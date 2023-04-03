- Home
The Corner Stable - Cockeysville
9942 York Road
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MONDAY SPECIAL CARRYOUT
Monday Special Ribs
CARRY OUT
Corn Bread
Specials
Lime Avocado Grilled Mahi Mahi
Fried Cod Sandwich
NY Strip Skewars
12oz. of grilled beef tenderloin steak kabobs with green peppers, onion and tomatoes over rice pilaf and roasted vegetables.
Open Faced Steak Sandwich
7oz. beef tenderloin grilled to your liking and topped with melted Swiss cheese, mushrooms and green peppers on toasted garlic bread. Served with Stable Fries.
Appetizers
1 Pound Steamed Shrimp
Jumbo gulf shrimp steamed to order with Old Bay seasoning and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.
1/2 Pound Steamed Shrimp
Jumbo gulf shrimp steamed to order with Old Bay seasoning and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in our homemade Bang Bang sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Tenders
Homemade hand breaded tenders. Served with honey mustard
Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings served Buffalo, Texas, Barbecue, Old Bay, Sweet & Spicy Carolina or Stable style. Served with bleú cheese dressing and celery sticks.
Mozzarella Stix
Crispy breaded mozzarella. Served with zesty marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Jumbo onion rings fried to a crispy golden brown served with our stable onion sauce
Pickle Chips
Sliced pickles breaded and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Potato Skins
Sliced potatoes topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and bacon bits. Served with a side of sour cream.
Stable Onion
A giant crispy onion fried golden brown and served with our stable onion sauce for dipping.
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Sweet, creamy corn fried in a crunch coating. Served with maple syrup.
Soup / Salad
Tossed Salad
Crisp mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.
Blackened Chicken CranApple Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with blackened chicken, crisp apple slices, mandarin oranges, craisins and croutons. Served with mango vinaigrette
Crab Cake Caesar
Fresh romaine tossed with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with our 8oz crab cake.
Chicken Tender Salad
Crisp mixed greens topped with fried chicken tenders, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.
Maryland Crab Cup
Cream of Crab Cup
Soup of Day Cup
Entrees
Showstopper
Our half pound colossal and jumbo lump crab cake with a full rack of our famous “fall off the bone” baby back ribs!
Rib Dinner
Our Danish Baby Back Ribs are slow roasted until the meat is ready to “fall off the bone!” Served with our Original, Smoky Texas or Sweet & Spicy Carolina BBQ sauces.
Crab Cake & 1/2 Rib
Our half pound colossal and jumbo lump crab cake with a half rack of our “fall off the bone” baby back ribs!
10oz. NY Strip
A juicy 10oz Certified Angus Beef NY strip steak grilled your way.
Crab Cake Dinner
A broiled half pound crab cake made with colossal and jumbo lump crab meat
5oz Stk & Shrimp
5oz. NY Strip steak grilled to your liking and served with 5 fried shrimp tossed in our brown butter garlic rub.
BBQ Salmon
An 8oz. grilled salmon filet with our signature barbecue sauce or Thai chili sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
Crab Cake & Fried Shrimp
A combination of our broiled colossal and jumbo lump crab cake with hand breaded seasoned jumbo gulf
Fish & Chips
2 pieces of hand-battered cod filets fried golden brown. Served with stable fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken
Two jumbo chicken breasts hand breaded with our special seasoning.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Two 6oz. boneless chicken breasts grilled with our famous barbecue sauce.
Rib & Fried Chicken
One jumbo fried chicken breast and a half-rack of our “fall off the bone” baby back ribs
Rib & Shrimp
Our “fall off the bone” baby back ribs with four hand breaded seasoned jumbo gulf shrimp.
Shrimp Dinner
Surf & Turf
A 5oz. broiled jumbo lump crab cake paired with a 10oz. Certified Angus Beef New York strip.
Turkey Dinner
Roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce.
Rib & FF Plate
Ribs & BBQ Chicken
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
A broiled half pound crab cake made with colossal and jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of our chef’s special seasonings.
Chesapeake Bay Club
A 5oz. jumbo lump fried crab cake on top of shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato, bacon and an Old Bay remoulade on a kaiser roll.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread. Served with thousand island dressing.
Philly Cheese Steak
Half pound of thinly sliced meat on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.
Chicken Cheese Steak
Half pound of thinly sliced meat on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.
Little Red
Texas style rib meat with melted Swiss and pepper jack cheeses, stable onion sauce and crispy onion straws. Served on Texas toast.
Pork BBQ
Tender shredded pork tossed in your choice of our homemade BBQ sauces on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Roadside Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, bacon and provolone. Served on a Kaiser roll
Hot Beef Sandwich
Sliced pit beef on two pieces of white bread with Stable Fries or Mashed Potatoes covered in gravy.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey on two pieces of white bread with Stable Fries or Mashed Potatoes covered in gravy.
Smoked Beef Brisket
6oz. of hickory smoked beef brisket topped with raw onion, Texas BBQ sauce and coleslaw.
Shrimp Salad
Our Chef’s recipe flavored with a touch of Old Bay and served on your choice of bread.
Burgers
Kids Meals
Sides
Other Desserts
LUNCH CARRYOUT
Lunch Items
1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs
5oz. NY Strip
Meatball Sub
4 homemade all beef meatballs topped with cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with Stable Fries.
Lunch Combo
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken filet topped with zesty marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with Stable Fries.
CATERING
Appetizers
Entrees
Pastas
Combos / Box Lunch
Deluxe Hoagie Pack
Our hoagie tray contains 20 three inch hoagie pieces consisting of turkey, ham and roast beef with cheese. All hoagies are made with lettuce and tomato with mustard and mayo packet on the sides. Serves 10 people.
BBQ Combo Pack
Great option to create your own package and please everyone in your party for one small price! For parties for 10 or more. Combo packs include 2 slider rolls or 1 kaiser roll, 6.5oz of meat and 9oz. Of sides per person.
Hoagie Tray
Hoagie tray contains 20 three inch hoagie pieces consisting of turkey, ham and roast beef with cheese. all hoagies are made with lettuce and tomato with mustard and mayo packets on the side.
Classic Box Lunch
Meat By The Pound
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a family run business operating since 1972 known for great food, great service and the best Baby Back Ribs and Colossal lump crab cakes in Baltimore!
9942 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030