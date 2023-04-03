Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Corner Stable - Cockeysville 9942 York Road

review star

No reviews yet

9942 York Road

Cockeysville, MD 21030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MONDAY SPECIAL CARRYOUT

Monday Special Ribs

Monday Rib & Fries

$15.99

CARRY OUT

Corn Bread

4 Pieces Corn Bread

$3.00

Specials

Lime Avocado Grilled Mahi Mahi

$18.99

Fried Cod Sandwich

$11.99

NY Strip Skewars

$16.99Out of stock

12oz. of grilled beef tenderloin steak kabobs with green peppers, onion and tomatoes over rice pilaf and roasted vegetables.

Open Faced Steak Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

7oz. beef tenderloin grilled to your liking and topped with melted Swiss cheese, mushrooms and green peppers on toasted garlic bread. Served with Stable Fries.

Appetizers

1 Pound Steamed Shrimp

$23.99

Jumbo gulf shrimp steamed to order with Old Bay seasoning and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.

1/2 Pound Steamed Shrimp

$13.99

Jumbo gulf shrimp steamed to order with Old Bay seasoning and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in our homemade Bang Bang sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Homemade hand breaded tenders. Served with honey mustard

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Jumbo wings served Buffalo, Texas, Barbecue, Old Bay, Sweet & Spicy Carolina or Stable style. Served with bleú cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Mozzarella Stix

$7.50

Crispy breaded mozzarella. Served with zesty marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$7.99

Jumbo onion rings fried to a crispy golden brown served with our stable onion sauce

Pickle Chips

$5.99

Sliced pickles breaded and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

Potato Skins

$9.99Out of stock

Sliced potatoes topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and bacon bits. Served with a side of sour cream.

Stable Onion

$9.99

A giant crispy onion fried golden brown and served with our stable onion sauce for dipping.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$7.50

Sweet, creamy corn fried in a crunch coating. Served with maple syrup.

Soup / Salad

Tossed Salad

$5.49

Crisp mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine tossed with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.

Blackened Chicken CranApple Salad

$13.99

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with blackened chicken, crisp apple slices, mandarin oranges, craisins and croutons. Served with mango vinaigrette

Crab Cake Caesar

$23.99

Fresh romaine tossed with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with our 8oz crab cake.

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Crisp mixed greens topped with fried chicken tenders, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.

Maryland Crab Cup

$5.99

Cream of Crab Cup

$5.99

Soup of Day Cup

$3.99

Entrees

All entree's come with your choice of two sides.

Showstopper

$36.99

Our half pound colossal and jumbo lump crab cake with a full rack of our famous “fall off the bone” baby back ribs!

Rib Dinner

$23.99

Our Danish Baby Back Ribs are slow roasted until the meat is ready to “fall off the bone!” Served with our Original, Smoky Texas or Sweet & Spicy Carolina BBQ sauces.

Crab Cake & 1/2 Rib

$32.99

Our half pound colossal and jumbo lump crab cake with a half rack of our “fall off the bone” baby back ribs!

10oz. NY Strip

$24.99

A juicy 10oz Certified Angus Beef NY strip steak grilled your way.

Crab Cake Dinner

$25.99

A broiled half pound crab cake made with colossal and jumbo lump crab meat

5oz Stk & Shrimp

$23.99

5oz. NY Strip steak grilled to your liking and served with 5 fried shrimp tossed in our brown butter garlic rub.

BBQ Salmon

$18.99

An 8oz. grilled salmon filet with our signature barbecue sauce or Thai chili sauce. Comes with 2 sides.

Crab Cake & Fried Shrimp

$31.99

A combination of our broiled colossal and jumbo lump crab cake with hand breaded seasoned jumbo gulf

Fish & Chips

$16.99

2 pieces of hand-battered cod filets fried golden brown. Served with stable fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Chicken

$18.49

Two jumbo chicken breasts hand breaded with our special seasoning.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Two 6oz. boneless chicken breasts grilled with our famous barbecue sauce.

Rib & Fried Chicken

$19.99

One jumbo fried chicken breast and a half-rack of our “fall off the bone” baby back ribs

Rib & Shrimp

$21.99

Our “fall off the bone” baby back ribs with four hand breaded seasoned jumbo gulf shrimp.

Shrimp Dinner

$17.49

Surf & Turf

$32.99

A 5oz. broiled jumbo lump crab cake paired with a 10oz. Certified Angus Beef New York strip.

Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Rib & FF Plate

$21.99

Ribs & BBQ Chicken

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.99

A broiled half pound crab cake made with colossal and jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of our chef’s special seasonings.

Chesapeake Bay Club

$23.99

A 5oz. jumbo lump fried crab cake on top of shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato, bacon and an Old Bay remoulade on a kaiser roll.

Reuben

$10.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread. Served with thousand island dressing.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Half pound of thinly sliced meat on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

Half pound of thinly sliced meat on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.

Little Red

$13.99Out of stock

Texas style rib meat with melted Swiss and pepper jack cheeses, stable onion sauce and crispy onion straws. Served on Texas toast.

Pork BBQ

$9.99

Tender shredded pork tossed in your choice of our homemade BBQ sauces on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Roadside Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, bacon and provolone. Served on a Kaiser roll

Hot Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced pit beef on two pieces of white bread with Stable Fries or Mashed Potatoes covered in gravy.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced turkey on two pieces of white bread with Stable Fries or Mashed Potatoes covered in gravy.

Smoked Beef Brisket

$15.99

6oz. of hickory smoked beef brisket topped with raw onion, Texas BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Our Chef’s recipe flavored with a touch of Old Bay and served on your choice of bread.

Burgers

Smash Burger

$12.99

Two five ounce patties grilled and topped with your favorite toppings.

Stable Smash Burger

$13.99

Two 5oz. ounce patties grilled and topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, stable onion sauce and homemade onion straws.

Kids Meals

Kids Ribs

$11.99

Kids Burger Sliders

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.49

Kids Grilled cheeese

$6.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Nuggets

$5.99

Sides

Stable Fries

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Cinnamon Apples

$2.50

Roasted Vegetables

$2.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Ice Cream

1 Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

2 Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

Other Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.50

Original Cheesecake

$8.00

LUNCH CARRYOUT

Lunch Items

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$14.99

5oz. NY Strip

$14.99

Meatball Sub

$11.99

4 homemade all beef meatballs topped with cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with Stable Fries.

Lunch Combo

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy fried chicken filet topped with zesty marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with Stable Fries.

CATERING

Appetizers

Wings

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Shrimp Cocktail

Chicken Tenders

Seafood Fritters

Crab Dip

Mozzarella Sticks

Crab Balls

Meatballs

Crispy Chicken Bites

Salads

Blackened Chicken Cranapple

$10.99

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Caesar

$4.49

Entrees

Baltimore's Best Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

Signature Crab Cake

Chicken Chesapeake

$13.99

Fried Chicken

$14.99

Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast

$11.99

Grilled Salmon

Meatloaf

$79.99

Roasted Turkey

$11.99

Trays

Vegetable Tray

Fruit Tray

Fruit & Cheese Tray

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$74.99

Chicken Alfredo

$89.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$99.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$99.99

Lasagna

$79.99

Combos / Box Lunch

Deluxe Hoagie Pack

$139.99

Our hoagie tray contains 20 three inch hoagie pieces consisting of turkey, ham and roast beef with cheese. All hoagies are made with lettuce and tomato with mustard and mayo packet on the sides. Serves 10 people.

BBQ Combo Pack

$14.99

Great option to create your own package and please everyone in your party for one small price! For parties for 10 or more. Combo packs include 2 slider rolls or 1 kaiser roll, 6.5oz of meat and 9oz. Of sides per person.

Hoagie Tray

$79.99

Hoagie tray contains 20 three inch hoagie pieces consisting of turkey, ham and roast beef with cheese. all hoagies are made with lettuce and tomato with mustard and mayo packets on the side.

Classic Box Lunch

$10.99

Meat By The Pound

Smoked Brisket

$18.99

Smoked Ham

$16.99

Smoked Turkey

$15.99

House Charred Pit Beef

$15.99

Slow Cooked Pork BBQ

$14.49

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$14.99

Dozen Kaiser Rolls

$4.99

Dessert

All desert trays are sold per person and must be ordered with a 8 person minimum.

Assorted Cookie Tray

$2.49

Brownie & Cookie Tray

$2.99

Gourmet Dessert Tray

$3.99

Sides

2#

$13.99

4#

$27.99

8#

$49.99

Beverages

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.99

Iced Tea By Gallon

$5.99

Supplies

Chafing Dish with Fuel

$11.00

Cups & Ice

$0.50

Paper Goods

$1.00

Table Cloth

$5.00

Corn Bread

1/2 Pan Corn Bread

$21.99

Full Pan Corn Bread

$41.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family run business operating since 1972 known for great food, great service and the best Baby Back Ribs and Colossal lump crab cakes in Baltimore!

Location

9942 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

All About Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
10150 York Rd, Suite 202 Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Pizza Palace - Cockeysville
orange star3.9 • 70
9801 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Bad Axe
orange starNo Reviews
22 W Padonia Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Vito Ristorante Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
10249 York Rd Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Mamacita's Tacos - 2450 Broad Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Broad Avenue Cockeysville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Mother's North Grille - 2450 Broad Ave
orange star4.1 • 1,673
2450 Broad Ave Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cockeysville

Roma's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 968
10515 York Rd Cockeysville Hun, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 281
10709 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
The Butler Cabin
orange star4.8 • 21
14436 Falls Rd Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cockeysville
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston