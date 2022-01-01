  • Home
The Congregation Detroit 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.

No reviews yet

9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48206

Order Again

Coffee

Americano

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cafe Miele

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Coffee Tote - 96oz

$30.00

Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold Brew, 64oz Growler

$18.00+

Cortado

$3.00+

Double Shot Espresso

$2.75+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Drip Coffee REFILL

$1.00+

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Flat White

$4.75+

Hazelnut Latte

$5.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.75+

Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Mocha

$5.25+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Spicy Mocha

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.75+

Golden Tea Latte

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$5.00

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Tea Latte

$5.00+

Seasonal

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Butterscotch Latte

$5.25+

Midnight Fog

$5.00+

Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Spiced Apple Latte

$5.50+

Other

Cup of Milk

$3.00

Dairy Alternative Milk (Ordered After)

$1.00

French Soda

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

BrieLTT Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Chickpea Vegan Sandwich

$14.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Cucumber Sandwich

$6.00

Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Fall Seasonal Salad

$14.00

Build Your Own Salad

$7.00

Shareables

Baked Brie

$14.00

Bar Mix

$6.00

Pastries

Almond Croissant, Bread by Crispellis

$4.00Out of stock

Big Trouble. Little Pie by Village Hand Pies

$10.00

Black & White Cookie (GF) by C. Love Baking Academy

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin, Bread by Crispellis

$5.00

Brownie (Vegan & Gluten Free) by Good Cakes and Bakes

$4.00

Buonissma by Village Hand Pies

$10.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake by Hip Hop Bake Shop

$7.00

Carrot Cake Slice by Terri's Cakes

$6.00

Cereal Bar by Good Cakes and Bakes

$5.00

Cheddar and Garlic Scone by Good Cakes and Bakes

$4.00

Cheese Danish, Crispellis

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant, Bread by Crispellis

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll by Terri's Cakes

$3.00

Cookie by Good Cookies

$3.00

Croissant, Bread by Crispellis

$3.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant, Bread by Crispellis

$6.00

Lemon Blueberry Bread Slice by Good Cakes and Bakes

$4.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Scone by Good Cakes and Bakes

$4.00

Pop Tart by Hip Hop Bake Shop

$5.00

Quiche Lorraine, Bread by Crispellis

$7.00Out of stock

Quiche Mushroom Leek, Bread by Crispellis

$7.00

Quiche Spinach Feta, Bread by Crispellis

$7.00Out of stock

Spinach Feta Croissant, Bread by Crispellis

$5.00Out of stock

Tahini Crumb Cake, Mini Loaf by C. Love Baking Academy

$5.25

Turkey & Cheese Croissant, Bread by Crispellis

$6.00

Vegan Apple Hand Pie by Super Baked

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Banana Muffin, Bread by Crispellis

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough by Super Baked

$6.00

Vegan Cider Donut by Super Baked

$3.50

Vegan Donut, Dooped Donuts

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Oatmeal Cream Pie by Super Baked

$4.50

Vegan Raspberry Muffin, Bread by Crispellis

$5.00

Vegan Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie by Super Baked

$3.25

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

French Toast Sticks

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$11.00

Sweet Apple Bagel

$8.00

Toast & Jam

$4.00

Toasted Bagel & Butter

$4.00

Grab n Go

Cheese & Cracker Cup, Graze and Go

$5.00

Half Sandwich, Graze and Go

$6.00

Kind Pressed Fruit Bar

$3.50

Kind Protein Bar

$3.50

Orchard Valley Trail Mix

$2.50

Overnight Oat Cup, Graze and Go

$4.00

Personal Charcuterie Box, Graze and Go

$9.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Sides

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Toasted Bread

$2.00

Sliced Orange

$1.00

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Pickle Chips

$1.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$2.00

Side of Salmon

$3.00

Side of Jam

$0.75

Side of Crostini

$2.00

Side of Olives

$1.00

Side of Butter

$0.25

Soup

$6.00+

Retail

Coffee Haus, Decaf, Whole Bean, 8oz

$11.00

Coffee Haus, Ethiopia, Whole Bean, 8oz

$11.00

Coffee Haus, Guatemala, Whole Bean, 8oz

$11.00

Coffee Haus, Haus Blend, Whole Bean, 8oz

$11.00

Konjo Me, Ethiopia Chelchele Coffee

$15.00

Konjo Me, Ethiopia Guji Coffee

$16.00

Sepia Coffee, Burundi Blk Bottom, 250g

$17.00

Sepia Coffee, Hastings Blend, Harmonie, 250g

$14.00

Carving Pumpkins

$5.00

Merchandise

16oz Pint Glass

$8.00

20oz Hot Drink Tumbler

$25.00

24oz Cold Drink Tumbler

$25.00

24oz Water Bottle

$20.00

64oz Growler

$20.00

Baseball Hat

$15.00

Bracelet, Rebel Nell x The Congregation

$45.00

Bucket Hat

$20.00

Camp Mug

$12.00

Knit Hat (No Pom)

$20.00

Knit Hat with Pom

$20.00

Pins

$2.00

Sticker Decal

$1.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Wine Stopper, Rebel Nell x The Congregation

$50.00

Drinks

Apple Juice Box

$1.50

AZA Hibiscus Ginger Lemonade

$5.00

AZA Hibiscus Sweet Tea

$5.00

AZA Holly Berry

$5.00

AZA Pineapple Citrus Fusion, Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00

Casamara Club FORA

$3.00

Casamara Club ISLA

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coca Cola, Mexicana

$3.00

Coke, Diet, 7.5oz

$2.00

Cranberry Juice, 12oz Highball

$4.00

Dram Black Cardamom Sparkling Water

$2.50

Dram Citrus Sparkling Water

$2.50

Dram Lavender Sparkling Water

$2.50

Drought, ALG, 16oz

$8.00

Drought, Beet 1, 16oz

$8.00

Drought, Carrot 1, 16oz

$8.00

Drought, Green 1, 16oz

$8.00

Drought, Immunity Potion, 16oz

$10.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice - 16oz Pint

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.00

Ji Passion Fruit Juice, Baobab Fare

$6.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$3.00

Natalie's Lemonade 16oz

$4.00

Natalie's Orange Juice 16oz

$5.00

NEU Kombucha Super Berry Bottle

$5.00

NEU Kombucha, Turmeric Ginger Bottle

$5.00

Nikki's Ginger Apple Tea 16oz

$5.00

Nikki's Ginger Delight Tea 16oz

$5.00

Nikki's Original Ginger Tea 16oz

$5.00

Peach Juice, 12oz Highball

$4.00

Pineapple Juice, 12oz Highball

$4.00

Red Bull, 12oz can

$4.00

Sprite, Mexicana

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit, MI 48206

Directions

