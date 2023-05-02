Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad

The Cookery

553 Reviews

$

1827 12th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37203

Popular Items

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$8.95+

Bold spinach, cream cheese, garlic and lemon, served with house-made tortilla chips.

Classic Salad

$9.75
Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$9.55

Grilled peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, sauteed potatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla.

Food

Breakfast

Day Breaker

$9.00

Whole Grain Toast, 16oz coffee, cup of seasonal fruit. Substitute Bagel for 1.25.

Grande Homemade Biscuit

$4.25

Build you own fluffy grande homemade biscuit sandwich, or add sausage gravy!

Bagel Breakfast

Bagel Breakfast

$3.25

Build your own bagel breakfast!

Sunrise BLT

$10.75

Egg cooked to perfection, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, mayo on the side, served on your choice of bread.

Vegemite Toast

$4.95

A salty & savory Aussie spread served with butter and your choice of bread. Try it with avocado or an egg!

Aussie Avo Smash

Aussie Avo Smash

$9.95

Fresh smashed avocado, house Tahini sauce, grape tomatoes, crumbled feta, seasonal sprouts on open-faced toasted ciabatta, white, or wheat bread. Add an egg for $1.00.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$9.55

Grilled peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, sauteed potatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$9.55

All of the ingredients in the Breakfast Wrap without the tortilla! Grilled peppers & onions scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, and sautéed potatoes, topped with cheese and chives.

1 Pancake

$3.50

1 Fluffy Pancake. Comes with two butter packets and one 2oz syrup. Add toppings of your choice!

2 Pancakes

$5.00

2 fluffy pancakes. Served with 2 butter packets and two 2oz syrups. Add toppings of your choice!

3 Pancakes

$8.25

3 fluffy, golden pancakes. Served with butter packets and two 2oz. syrups. Add toppings of your choice!

Crêpe

Oatmeal

$5.25

Low-fat Yogurt Parfait

$8.25

A La Carte

Frittata

$5.95

Sausage Gravy Biscuit

$6.95

Grande homemade biscuit topped with sausage gravy.

Side Ham

$2.00

Side Turkey

$2.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Toast

$1.75

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Granola

$4.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Cookery Hash

$11.75

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$8.95+

Bold spinach, cream cheese, garlic and lemon, served with house-made tortilla chips.

Crab Dip

$14.35+

Real crab, mild Cajun spices in a rich cheesy Alfredo sauce, served with house-made tortilla chips.

The Cockney

$8.45

Baked fries topped with Ole English white gravy & parmesan cheese.

Loaded Fry Guy

$8.45

The Cookery's coffee-rubbed baked fries, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives.

Caballero Fry

$9.75

The Cookery's coffee-rubbed baked fries, topped with chili and cheese.

BBQ Pork Fry

$9.75

The Cookery's coffee-rubbed baked fries topped with coffee-rubbed BBQ Pork, caramelized onions, and your choice of Cookery Bourbon or Carolina BBQ Sauce.

Endless Soup

$8.95

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$9.95

Lunch Special

$11.99

Guac & Chips

$6.95

Jambalya

$8.95

Specialty Items

Aussie Style Meat Pie

Aussie Style Meat Pie

$11.95

Tender braised choice beef stewed in mild Thyme gravy in our own short crust pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries. An Aussie favorite!

Aussie Sausage Roll

Aussie Sausage Roll

$9.75+

Traditional Pork Sausage with time-tested herbs and spices rolled in puff pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries.

Aunty Joey's Chicken Curry Pie

$12.50

Seasoned Adobo chicken, Aunty Joey's mild curry cream sauce in our own short crust pastry. (Contains red onions.) Served with Cookery baked fries.

Adobo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Adobo Chicken & Cheddar cheese in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Cheddar cheese

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$9.95

Spinach & Mushroom

$11.00

Spinach & Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Take Home Special (LG)

$30.00

Take Home Special (S)

$18.95

Salads

Ultima Salad

$14.95

Classic Salad

$9.75

Pasta Supreme

$10.25

Robust Savory Salad

$11.25

Moroccan Salad

$12.50

Mexican Bonanza Salad

$12.50

Sunrise Salad

$12.50

Vegetarian Moroccan Salad

$9.75

Vegetarian Mexican Salad

$9.75

Baked Potatoes

Chili Cheese Spud

$11.50

Hawaiian Luau

$11.95

Loaded Potato

$10.50

Ole English Spud

$10.25

Porky's Tater

$11.95

Garden Potato

$12.95

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cajun Whitefish

Cajun Whitefish

$11.75

Cajun-herbed grilled fish, grilled onion, house-made coleslaw with The Cookery's special fish sauce. Typically served in a hoagie roll or bread of your choice. Comes with chips or your choice of side.

Classic BLT

$10.25

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato, mayo on side, on your choice of bread. Comes with Salt & Pepper Kettle Chips, or your choice of side.

Pimento Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

$8.95

Spring mix & house-made pimento cheese on your choice of wrap or bread. Add Bacon for $1.50. Comes with Salt & Pepper Kettle Chips or your choice of side.

Southern Style Chicken Salad

Southern Style Chicken Salad

$11.50

Chicken, grapes, celery, mayo & curry traditionally served in a tortilla wrap or your choice of bread. Served with salt & pepper kettle chips or your choice of side.

Tea-Smoked Chicken

$11.50

Spring Mix, tea-smoked chicken, tomato & grilled onion. Served in a hoagie roll or your choice of bread. Served with Salt & Pepper Kettle Chips or your choice of side.

Mexican Bonanza Wrap

$11.50

Robust Wrap

$10.95

Moroccan Chicken Wrap

$11.75

The Joan

$10.95

Brisket Sandwich Meal

$10.00

Tacos

Cajun Whitefish Tacos

$12.00

Black Tiger Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Coffee Rubbed Whitefish Tacos

$12.00

Lettuce Wraps

3 tender lettuce leaves, topped with Coffee-Rubbed Whitefish, The Cookery's special fish sauce, grilled onion, and house-made coleslaw. Served with 3 sauces on the side - pick your own, or let the chef pick for you!
Cajun Whitefish Lettuce Wraps

Cajun Whitefish Lettuce Wraps

$10.95

3 tender lettuce leaves, topped with Cajun Whitefish, grilled onion, The Cookery's special fish sauce, and house-made coleslaw. Served with 3 sauces on the side - pick your own, or let the chef pick for you!

Coffee-Rubbed Whitefish Lettuce Wraps

$10.95

Tea-Smoked Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.95

LW Pork

$10.25

LW Mexican

$10.25

LW Moroccan

$10.95

Burgers

Down Under Wonder Blunder

Down Under Wonder Blunder

$13.75

This Aussie-style burger comes with 7oz quality hamburger, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, a perfect egg, bacon, and lettuce. Served with kettle chips and a side of Chipotle Mayo.

Ultimate Down Under Wonder Blunder

Ultimate Down Under Wonder Blunder

$14.95

The Down Under Wonder Blunder with Pineapple, sliced beets, shredded carrot, and both cheddar and Jack cheese.

Got The Blooz Burger

$12.95

Burger topped with Bleu cheese, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce and bacon.

Plain Jane

$10.95

Ol' Fashioned burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

"The Tyler" Pimento Burger

$13.75

Burger topped with 4oz house made Pimento cheese, bacon, and sliced tomato.

The Little Pig

$13.50

The Cookery's coffee-rubbed pulled pork with caramelized onions and your choice of Cookery Bourbon or Carolina BBQ sauce on a bun.

Veggie Burger

$10.25

A veggie patty made with pinto beans, rice flour, celery, onions, and carrots. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of Cheddar or Monterey Jack Cheese.

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Hamburger

$9.99

Meghan Burger

$3.99

Barnyard By The Sea

$11.95

Crabby Paddy

$10.95

Jimbo Donut Burger

$10.00

Kids

Vegemite Sandwich

$5.00

PB & J

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.75

Kids Chicklets

$8.95

Cookery Mac and Cheese

$9.25

Sides

Baked Fries

$4.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.25

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Side Pasta Supreme

$4.75

Side Potato Salad

$4.75

Side House Salad

$4.75

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.75

Side Kettle Chips

$3.25

Side Chicken Salad

$4.95

Side Pimento Cheese

$3.95

Side Mixed Vegetables

$4.50

Side Cheese

$0.75

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Brown Gravy

$2.95

Side White Gravy

$3.25

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.25

Side Pineapple

$2.00

Side BBQ Pork

$4.00

Side Salsa (4oz)

$3.95

Extras

1oz Sauce

$0.75

2oz Sauce

$1.00

Whitefish

$3.50

BBQ Pork

$4.00

Shrimp

$8.75

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.25

Add Grilled Chicken

$2.95

Burger Patty

$3.50

Veggie Patty

$4.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Pickles

$0.50

Vegemite

$2.00

Candy Cane

$0.25

Drinks

Cold Drinks

20 OZ Coke Zero

$2.10

Bees Knees Latte (16oz, Iced)

$5.95

Blkberry Lav. White Mocha

$5.09

Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Coca-Cola

$2.10

Cold Brew (16oz)

$3.50

Diet Coke (20oz)

$2.10

Dr. Pepper (20oz)

$2.10

Dreamsicle

$5.09

French Van. Cold Brew

$5.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato (16oz)

$5.25

Iced Chai (16oz)

$4.25

Iced Latte (16oz)

$5.00

Iced Mocha (16oz)

$5.50

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.09Out of stock

Iced Tea (16oz)

Lemonade

$2.10Out of stock

Mexican Soda (12oz)

$3.25

Milk

$2.85

Minute Maid Juice

$2.95

Peppermint Mocha

$5.95

Vit. Water

$2.10

Water

Irish Cream Cold Brew

$5.50

Irish Cream syrup, our house made cold brew, topped with sweet vanilla cream.

Iced Matcha 16oz

$5.09

Raspberry Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Americano

$4.25+

Autumn Mocha Macchiato

$4.60+

Bees Knees Latte

$4.65+

Blackberry Lav White Mocha

$5.09

Bone Broth 8oz.

$4.95Out of stock

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.60+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Chai (12oz)

$4.95

Christmas Orange Mocha

$4.69+

Dreamsicle Latte

$4.69+

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Flat White

$4.50+

Green Tea

$2.20+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Latte

$4.50+

London Fog

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00+

Piper & Leaf

$5.50

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.69+

Sumthin Pumpkin

$4.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.09+

Reese's Latte

$5.09+

Gingerbread Latte

$5.09+

Smores Latte

$5.09+

Matcha Latte

$5.09+

Raspberry Mocha

$5.09

Smoothies

AM Rush

$8.00

Espresso, vanilla, chocolate, banana, cream.

Berry Good

$8.00

Kale, blueberries, banana, almond milk.

Burns So Good

$8.00

Spinach, mango, peach, ginger, cayenne, apple.

Kale Quencher

$8.00

Kale, pineapple, mango, lime, basil, apple.

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Strawberry, banana, walnuts, dates, cinnamon, almond milk.

TKO

$5.00

Banana, ginger, cayenne, lemon, orange.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Cookery is a nonprofit restaurant, cafe, caterer, and event space that trains formerly homeless men in the Culinary Arts to prepare them for employment in Nashville's food industry.

Website

Location

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
The Cookery image
The Cookery image
The Cookery image
The Cookery image

Map
