The Contented Sole 100 Colonial Pemaquid Drive

Food

Starters

Clam Chowder

$8.95

Dirty Fries

$12.95

Red Hook Shrimp

$13.95

Lobster and Artichoke Dip

$16.95

Crispy Brussels

$13.95

Tuna Crudo

$15.95

Dozen Oysters-Pemaquid

$36.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters-Pemaquid

$19.00

Dozen Oysters-Johns River

$36.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters-Johns River

$19.00

Dozen Oysters-Split Combo

$36.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$11.95

Robust Farmer's Salad

$12.95

Sole Caesar

$9.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Sandos + Seafood

NEFF Cheeseburger

$17.95

Lobster Club

$35.95

Haddock Sandwich

$17.95

Sesame Seared Tuna Sandwich

$18.95

Maine Grain Bowl

$16.95

Lobster Roll

$34.95

Fish and Chips

$23.95

Clam Basket

$26.95

Creekstone Beef

$37.95

Poke Bowl

$23.95

Korean BBQ Smoked Chicken

$22.95

Seared Salmon

$23.95

Surf n' Turf Burger

$23.95

Halibut Special

$37.95

Fish Tacos

$18.95

Lobster Tacos

$35.95

Daily Chicken Taco

$15.95

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Original Cheese Pizza

$18.95

White Clam Pizza

$23.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.95

Duckfat Pizza

$23.95

Forager Pizza

$23.95

Split Pepperoni/Cheese Pizza

$20.95

Sopprasata Pizza Special

$23.95

Sides

House Fries

$4.95

Bread Basket

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Baby Red Potatoes

$3.95

Housemade Kimchi

$4.95

Cauliflower Puree + Spinach

$4.95

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra Dirty Mayo

$0.75

Kids

Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Sea Dog Frank

$7.95

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Desserts

Blueberry Apple Crisp

$8.95

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$7.95

Chocolate Mousse

$7.95

Drinks

Non Alcoholic Bev

Iced Sun Tea

$4.00

House Lemonade

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Rob Roy

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Pepsi Pitcher

$12.00

Diet Pepsi Pitcher

$12.00

Gingerale Pitcher

$12.00

Rob Roy Pitcher

$14.00

Shirley Temple Pitcher

$14.00

Arnold Palmer Pitcher

$14.00

Lemonade Pitcher

$14.00

Iced Tea Pitcher

$12.00

Draft Beer

Maine Beer Co.

$9.00

Belleflower

$9.00

Lone Pine Brewing

$9.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Bissel Bros.

$9.00

Pemaquid Ale

$7.00

Cans/Bottles

Austin Street Patina

$9.00

Boothbay Thirsty Botanist

$10.00

Oxbow Maine Grown

$7.00

Peak "The Juice"

$6.00

Bissel Bros. Substance

$10.00

Mason's Hipster Apocalypse

$9.00

Artifact Upta Camp

$8.00

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine

$10.00

Apres Pine Rickey Seltzer

$8.00

Barreled Souls Superman Punch

$8.00

Hoof Hearted Mom Jeans

$12.00

Busty Lush She's Passionate N/A

$7.00

Nightshift Whirlpool

$9.00

Tributary Baltic Porter

$8.00

Athletic Brewing IPA N/A

$6.00

Amstel

$4.00

Heineken

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

Sam Adams

$3.50

House Cocktails

Snake Bite

$12.00

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Cool as a Cucumber

$12.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Pemaquid Paloma

$11.00

La Granada Amarga

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Mock Blueberry Mojito

$6.00

Mock Snakebite

$6.00

Mock Cool as a Cucumber

$6.00

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Classic Mojito

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$10.00

Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

House Slushies

Margarita Slushie

$12.00

Sangria Slushie

$12.00

Red Wines

Cotes du Rhone

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Argiano N/C Toscana

$12.00

Sangiovese

$10.00

Bottle Cotes du Rhone

$38.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Bottle Argiano N/C Toscana

$44.00

Bottle Sangiovese

$38.00

White Wines

Prosecco

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Vinho Verde

$8.00

Rosé

$11.00

Fume Blanc

$14.00

Alverinho

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Gruner Veltliner

$12.00

Grapefruit Rosé

$9.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Bottle Vinho Verde

$30.00

Bottle Rosé

$40.00

Bottle Fume Blanc

$45.00

Bottle Alvarinho

$42.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$38.00

Bottle Gruner Veltliner

$45.00

Bottle Grapefruit Rosé

$35.00

Reserves

Reserve Flowers Rosé

$65.00

Reserve Vignoble Dampt Petit Chablis

$60.00

Reserve Alphonse Dolly Sancerre

$65.00

Reserve Rombauer Chardonnay

$75.00

Reserve Patricia Green Pinot Noir

$75.00

Reserve Chateau Coutet Grand Cru

$70.00

Reserve Round Pond Cabernet

$125.00

Reserve Austin Hope Cabernet

$85.00

Liquors

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Absolut

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Hornitos Anejo

$12.00

Dewar's White Label

$12.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Bombay Dry

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Goslings

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Black

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$10.00

Well Rum

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual waterfront dining on beautiful Pemaquid Harbor

Location

100 Colonial Pemaquid Drive, New Harbor, ME 04554

Directions

