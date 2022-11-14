Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cove Restaurant
9604 Pacific Way

Long Beach, WA 98631

Long Beach, WA 98631

Order Again

Specials

Thanksgiving Dinner to Go 2022

$22.00

**Pickup on Wednesday (11/23) between 12pm and 4pm. Preorder online at PeninsulaGolfCourse.com by Monday (11/21) @ 8pm.** 6 oz Sliced Oven-Roasted Turkey (white meat), 4 oz Mashed Potatoes, 4 oz Stuffing, 4 oz of Turkey Gravy, 4 oz of Cranberry Sauce, 4 oz Green Beans, and an artisan rolls w/ butter.

Shareables

Beer Battered Clams

$12.00

Beer battered clams served with sweet chili slaw, crispy fries and cocktail sauce.

Coconut Prawns

$12.00

Coconut flake dusted prawns served with Thai Street dipping sauce and house slaw

Cove Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

A pair of sliders with choice of mini Cove burgers with cheese OR crispy chicken and choice of dipping sauce

Crispy Calamari Appetizer

$15.00Out of stock

Calamari rings and tentacles dredged in seasoned rice flour, flash fried with a side of garlic aioli dipping sauce

Crispy Chicken Appetizer

$12.00

A trio of chicken tenders with sweet chili slaw. Your choice of tartar, ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard

Crispy Prawn Platter

$18.50

5 Beer battered prawns served with crispy fries, sweet chili slaw and cocktail sauce

Fried Artichokes

$11.00

Artichoke hearts dredged in seasoned rice flower, flash fried, served with pesto ranch dipping sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$18.00

Sashimi Grade Yellow Fin tuna rolled in sesame seeds, seared rare. Paired with a toasted sesame dressed salad, wasabi and pickled ginger

Thai Street Prawns

$16.00

Jumbo prawns sauteed in our spicy chili cilantro glaze served with house slaw

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad Your Way

$12.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, house made croutons, pepper, Parmesan cheese and lemon wedge.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Award winning Clam Chowder served daily

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

Award winning Clam Chowder served daily

Clam Chowder Quart

$18.00Out of stock

Award winning Clam Chowder served daily

Cobb Salad

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast over fresh mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, cheddar, bacon crumbles, carrots, house made croutons, bleu cheese dressing and sliced hard-boiled egg

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens, house roasted turkey, bacon crumbles, walnuts, dried cranberries, crisp red apples, feta and house made croutons served with cranberry vinaigrette

The Cove Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tossed in house-made Cranberry vinaigrette, with blue cheese crumbles. Finished with cherry tomato, croutons and sliced red onions

Sandwiches

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$17.00Out of stock

6oz hand-pressed beef patty with melted bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and a dill pickle spear.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a grilled brioche bun served with crispy fries

Classic BLT

$13.50

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough served with house potato chips and a pickle spear

Cove Burger

$14.50Out of stock

6oz hand-pressed beef patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and a dill pickle spear served with crispy fries

Extreme Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Melted Swiss, cheddar and pepper jack with tomato, bacon and pesto on grilled sourdough. Served with our house potato chips

Swiss Dip w/Pastrami

$16.50

Thin sliced pastrami with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with crispy fries, horseradish sauce and au jus

Swiss Dip w/Roast Beef

$16.50

Sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with crispy fries, horseradish sauce and au jus

Swiss Dip w/Turkey

$16.50

Turkey with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with crispy fries, horseradish sauce and au jus

The Gobbler

$14.50

House roasted turkey, cream cheese, mayo, lettuce and house made cranberry sauce on sourdough served with house potato chips

The Reuben

$17.00

Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and house made Thousand Island sauce on grilled marbled rye. Served with sweet potato waffle fries

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Plate

$28.00

8 oz portion of Sashimi Grade Yello Fin tuna seared rare then rolled in sesame seeds served with sticky rice, a toasted sesame dressed salad, wasabi and pickled ginger

Cajun Alfredo w/ Chicken

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in creamy Cajun alfredo sauce with grilled peppers and onions over a bed of linguini noodles and a side of grilled ciabatta

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Made to order lemon picatta sauce served over chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, seared and served with cappellini pasta and Chef's choice vegetables

Cod Fish & Chips

$14.50

Two hand-dipped in beer-batter Cod fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge

Crispy Calamari Platter

$13.50

Calamari rings and tentacles dredged in seasoned rice flour, flash fried with a side of garlic aioli dipping sauce served with French fries and sweet chili slaw.

Crispy Chicken Platter

$16.00

Two home style crispy chicken strips served with crispy fries, sweet chili slaw and your choice of tartar, ranch, BBQ or honey mustard

Flat Iron Steak and Prawns

$28.00

Flat Iron Steak with three buttery prawns, steak fries and Chefs vegetable medley

Halibut Fish & Chips

$18.00

Two hand-dipped Alaskan halibut fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge

Prawn Scampi

$27.00

Jumbo prawns, butter, lemon garlic wine sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh grated Parmesan cheese served over Chef's choice pasta with a grilled ciabatta roll

Prime Rib Dinner

$34.00Out of stock

***Starting @ 5pm Thurs, Fri, Sat Only*** 12 oz slow roasted prime rib served with a baked potato topped with sour cream, butter and chives and Chef's choice vegetables on the side.

Seared Salmon

$26.00

NW wild caught Sockeye Salmon served with rice blend of sticky rice, barley, wheat berries, wild rice, and quinoa and Chef's choice vegetables

Udon Bowl w/ Calamari

$22.00

Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with Crispy Calamari

Udon Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with Grilled Chicken

Udon Bowl w/ Prawns

$22.00

Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with Prawns

Udon Bowl w/ Salmon

$24.00

Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with Salmon

Udon Bowl w/ Steak

$24.00

Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with 4 oz of Chef's choice steak

Udon Bowl w/ Vegetables

$14.00

Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with vegetables.

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Moist chocolate cake baked in a unique mini Bundt form, filled with creamy, rich chocolate ganache. Warm slightly.

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$12.00

Madagascar vanilla bean flecked creme brulee layered into a light cheesecake and a caramel top

Salted Caramel Brownie

$9.00Out of stock

Gourmet Salted Caramel-Filled Brownie drizzed with salted caramel and dark chocolate on a chocolate-covered pretzel crust.

Vanilla Ice cream

$4.00

Premium quality rich vanilla ice cream

Apple Tart

$8.00

Apple pie wrapped in a flaky pastry then sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with a clear glaze

Kids

Kids Burger Basket

$9.00Out of stock

Your basic 1/4 burger with burger, bun, and choices of mayo, ketchup, mustard. No lettuce, onion, or tomato. Choose your cheese, meat, and condiments. Served with crispy fries.

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$9.00

Two crispy chicken strips with crispy French fries served with ranch dipping sauce

Kids Cod Fish & Chips

$9.00

One piece of deep-fried cod served with French fries and tarter

Kids Cove Salad

$5.00

Fresh greens, carrots and cucumbers with croutons served with your choice of dressing

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melted cheddar on grilled sourdough served with house potato chips

Kids Noodles and Butter with Parm

$9.00

Chef’s choice of noodles with a light butter sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese

Golfer

$12.00

Your basic chicken burger, bun, and choices of mayo, ketchup, mustard. Served with crispy fries.

Golfer Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage in a 10-inch flour tortilla

Golfer Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, Parmesan cheese and chopped Caesar salad on a jumbo flour tortilla. Served with house-made chips

Golfer Chicken Strips

$9.00

Two chicken strips served with French fries and ranch dipping sauce

Golfer Gobbler Wrap

$10.00

House roasted turkey, cream cheese, mayo, lettuce and house made cranberry sauce on a jumbo flour tortilla served with house potato chips

Golfer Par Burger (Beef)

$9.00

Your basic 1/4 burger with burger, bun, and choices of mayo, ketchup, mustard. Choose your cheese, meat, and condiments. Served with crispy fries.

Golfer Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of roast beef, ham, roasted turkey or pastrami, with Swiss, cheddar or pepper jack cheese on sourdough, marbled rye or 9-grain bread. Comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato.

Puppy

Cove Puppy Patty

$5.00

4 oz of crumbled Cove beef patty

Fido's Halibut Filet

$8.00

2 oz of cooked Halibut

Fido's Salmon Filet (Ask Kitchen Before Selling)

$6.00

3 oz of cooked Salmon

Fido's Cod Filet

$6.00

2 oz of cooked Halibut

Haida's Turkey Bites

$4.00

4 oz of crumbled turkey

Sides

Crispy Fry Basket

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$4.00

Side Calamari

$8.00

Side Chef Vegetable

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Grilled Ciabatta Roll

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Halibut Filet

$26.00

Side Halibut Piece

$10.50

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Onions & Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Prawns (3)

$6.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Salmon Filet

$6.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Single Cod Filet

$4.50

Side Toast (2)

$2.00

Two pieces of toast

Steak Fry Basket

$6.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fry Basket

$7.00

Side Tortilla Chips and Pico de Gallo

$4.00

House Potato Chip Basket

$6.00

Our house potato chips served with ranch dipping sauce

Test Menu Item

Snacks

Grandma's - Chocolate Brownie

$2.00

Grandma's - Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Grandma's - Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00

Grandma's - Vanilla Cookies

$2.00

Kit Kat Bar

$2.00

M&Ms - 1.69 oz bag

$2.00

Mentos - Spearmint

$2.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips

Peanut M&Ms - 1.74 oz bag

$2.00

Rold Gold Tiny Pretzels

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Merchandise

"The Cove" Coffee Mug - 11oz

$7.50

"The Cove" Coffee Mug - 15 oz two tone

$15.00

"The Cove" Hat - Black

$20.00

PGC Logo Golf Ball - Srixon Soft Feel

$3.00

PGC Logo Pint Glass

$20.00

Srixon / PGC Structured Hat

$25.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer Lite 12 oz Can

$2.00
Bottled Water 16.9 oz

$1.00
Cock 'n Bull Ginger Beer 12 oz Bottle

$3.50
Cool Blue Gatorade 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Diet Pepsi 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Dr Pepper 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Fierce Grape Gatorade 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Fruit Punch Gatorade 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Ginger Ale 12 oz Can

$2.00
Java Monster Mean Bean Coffee Energy Drink 15 oz Can

$4.00
Lemon Lime Gatorade 20 oz bottle

$2.50
Mt Dew 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Mug Root Beer 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Pepsi 20 oz Bottle

$2.50
Red Bull 8.4 oz Can

$4.00

Beer / Cider

Avid Blackberry Currant Apple Cider Can

$6.00
Avid Blueberry Pomegranate Cider Can

$6.00

Bud Light 16 oz Can

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer Can

$5.50

Budweiser 16 oz Can

$4.00

Coors Banquet Can

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.00

Fort George Vortex 16 oz Can

$6.00

Guinness Draught Bottle

$5.50

Michelob Ultra 16 oz Can

$4.00

O'Douls Can

$3.50

Stella Artois Bottle

$5.50

Widmer Hefeweizen Bottle

$5.50

Wine

BTL Brian Carter Oriana

$30.00
BTL Disruption Chardonnay

$27.00

On the nose, breathe in aromas of tropical fruit and apple blossom. Flavors of juicy pineapple and toasty vanilla dance in this rich, layered wine. The touch of new French oak adds notes of baking spice and cardamom.

BTL Disruption Riesling

$26.00