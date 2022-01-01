Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Cooper

3,784 Reviews

$$

4610 PGA Boulevard

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Order Again

Appetizers

Beer-Braised Mussels

$13.00

sofrito-ale nage, butter, crostini

Black Truffle Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

gruyere, garganelli pasta, prosciutto breadcrumbs

General Tso's Cauliflower (cp)

$15.00

Grilled Spanish Octopus (Dinner)

$19.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, crushed olives, chorizo, roasted tomatoes, local greens, salsa verde

Guacamole

$16.00

fresh avocado, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, lime juice, served with fresh fried corn tortilla chips

Korean Pork Ribs

$14.00

24-hour marinated, slow roasted and char-grilled, with kimchee & chili-soy dipping sauce

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy fried pork belly, baby bok choy, soy marinated soft boiled egg, mushrooms, fresno peppers, bean sprouts

Empanadas de Picadillo

$12.00

cuban style beef empanadas, aji amarillo, cilantro garlic aioli, pickled red cabbage

Ahi Tuna Stack

$17.00

sushi rice, edamame, avocado, furikake, wakame, sriracha aioli

Soup & Salads

Burrata & Prosciutto Salad

Burrata & Prosciutto Salad

$16.00

prosciutto di san danielle, sliced farmhouse heirloom tomatoes, balsamic gastrique, arugula, pistachio-basil pesto, evoo, coarse sea salt

Southwest Wedge Salad

$16.00

red & yellow sliced local tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, pickled red onion, chopped bacon, avocado, roasted corn, poblano ranch dressing

Traditional Caesar Salad

$13.00

tender hearts of romaine, shaved parmigiano reggiano, white anchovies, garlic & herb croutons

Beet Salad

$14.00

red & gold beets, candied pecans, goat cheese, dried cranberries, baby greens, pomegranate citronette

Soup of the Day

$9.00

chef's seasonal selection

Cooper Chopped Salad (Dinner)

$13.00

carrot, asparagus, edamame, chickpeas, manchego cheese, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette

Greek Salad (Dinner)

$17.00

Cooper Field Greens

$12.00

baby greens, radish, carrots, cucumber, grape tomatoes, herb polenta croutons, fig balsamic vinaigrette

Dinner To Follow

Grilled Turkey Burger

$16.00

goat cheese, shredded lettuce, oven-roasted tomato, multi-gran kaiser roll

Jerry's Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf

$26.00

green beans & shallots, cheddar mashed potatoes, BBQ sauce

Ginger Glazed Salmon

$33.00

cauliflower-vegetable fried rice, edamame puree

Murray's Roasted Half Chicken

$29.00

broccolini & shallots, yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted chicken jus

Green Curry (Dinner)

$20.00

Eggplant, zucchini, snow peas, scallions, red peppers, summer squash, cashews coconut milk, steamed basmati rice

The "Greek" Chicken Paillard (Dinner)

$26.00

a no-so traditional Greek salad served with valbreso feta, onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, warm naan bread, lemon-oregano vinaigrette

Craft Burger

$24.00

pimento cheese, pepper-bacon jam, crispy shallots, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted pretzel roll

Carne Asada Steak

$29.00

romesco sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, fava beans, chimichurri, sweety drop peppers

CIOPPINO

$33.00

Mushroom Pasta

$29.00

wild mushroom, pappardelle pasta, sweet peas, marsala cream, truffle, locatelli pecorino

Yellowtail Snapper

$34.00

bamboo rice, red miso, edamame, baby corn, bell pepper, scallions

Sides

Gluten Free Roll

$2.00

Side - Brussels Sprouts (cp)

$6.00

Side Avocado*

$4.50

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Burger

$10.00

Side Chicken*

$7.00

Side Meatballs

$7.00

Side Naan

$3.00

Side Octopus*

$12.00

Side of Basmati Rice

$5.00

Side of Broccolini & Shallots

$9.00

Side of Cauliflower Rice

$8.00

Side of Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Fried Rice

$8.00

Side of Fries

$7.00

Side of Green Beans

$9.00

Side of Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Side of Mac & Cheese (cp)

$6.00

Side of Roasted Mushrooms

$9.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$7.00

Side of Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side of Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Salmon*

$10.00

Side Shrimp*

$12.00

Side Steak*

$13.00

Side Tofu*

$5.00

Side Tuna*

$14.00Out of stock

SIDE WATERMELON

$5.00

Sunny Side Up

$5.00

Chophouse

New York Strip

$42.00

roasted garlic, herb compound butter, chimichurri plus your choice of one side

Delmonico (14oz)

$45.00

roasted garlic, herb compound butter, chimichurri plus your choice of one side

Center-Cut 8oz Filet

$48.00

roasted garlic, herb compound butter, chimichurri plus your choice of one side

Pork Tomahawk

$32.00

roasted garlic, herb compound butter, chimichurri, plus your choice of side

Kids

House Made Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Sliders

$8.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.00

Multigrain Grilled Cheese

$8.00

*Charcuterie*

ARTISANAL CHEESE (3)

$17.00

choice of three

ARTISANAL CHEESE (5)

$25.00

choice of five

SALUMI BOARD (3)

$18.00

choice of three

SALUMI BOARD (5)

$25.00Out of stock

choice of five

SALUMI & CHEESE BOARD

$28.00

choose three meats & three cheeses

Family Style

Maple Glazed Ginger Salmon (Family Style)

$43.50Out of stock

Jerry's Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf (Family)

$33.00Out of stock

Murray's Roasted Half Chicken (Family)

$36.00Out of stock

Green Curry (Family)

$65.00Out of stock

Traditional Caesar Salad (Family)

$16.50Out of stock

Black Truffle Macaroni & Cheese (Family)

$18.50Out of stock

Korean Pork Ribs (Family)

$21.00Out of stock

Cooper Chopped Salad (Family)

$15.00Out of stock

FAM MEATBALLS

$21.00Out of stock

Prix Fixe

PF Chicharrones

PF Chicken Wrap (cp)

PF Caesar (cp)

PF Caprese (cp)

Out of stock

PF Meatloaf (cp)

$34.95

PF 1/2 Chicken

$34.95

PF Green Curry

$34.95

PF Swordfish (cp)

$34.95Out of stock

PF Gelato (cp)

PF Key Lime

PF Cobbler

PF Surf & Turf (cp)

$34.95Out of stock

*Dessert*

A La Mode

$3.00

Carrot Cake in a Jar

$8.00

layers of house made carrot cake, cream cheese frosting and candied pecans with toasted coconut

D Sp Dessert (cp)

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

ancho chili dusted flourless chocolate cake with whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

graham cracker and almond crust, whipped cream, mango sauce

Non-Alc Bevs (Cooper ToGo)

Arnold Palmer* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

LEMONADE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

TEA (ICED)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

Btl Root Beer Cap't Elli's (TG)

$3.75

12oz Bottle

Btl Black Cherry Cap't Elli's (TG)

$3.75

12oz Bottle

CLUB SODA (Ftn)* (TG)

$2.25

16oz

COKE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

COKE DIET (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

GINGER ALE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

SPRITE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

TONIC (Ftn)* (TG)

$2.50

16oz

CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

PINEAPPLE JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS MILK* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$2.50

12oz

KIDS PINEAPPLE* (TG)

$2.50

12oz

KIDS APPLE JUICE* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

