The Corner Stable

Popular Items

Rib Dinner
Crab Cake Dinner
Crab Cake Sandwich

TUESDAY SPECIAL

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken Special

$15.49

FOOD

Corn Bread

4 Pieces Corn Bread

$3.00

Appetizers

Stable Onion

$8.99

A giant crispy onion fried golden brown and served with our stable onion sauce for dipping.

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Homemade hand breaded tenders. Served with honey mustard

Mozzarella Stix

$7.50

Crispy breaded mozzarella. Served with zesty marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$7.99

Jumbo onion rings fried to a crispy golden brown served with our stable onion sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in our homemade Bang Bang sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$7.50

Sweet, creamy corn fried in a crunch coating. Served with maple syrup.

Potato Skins

$9.99

Sliced potatoes topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and bacon bits. Served with a side of sour cream.

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Jumbo wings served Buffalo, Texas, Barbecue, Old Bay, Sweet & Spicy Carolina or Stable style. Served with bleú cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Pickle Chips

$5.99

Sliced pickles breaded and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

1/2 Pound Steamed Shrimp

$13.99

Jumbo gulf shrimp steamed to order with Old Bay seasoning and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.

1 Pound Steamed Shrimp

$23.99

Jumbo gulf shrimp steamed to order with Old Bay seasoning and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.

Burgers

Smash Burger

$12.99

Two five ounce patties grilled and topped with your favorite toppings.

Stable Burger

$13.99

Two 5oz. ounce patties grilled and topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, stable onion sauce and homemade onion straws.

Entrees

All entree's come with your choice of two sides.

Rib Dinner

$23.99

Our Danish Baby Back Ribs are slow roasted until the meat is ready to “fall off the bone!” Served with our Original, Smoky Texas or Sweet & Spicy Carolina BBQ sauces.

Crab Cake & 1/2 Rib

$32.99

Our half pound colossal and jumbo lump crab cake with a half rack of our “fall off the bone” baby back ribs!

Showstopper

$36.99

Our half pound colossal and jumbo lump crab cake with a full rack of our famous “fall off the bone” baby back ribs!

Crab Cake Dinner

$25.99

A broiled half pound crab cake made with colossal and jumbo lump crab meat

Rib & Fried Chix

$19.99

One jumbo fried chicken breast and a half-rack of our “fall off the bone” baby back ribs

10oz Steak & Ribs

$30.99

10oz. NY Strip

$24.99

A juicy 10oz Certified Angus Beef NY strip steak grilled your way.

5oz Stk & Shrimp

$23.99

5oz. NY Strip steak grilled to your liking and served with 5 fried shrimp tossed in our brown butter garlic rub.

BBQ Salmon

$18.99

An 8oz. grilled salmon filet with our signature barbecue sauce or Thai chili sauce. Comes with 2 sides.

Crab Cake & Fried Shrimp

$31.99

A combination of our broiled colossal and jumbo lump crab cake with hand breaded seasoned jumbo gulf

Fish & Chips

$16.99

2 pieces of hand-battered cod filets fried golden brown. Served with stable fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$18.49

Two jumbo chicken breasts hand breaded with our special seasoning.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Two 6oz. boneless chicken breasts grilled with our famous barbecue sauce.

Rib & FF Plate

$21.99

Rib & Shrimp

$21.99

Our “fall off the bone” baby back ribs with four hand breaded seasoned jumbo gulf shrimp.

Shrimp Dinner

$17.49

Surf & Turf

$32.99

A 5oz. broiled jumbo lump crab cake paired with a 10oz. Certified Angus Beef New York strip.

Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Ribs & BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Kids Meals

Kids Ribs

$11.99

Kids Burger Sliders

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.99

Sandwiches

All sandwich's come with Stable Fries.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.99

A broiled half pound crab cake made with colossal and jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of our chef’s special seasonings.

Chesapeake Bay Club

$23.99

A 5oz. jumbo lump fried crab cake on top of shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato, bacon and an Old Bay remoulade on a kaiser roll.

Reuben

$10.99

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread. Served with thousand island dressing.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Half pound of thinly sliced meat on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

Half pound of thinly sliced meat on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.

Little Red

$13.99

Texas style rib meat with melted Swiss and pepper jack cheeses, stable onion sauce and crispy onion straws. Served on Texas toast.

Pork BBQ

$9.99

Tender shredded pork tossed in your choice of our homemade BBQ sauces on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Roadside Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, bacon and provolone. Served on a Kaiser roll

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced turkey on two pieces of white bread with Stable Fries or Mashed Potatoes covered in gravy.

Smoked Beef Brisket

$15.99

6oz. of hickory smoked beef brisket topped with raw onion, Texas BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Our Chef’s recipe flavored with a touch of Old Bay and served on your choice of bread.

Double Stacker

$12.99

A layered sandwich with smoked ham, sliced turkey pastrami, Swiss cheese, topped with crispy pickles and Dijon mustard. Served on toasted honey wheat bread with Stable Fries.

Sides

Stable Fries

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Cinnamon Apples

$2.50

Roasted Vegetables

$2.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Tator Tots

$2.50

Soup / Salad

Tossed Salad

$5.49

Crisp mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine tossed with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.

Blackened Chicken CranApple Salad

$13.99

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with blackened chicken, crisp apple slices, mandarin oranges, craisins and croutons. Served with mango vinaigrette

Crab Cake Caesar

$23.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Crisp mixed greens topped with fried chicken tenders, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.

Maryland Crab

$4.99

Cream of Crab

$4.99

Chili

$3.99

Half & Half Crab Cup

$4.99

Stable Cobb Salad

$15.99

DESSERT

Ice Cream

1 Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

2 Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

Other Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.50

Original Cheesecake

$8.00

Sundaes

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

SOFT DRINKS

SODA

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Soda Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Water

JUICE/MILK

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.50

COFFEE

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

HOT TEA

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family run restaurant since 1972 providing great food and great service. We are known for Baltimore's Best Ribs and Colossal Lump Crab Cakes.

Location

8630 Guilford Road, Columbia, MD 21046

Directions

