The Commodore The Commodore Philly

6815 Emlen St

Philadelphia, PA 19119

Popular Items

9 Inch Pan Pizza
Seitan Wings(vegan)
Double Smash Burger

Starters

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

Six Jumbo Smoked Wings served with celery and carrots. Buffalo, BBQ, Dry Rubbed. Choice of Bleu cheese or Ranch

Seitan Wings(vegan)

$12.00

8oz of Crispy Seitan Wings served with celery and carrots. Buffalo, BBQ, Dry Rubbed. Choice of Vegan Bleu cheese or Vegan Ranch

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Vegan Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chef's Salad(vegan)

$10.00

Sandwiches

Double Smash Burger

$15.00

(2) 4oz. burger patties, melted cooper sharp cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a toasted seeded bun. Served with seasoned fries

Vegan Double Smash Burger

$16.00

(2) 4oz. Beyond burger patties, melted Violife cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a toasted seeded bun. Served with seasoned fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, bleu cheese crumbles, and drizzled with ranch on a toasted seeded bun. Served with fries.

Vegan Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Fried Gardein Chik'n Cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, vegan bleu cheese crumbles, and drizzled with vegan ranch on a toasted seeded bun. Served with fries.

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Freshly sliced seasoned beef, with onions & peppers on a Liscio’s seeded long roll, topped with cooper sharp cheese sauce, and served with fries.

Vegan Cheesesteak

$15.00

Freshly sliced seasoned seitan, with onions & peppers on a Liscio’s seeded long roll, topped with Violife cheese sauce, and served with fries.

Pan Pizza

9 Inch Pan Pizza

SNACK BOX

Snack Box

Snack Box

$55.00Out of stock

half cheese half pepperoni pan pizza, 1lb of smoked wings, onion rings, french fries, and a cheese steak with peppers and onions...served with lots of dippies.

Vegan Snack Box

$55.00Out of stock

1 Vegan half cheese/half pepperoni pan pizza, 1 seitan cheese steak with peppers and onions, onion rings, french fries, 1 order of seitan wings, and all the vegan dippies!

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Hippie Dippie Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Vegan Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli (vegan)

$0.75

Fancy Sauce (vegan)

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Vegan Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$0.75

Vegan Caesar

$0.75

Dessert

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6815 Emlen St, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Directions

