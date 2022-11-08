The Counter Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Located inside of the Atlantic Aviation FBO, The Counter Cafe is a full service coffee bar and quick service restaurant for those on the fly to catch their private jet as well as our neighboring tenants and airport team members. Our cafe offers premium coffee beverages, freshly baked local pastries inspired by the Cuban culture as well as freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, soups and wraps.
Location
Northwest 44th Avenue, Opa Locka, FL 33054
