariscos 2 - 9440 SPID Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
9440 SPID Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
Doc's Seafood & Steaks - 13309 S. Padre Island Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
13309 S. Padre Island Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurantnext
Packery bar and grill - 13402 South Padre Island Drive
orange starNo Reviews
13402 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurantnext
EL JALISCO GRILL CC TX
orange starNo Reviews
1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113 Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi

Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE & OYSTER BAR -
orange star4.2 • 488
4124 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Hester's Café - Lamar Park
orange star4.5 • 482
3812 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Tannins Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 481
3855 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corpus Christi
Portland
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston