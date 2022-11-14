- Home
The Cove Restaurant 9604 Pacific Way
9604 Pacific Way
Long Beach, WA 98631
Specials
Thanksgiving Dinner to Go 2022
**Pickup on Wednesday (11/23) between 12pm and 4pm. Preorder online at PeninsulaGolfCourse.com by Monday (11/21) @ 8pm.** 6 oz Sliced Oven-Roasted Turkey (white meat), 4 oz Mashed Potatoes, 4 oz Stuffing, 4 oz of Turkey Gravy, 4 oz of Cranberry Sauce, 4 oz Green Beans, and an artisan rolls w/ butter.
Shareables
Beer Battered Clams
Beer battered clams served with sweet chili slaw, crispy fries and cocktail sauce.
Coconut Prawns
Coconut flake dusted prawns served with Thai Street dipping sauce and house slaw
Cove Sliders
A pair of sliders with choice of mini Cove burgers with cheese OR crispy chicken and choice of dipping sauce
Crispy Calamari Appetizer
Calamari rings and tentacles dredged in seasoned rice flour, flash fried with a side of garlic aioli dipping sauce
Crispy Chicken Appetizer
A trio of chicken tenders with sweet chili slaw. Your choice of tartar, ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard
Crispy Prawn Platter
5 Beer battered prawns served with crispy fries, sweet chili slaw and cocktail sauce
Fried Artichokes
Artichoke hearts dredged in seasoned rice flower, flash fried, served with pesto ranch dipping sauce
Seared Ahi Tuna Appetizer
Sashimi Grade Yellow Fin tuna rolled in sesame seeds, seared rare. Paired with a toasted sesame dressed salad, wasabi and pickled ginger
Thai Street Prawns
Jumbo prawns sauteed in our spicy chili cilantro glaze served with house slaw
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad Your Way
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, house made croutons, pepper, Parmesan cheese and lemon wedge.
Clam Chowder Bowl
Award winning Clam Chowder served daily
Clam Chowder Cup
Award winning Clam Chowder served daily
Clam Chowder Quart
Award winning Clam Chowder served daily
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast over fresh mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, cheddar, bacon crumbles, carrots, house made croutons, bleu cheese dressing and sliced hard-boiled egg
Harvest Salad
Fresh mixed greens, house roasted turkey, bacon crumbles, walnuts, dried cranberries, crisp red apples, feta and house made croutons served with cranberry vinaigrette
The Cove Salad
Mixed greens, tossed in house-made Cranberry vinaigrette, with blue cheese crumbles. Finished with cherry tomato, croutons and sliced red onions
Sandwiches
Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
6oz hand-pressed beef patty with melted bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and a dill pickle spear.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a grilled brioche bun served with crispy fries
Classic BLT
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough served with house potato chips and a pickle spear
Cove Burger
6oz hand-pressed beef patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and a dill pickle spear served with crispy fries
Extreme Grilled Cheese
Melted Swiss, cheddar and pepper jack with tomato, bacon and pesto on grilled sourdough. Served with our house potato chips
Swiss Dip w/Pastrami
Thin sliced pastrami with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with crispy fries, horseradish sauce and au jus
Swiss Dip w/Roast Beef
Sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with crispy fries, horseradish sauce and au jus
Swiss Dip w/Turkey
Turkey with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with crispy fries, horseradish sauce and au jus
The Gobbler
House roasted turkey, cream cheese, mayo, lettuce and house made cranberry sauce on sourdough served with house potato chips
The Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and house made Thousand Island sauce on grilled marbled rye. Served with sweet potato waffle fries
Entrees
Ahi Tuna Plate
8 oz portion of Sashimi Grade Yello Fin tuna seared rare then rolled in sesame seeds served with sticky rice, a toasted sesame dressed salad, wasabi and pickled ginger
Cajun Alfredo w/ Chicken
Grilled chicken breast tossed in creamy Cajun alfredo sauce with grilled peppers and onions over a bed of linguini noodles and a side of grilled ciabatta
Chicken Piccata
Made to order lemon picatta sauce served over chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, seared and served with cappellini pasta and Chef's choice vegetables
Cod Fish & Chips
Two hand-dipped in beer-batter Cod fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge
Crispy Calamari Platter
Calamari rings and tentacles dredged in seasoned rice flour, flash fried with a side of garlic aioli dipping sauce served with French fries and sweet chili slaw.
Crispy Chicken Platter
Two home style crispy chicken strips served with crispy fries, sweet chili slaw and your choice of tartar, ranch, BBQ or honey mustard
Flat Iron Steak and Prawns
Flat Iron Steak with three buttery prawns, steak fries and Chefs vegetable medley
Halibut Fish & Chips
Two hand-dipped Alaskan halibut fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge
Prawn Scampi
Jumbo prawns, butter, lemon garlic wine sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh grated Parmesan cheese served over Chef's choice pasta with a grilled ciabatta roll
Prime Rib Dinner
***Starting @ 5pm Thurs, Fri, Sat Only*** 12 oz slow roasted prime rib served with a baked potato topped with sour cream, butter and chives and Chef's choice vegetables on the side.
Seared Salmon
NW wild caught Sockeye Salmon served with rice blend of sticky rice, barley, wheat berries, wild rice, and quinoa and Chef's choice vegetables
Udon Bowl w/ Calamari
Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with Crispy Calamari
Udon Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken
Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with Grilled Chicken
Udon Bowl w/ Prawns
Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with Prawns
Udon Bowl w/ Salmon
Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with Salmon
Udon Bowl w/ Steak
Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with 4 oz of Chef's choice steak
Udon Bowl w/ Vegetables
Sauteed fresh vegetables in a Spicy Asian Glaze served over Udon noodles with vegetables.
Desserts
Chocolate Lava Cake
Moist chocolate cake baked in a unique mini Bundt form, filled with creamy, rich chocolate ganache. Warm slightly.
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Madagascar vanilla bean flecked creme brulee layered into a light cheesecake and a caramel top
Salted Caramel Brownie
Gourmet Salted Caramel-Filled Brownie drizzed with salted caramel and dark chocolate on a chocolate-covered pretzel crust.
Vanilla Ice cream
Premium quality rich vanilla ice cream
Apple Tart
Apple pie wrapped in a flaky pastry then sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with a clear glaze
Kids
Kids Burger Basket
Your basic 1/4 burger with burger, bun, and choices of mayo, ketchup, mustard. No lettuce, onion, or tomato. Choose your cheese, meat, and condiments. Served with crispy fries.
Kids Chicken Strip Basket
Two crispy chicken strips with crispy French fries served with ranch dipping sauce
Kids Cod Fish & Chips
One piece of deep-fried cod served with French fries and tarter
Kids Cove Salad
Fresh greens, carrots and cucumbers with croutons served with your choice of dressing
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted cheddar on grilled sourdough served with house potato chips
Kids Noodles and Butter with Parm
Chef’s choice of noodles with a light butter sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese
Golfer
Golfer Birdie Burger (Chicken)
Your basic chicken burger, bun, and choices of mayo, ketchup, mustard. Served with crispy fries.
Golfer Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage in a 10-inch flour tortilla
Golfer Chicken Caesar Wrap
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, Parmesan cheese and chopped Caesar salad on a jumbo flour tortilla. Served with house-made chips
Golfer Chicken Strips
Two chicken strips served with French fries and ranch dipping sauce
Golfer Gobbler Wrap
House roasted turkey, cream cheese, mayo, lettuce and house made cranberry sauce on a jumbo flour tortilla served with house potato chips
Golfer Par Burger (Beef)
Your basic 1/4 burger with burger, bun, and choices of mayo, ketchup, mustard. Choose your cheese, meat, and condiments. Served with crispy fries.
Golfer Sandwich
Choice of roast beef, ham, roasted turkey or pastrami, with Swiss, cheddar or pepper jack cheese on sourdough, marbled rye or 9-grain bread. Comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato.
Puppy
Sides
Crispy Fry Basket
Side Burger Patty
Side Calamari
Side Chef Vegetable
Side Coleslaw
Side Egg
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Grilled Ciabatta Roll
Side Guacamole
Side Halibut Filet
Side Halibut Piece
Side House Salad
Side Onions & Mushrooms
Side Prawns (3)
Side Rice
Side Salmon Filet
Side Sauce
Side Single Cod Filet
Side Toast (2)
Two pieces of toast
Steak Fry Basket
Sweet Potato Waffle Fry Basket
Side Tortilla Chips and Pico de Gallo
House Potato Chip Basket
Our house potato chips served with ranch dipping sauce
Snacks
Grandma's - Chocolate Brownie
Grandma's - Chocolate Chip
Grandma's - Oatmeal Raisin
Grandma's - Vanilla Cookies
Kit Kat Bar
M&Ms - 1.69 oz bag
Mentos - Spearmint
Milky Way
Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips
Peanut M&Ms - 1.74 oz bag
Rold Gold Tiny Pretzels
Snickers
Merchandise
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer Lite 12 oz Can
Bottled Water 16.9 oz
Cock 'n Bull Ginger Beer 12 oz Bottle
Cool Blue Gatorade 20 oz Bottle
Diet Pepsi 20 oz Bottle
Dr Pepper 20 oz Bottle
Fierce Grape Gatorade 20 oz Bottle
Fruit Punch Gatorade 20 oz Bottle
Ginger Ale 12 oz Can
Java Monster Mean Bean Coffee Energy Drink 15 oz Can
Lemon Lime Gatorade 20 oz bottle
Mt Dew 20 oz Bottle
Mug Root Beer 20 oz Bottle
Pepsi 20 oz Bottle
Red Bull 8.4 oz Can
Beer / Cider
Avid Blackberry Currant Apple Cider Can
Avid Blueberry Pomegranate Cider Can
Bud Light 16 oz Can
Bud Light Seltzer Can
Budweiser 16 oz Can
Coors Banquet Can
Coors Light Can
Corona Extra Bottle
Fort George Vortex 16 oz Can
Guinness Draught Bottle
Michelob Ultra 16 oz Can
O'Douls Can
Stella Artois Bottle
Widmer Hefeweizen Bottle
Wine
BTL Brian Carter Oriana
BTL Disruption Chardonnay
On the nose, breathe in aromas of tropical fruit and apple blossom. Flavors of juicy pineapple and toasty vanilla dance in this rich, layered wine. The touch of new French oak adds notes of baking spice and cardamom.