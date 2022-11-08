Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Counter Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

Northwest 44th Avenue

Opa Locka, FL 33054

Popular Items

Crispy Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
The Counter Burger
Crispy Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with Fries

Daily Specials

Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich & Fries

Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich & Fries

$16.00

Crispy chicken, sliced ham, provolone, dijonaise sauce on soft kaiser roll

Crispy Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with Fries

Crispy Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with Fries

$16.00

Crispy chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese with homemade chipotle aioli in a wrap with side of fries

Homestyle Pasta

Homestyle Pasta

$12.00

Fettuccine with choice of Alfredo, Pesto or Tomato sauce.

Philly cheesesteak Sandwich & Fries

Philly cheesesteak Sandwich & Fries

$16.00

shaved beef, homemade cheese, peppers, onions on a hoagie bread with fries included

Pressed Italian Sandwich & Fries

Pressed Italian Sandwich & Fries

$16.75

Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pesto spread, fries

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smashed avocado with diced tomato, goat cheese on a slice of thick cut bread

Bagel

$4.00

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Egg & cheddar cheese with choice of protein on a bagel

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Egg and cheese with choice of protein in a wrap

Butter Croissant

$4.00
Cheese Tequeno

Cheese Tequeno

$3.75

Perfectly crispy on the outside and soft and gooey on the inside. Made to order!

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Egg & cheddar cheese with choice of protein on a croissant

Ham Croqueta

$2.00

Lemon Muffin with Lemon Glaze

$4.00

Miso Oreo Cookie

$4.00

Pound Cake Slice

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Burgers and More Sandwiches

The Counter Burger

The Counter Burger

$14.00

8oz Black Angus Beef with cheddar or provolone cheese and lettuce, tomato and pickles. Fries can be added.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, choice of cheddar or provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a hoagie

Create Your Own Sandwich or Wrap

Create Your Own Sandwich or Wrap

$14.00
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Plant Based Burger from Beyond Meat with choice of toppings

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese on thick cut bread with goey melted cheddar cheese

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced ham, pepperoni and salami with provolone cheese as well as lettuce and tomato on hoagie bread.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced ham and cheddar cheese on hoagie bread with lettuce, tomato.

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced turkey and cheddar cheese on hoagie bread with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced turkey, bacon and cheddar cheese with lettuce and tomato on hoagie bread

Chicken Tenders & Wings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Wraps & Sandwiches

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken or grilled chicken

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with choice of cheese

Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich & Fries

Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich & Fries

$16.00

Crispy chicken, sliced ham, provolone, dijonaise sauce on soft kaiser roll

Crispy Chicken Parm Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, tomato sauce

Crispy Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

Crispy Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Provolone, crispy chicken tossed in honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, honey mustard sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, choice of cheddar or provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a hoagie

Homemade Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

10inch cheese pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch on 10 inch cheese pizza

CYO Pizza

CYO Pizza

$14.00

Cheese pizza with options for toppings

Ham Pizza

Ham Pizza

$15.00

Ham and cheese on 10 inch pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Ham, pineapple on 10 inch pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Bacon, Ham and Pepperoni on 10 inch pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni and cheese on 10 inch pizza

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$3.00

Sea Salt, BBQ or Salt & Vinegar

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.25

Side Meat

$4.00

Side Caesar salad (No Protein)

$6.25

Side Chicken Mixed Greens Salad

$8.75

Side Mixed Green Salad (No Protein)

$6.75

Mixed greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, almonds, sunflower seeds, lite balsamic dressing

Signature Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00
Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.50
Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$14.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Cortadito

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Add Syrup

$1.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Sugar Free White Monster

$3.00

Starbucks Double Shot

$6.00

Bai Drink

$5.00

Sweets

Classic Flan

$4.00

New York Style Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Swirl Pound Cake

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Located inside of the Atlantic Aviation FBO, The Counter Cafe is a full service coffee bar and quick service restaurant for those on the fly to catch their private jet as well as our neighboring tenants and airport team members. Our cafe offers premium coffee beverages, freshly baked local pastries inspired by the Cuban culture as well as freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, soups and wraps.

