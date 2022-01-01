The Common Table imageView gallery

The Common Table Frisco, TX

937 Reviews

$$

6740 Winning Drive

Suite 1005

Frisco, TX 75034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Redfish Scampi
Fall Vegetable Risotto
Salmon BLT

Soup/Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Caldo De Pollo

$4.00+

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Fried Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Salad

$18.00

Large House Dinner Salad

$7.00

Kale Berry Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Southwest Chicken Melt

$15.00

Dbl Patty Smash Burger

$15.00

Kobe Beef 1/4lb HotDog

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken & Brie Spinach Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Cuban

$16.00

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Buffalo Chx Sliders

$15.00

Turkey Melt

$16.00

Plates

Cajun Redfish Scampi

$20.00

Chicken & Broccolini Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$21.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Dinner Special

$30.00

Fall Vegetable Risotto

$16.00

Grilled Redfish Tacos

$18.00

Thai Chili Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Sausage Rigatoni

$16.00

Sides

$Redfish Fillet

$7.00

$Salmon Filet

$6.00

$Steak

$9.00

$Shrimp

$5.00

Bread

$2.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Sidewinders

$5.00

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$7.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Port Salute Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Risotto

$6.00

Risotto Side

$6.00

Chips

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Nutella Donut Holes

$10.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$10.00

S'mores For Two

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Nancy's Tres Leches

$8.00Out of stock

Sopapillas

$5.00Out of stock

Kidz

Kidz Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Kidz Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kidz Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kidz Grill Cheese

$8.00

Kidz Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kidz Pasta

$8.00

Online & To Go Starters

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Chef's Daily Flatbread

$13.00

Loaded Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Fried House Pickle Chips

$8.00

Chicken Philly Eggrolls

$12.00

Fried Naked Wings

$14.00

Garlic Knot Chicken Parmesan Sliders

$12.00

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Bison Meatballs

$15.00

Smothered Sidewinders

$13.00

Street Corn

$6.00

Hatch Chili Queso Blanco

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Butternut Squash Hummus

$10.00

Bevs

7 up

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00+

Root Beer

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Americano

$5.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50Out of stock

Double Espresso

$5.50Out of stock

Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Macchiato

$5.50Out of stock

Tonic Water

$4.00

Clothing

Common Hat

$29.00

Common Visor

$25.00

Common Tshirt

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Common Table is located in The Star in Frisco, TX. We offer homestyle cooking for lunch and dinner and great late night atmosphere. Join us for Happy Hour M-F 3PM - 7PM!

Location

6740 Winning Drive, Suite 1005, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
The Common Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tribeca Tavern
orange star4.1 • 2,540
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Woody's Morrisville - 3107 Grace Park Dr
orange starNo Reviews
3107 Grace Park Dr Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
ADDA BISTRO & DINING
orange starNo Reviews
6105 Grace Park Dr Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
2107 Grace Park Dr Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Thai's Noodles
orange starNo Reviews
4101 Grace Park Dr Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Pure Juicery Bar - Cary
orange star4.7 • 601
716 Slash Pine Dr Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frisco

Dillas Quesadillas - Frisco
orange star4.6 • 1,951
3930 Preston Rd #140 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Legacy)
orange star4.6 • 1,430
4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 036 - Frisco
orange star4.7 • 1,235
3411 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
CrabKing Seafood & Burgers - 2575 Main St
orange star4.3 • 701
2575 Main St Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Ascension Coffee - Star
orange star4.6 • 409
3625 The Star Blvd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Saigon Box - Frisco, TX
orange star4.6 • 397
6363 Dallas Parkway Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frisco
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston