Cormorant NBPT

review star

No reviews yet

228 Merrimac St

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Apps

Naan-chos

$17.00

vegan naan “chips” tossed with shawarma spiced lamb or "impossible meat", cucumber & tomato chopped salad, hummus, garlic tahini sauce, and zhug (spicy sauce).

Hassleback Potato

$10.00

large russet spiraled and skewered, fried till crispy, and drizzled with a bacon beer aioli, topped with cheddar, shaved Parmesan, crispy bacon and chives

Cormorants Nest

$10.00

A fried nest of vegetables topped with shredded chicken and drizzled with hoisin sauce. Finished with sesame seeds

Soup

$6.00

Salad

Squash and Sprouts

$17.00

Roasted Acorn Squash slices, roasted Brussel sprouts, bacon or pancetta, toasted pumpkin seeds, bursted cherry/grape tomatoes, maple vinaigrette

Apple Arugala

$16.00

Warm Brown butter apples, toasted sunnies, and pomegranates on a bead of arugula with roasted fennel drizzled with EVOO and white balsamic glaze

Wedge

$16.00

Iceberg wedge salad with an creamy peppercorn dressing, topped with fried panchetta and onion straws

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

Smash Burger with special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Pepper Jack

$15.00

Smash burger with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos, and zesty sauce

Mushroom Melt

$16.00

Smash Burger on grilled rye with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and swiss cheese

Veggie Burger

$14.00

House made veggie Burger dressed with LTO

Hangover Burger

$18.00

Smash burger with bratwurst, beer cheese, curry ketchup, sauerkraut, onion rings, on a pretzel roll

Duck Vs Cow Burger

$23.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Burger

$18.00Out of stock

BYOB Burger

$9.00

Sandos

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk marinaded chicken on a toasted bun with an herby dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Salmon Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Soy glazed salmon burger with kimchi slaw

Pork Schitzle

$16.00

Fried Pork Cutlet on a toasted bun with vingear peppers, dijonaise, and lettuce

Vegan Shawarma

$18.00

Spiced "meat" served on a housemade vegan naan, with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a tahini sauce

Lamb Shawarma

$18.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.00

Cuban

$14.00

Littles

Corn Dog

$8.00

Mini corn dogs over fries with dipping sauce and a side of fruit

Beef Tacos

$7.00

2 beef tacos on flour tortillas with iceberg, cheese, and a side of sour cream.

Bitty Burger

$7.00

Half size smash burger on a slider bun with hand cut fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Half Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Half Salmon

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Salad

$5.00

Veg of the Day

$4.00

Desserts

Pie

$6.00

Cake

$7.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Party Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.00

Chocolate

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Salted Carmel

$7.00

Oreo

$7.00

Black and White

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

Small Meal

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$7.00

One Beef Taco

$7.00

1/2 French Bread Pizza

$7.00

Big Meal

Full Grilled Cheese

$9.00

French Bread Pizza

$9.00

Hoisin Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

2 Beef Tacos

$11.00

Sweet Potato Black bean Burger

$11.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Your local burger joint

Location

228 Merrimac St, Newburyport, MA 01950

