The Cottage Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

The Cottage Pub

1,566 Reviews

$$

6 E Crystal Lake Ave

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
The Original
Cheese Balls

Appetizers

Nachos

$11.99

Quesdilla

$9.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Jumbo Shrimp

Reuben Rolls

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Cheese Balls

$9.99

Baskets

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Trio Platter

$12.99

ToGo Wings

Togo Jumbo Shrimp

Cup of Soup of the Day

$3.00

Cup of Chili

$3.00

Cup of Tomato Bisque Soup

$3.00

Burgers

The Original

$12.99

The Cottage Patty Melt

$14.95

Black N' Bleu

$12.99

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

Wild West Burger

$14.99

South of the Border

$14.99

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Sandwiches

Pick Two 1/2

$9.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Classic B.L.T

$10.99

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.99

Italian Beef

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Hot Turkey & Swiss

$10.99

The California Toasty

$12.99

BYO Toasty

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Small Veggie Pizza

$10.99

Small Cottage Pizza

$12.99

Small BBQ Pizza

$12.99

Small Taco Pizza

$12.99

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99

Small Hawaiin Pizza

$12.99

Small BYO Pizza

$9.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Medium Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Medium Cottage Pizza

$16.99

Medium BBQ Pizza

$16.99

Medium Taco Pizza

$16.99

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Medium BYO Pizza

$16.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Large Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Large Cottage Pizza

$21.99

Large BBQ Pizza

$21.99

Large Taco Pizza

$21.99

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Large BYO Pizza

$14.99

Salads

Cottage House Salad

$10.99

Cottage House Salad

$11.99

Steak Salad

$15.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$14.99

Small Side Salad

$4.99

Entrees

Burrito Bowl

Mac N' Cheese

$12.99

Spicy Mac N' Chili

$15.99

Buffalo Mac N' Chicken

$13.99

Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese

$15.99

Cottage Pie

$14.95

Dessert

Julie Ann's Frozen Custard

$6.95

Single Scoop

$3.95

Sides

Side Fries

$1.99

Side Tots

$2.95

Side Chips

$1.99

Side Steak Fries

$1.99

Side Fruit Cup

$1.99

Side Mashed

$1.99

Side Mashed & Gravy

$2.49

Side Baked Pot

$2.00

Side (1) Roll

$0.95

Side Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cottage Chz

$1.99

Side Corn

$1.99

Side Flatbread

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$1.99

Side Spinach

$3.95

Side Mac n' Cheese

$4.95

Side Rice

$1.99

Dessert Jar

$4.95

Vanilla Scoop

$3.95

Choc Scoop

$2.95

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

KidsGrilled Chicken

$4.99

Kids Mini Burger

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids 6" Pizza

$5.99

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$4.99

Sauces

Thousand Island

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Bang Bang

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bourbon

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Verde

$0.50

Chipolte Jerk

$0.50

Chipolte Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Dijon Vinegar

$0.50

Dijonaisse

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Guacmole

$0.50

Habenero BBQ

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Honey Balsamic

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horse Cream Horseradish

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Jala Mango

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Marmalade

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Melted Butter

$0.50

Mustard Cream

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Port Wine

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sesame Teriyaki

$0.50

House Dressing

$0.50

Lemon Butter

$0.50

Peanut Thai

$0.50

Red Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Special Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Appetizer

Half Tray Bruchetta

$29.00

Full Tray Bruchetta

$54.99

Half Tray Sliders

$49.99

Full Tray Sliders

$94.99

Half Tray Reuben Rolls

$34.99

Full Tray Reuben Rolls

$64.99

Full Tray Boneless Wings

$89.99

Half Tray Boneless Wings

$49.99

Full Tray Chicken Quesadilla

$94.99

Half Tray Chicken Quesadilla

$49.99

Half Veggie Tray

$34.99

Full Veggie Tray

$64.99

Full Tray Cheeseballs

$74.99

Full Tray Swedish Meatballs

$74.99

Half Tray Swedish Meatballs

$39.99

Half Fruit Tray

$34.99

Full Fruit Tray

$64.99

Full Tray Cheese Quesadilla

$48.99

Entrees

Half Tray Italian Beef

$64.99

Full Tray Italian beef

$124.99

Full Tray Fried Chicken

$104.99

Full Tray Chicken Picatta

$104.99

Half Tray Chicken Picatta

$54.99

Half Tray Fried Chicken

$54.99

Half Tray Italian Sausage

$54.99

Full Tray Italian Sausage

$104.99

Pasta

Half Tray Baked Mostaccioli

$44.99

Full Tray Baked Mostaccioli

$84.99

Half Tray Mac N Cheese

$29.99

Half Tray Spinach Ravioli

$44.99

Full Tray Spinach Ravioli

$84.99

Salads

Half Tray Cottage Berry Salad

$34.99

Full Tray Cottage Berry Salad

$64.99

Full Tray Cottage Garden Salad

$44.99

Half Tray Cottage Garden Salad

$24.99

Full Tray Classic Cesar Salad

$44.99

Half Tray Classic Cesar Salad

$24.99

Half Tray Cobb Salad

$44.99

Full Tray Cobb Salad

$84.99

Veggies

Half Tray Vegetable Medley

$24.99

Full Tray Vegetable Medley

$44.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Directions

Gallery
The Cottage Pub image
The Cottage Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,149
110 N Main St. Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cantina 52
orange starNo Reviews
52 Brink Street Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
414 W. Virginia Street Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cary Ale House & Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 463
208 W Main St Cary, IL 60013
View restaurantnext
Bullseye Pub & Eatery - Algonquin
orange star4.2 • 270
119 S Main St. Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Crystal Lake

Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
orange star4.5 • 1,166
75 E Woodstock St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,149
110 N Main St. Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.
orange star4.5 • 779
1030 McHenry Ave crystal lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crystal Lake
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston