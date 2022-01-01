The Cozy Bean Neighborhood Coffee House 248 Butler St
No reviews yet
248 Butler St
Midway, GA 31320
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Espresso Hot Drinks
Americano or Long Black
Tastes dark &bitter, like a lightened form of espresso. Americano = Water over brewed espresso Long black = Brewed espresso over water
Cafe Cubano - 4 oz. - 2 shots espresso
A smooth blend of a double-shot espresso, slowly poured over turbinado sugar.
Cappuccino
1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam milk.
Cortado - 6 oz.
A double shot of espresso topped with warm steamed milk. Short & Smooth! Make it an Espresso Con Panna (add a dollop of whipped cream) - Add .50
Eggnog Latte
Espresso
Our signature Sexy Seven espresso brewed by forcing hot water through finely ground darkly roasted coffee beans. Make it an Espresso Con Panna (add a dollop of whipped cream) Add - .50
Espresso Macchiato
Macchiato means "stained" in Italian, which refers to the way the milk is placed on top of the espresso. The rich espresso is poured over the foam, where it mixes with the milk and creates a layered effect.
Flat White
An espresso-based drink that contains steamed milk and a thin layer of micro foam. This is a no-nonsense option for those looking for a dairy beverage with a strong taste of espresso.
Flavored Macchiato
A tasty blend of espresso, 2 % milk and your choice of flavor. Macchiatos are espresso-forward in flavor and the espresso is poured over the frothy milk and flavor choice.
Latte
Our signature espresso & steamed 2% milk with a light layer of foam. Includes your choice of flavor.
Hot Brewed Coffee Drinks
A Shot In The Dark
A cup of our house brewed coffee, topped off with a rich shot of our signature espresso.
New Orleans Style Cafe Au Lait or French Pressed Coffee
Your choice of chicory root or house blend coffee, stepped in a French press for 5 minutes and then mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth. Includes your choice of sugar sweetener.
Dulce De Leche
Our signature Dulce De Leche combined with our house blend coffee and steamed 2% milk. Topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce & cinnamon.
House Brewed Coffee
Enjoy a cup of our freshly brewed Cozy Bean house coffee.
Cold Coffee & Iced Drinks
Cold Brew Coffee
Our signature Cozy Bean roast is stepped for over 48 hours. The result is a very smooth, rich & delicious coffee treat! Includes 2% milk (or your choice of milk for a small upcharge) & sugar sweetener.
Strawberry Açaí Fruit Cooler
A fruity & refreshing blend of strawberry, acai, green tea & white grape juice.
Dragonfruit & Mango Cooler
A refreshing blend of dragon fruit, mango puree, & green tea mixed with white grape juice. Shaken and served over ice.
Cozy Bean Frozen Fraps
A delicious combo of espresso, 2% milk, ice and your choice of flavor and syrup blended and topped with whipped cream. Yum!
Iced Lattes
The same great taste of our hot lattes, but served cold & over ice! Includes 2% milk & choice of flavor. Includes whipped cream and drizzle topping.
Mint Lemonade
Made with real lemons, fresh mint & our secret mint syrup! Refreshing & tasty!
Southern-Style Iced Tea
Traditional Southern sweet tea, blended with 100% cane sugar. Perfectly sweet and delicious!
Strawberry Pink Lemonade
Our freshly made lemonade, blended with strawberry puree and whole strawberries for a sweet and refreshing treat! Make it a Strawberry Mint Lemonade - Add .50
Iced Matcha Latte
A tea-based beverage combining vivid green Matcha tea powder and milk, or a dairy substitute, to create a smooth, creamy, caffeinated coffee alternative. Make it a DIRTY Matcha - Add 1.00
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
A Glass of Milk
Choice Classic or Chocolate 2% Milk. Alternate milks available for a small upcharge.
The Johnny Pick Me Up - 20 oz. ONLY
A blend of mango, passion fruit, white grape juice and sugar-free Monster energy drink. Shaken and served over ice!
Iced Macchiato
The iced macchiato is an iced version of the espresso-based drink macchiato, which is made of espresso and steamed 2% (or your choice of) milk.
The Muscle Mocha - 20 oz.
A blend of Espresso, chocolate Whey Protein, Ghirardelli chocolate, Chocolate Milano syrup, Almond milk & ice.
The Bentley
A yummy blend of Blood Orange Puree, Peach syrup & White Grape Juice. Shaken and served over ice.
Bubble Tea
Your choice of tapioca pearls or bursting boba, Chinese black tea, and 2% milk. Mixed with your flavor choice. Refreshing & DELICIOUS! Fat Straw Required!
Glenn's Peanut Butter Delight Smoothie - 20 oz. ONLY
A blend of peanut butter, almond milk, banana, honey & ice.
Ice Water
Dandy Cotton Candy - 16 oz. ONLY
OJ SUNRISE - 16 oz. ONLY
Spicy Lemonade
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
A blend of our lemonade & sweet tea. Perfectly sweet and tangy!
Microgreen Smoothie - 20 oz.
Hot Teas & Drinks
Hot Tea
Your choice of our loose leaf hot tea options; includes lemon and sugar sweetener of choice.
Tea Latte
Your choice of one of our loose leaf teas & steamed 2% milk. Includes your choice of sugar sweetener.
Matcha Latte
A blend of Matcha green tea, vanilla, honey and textured 2% milk with your choice of sugar sweetener. Make it a DIRTY Matcha - Add 1.00
Fancy Hot Chocolate
A decadent hot chocolate made with Ghirardelli cocoa & chocolate sauce blended with steamed chocolate milk and chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce & shaved chocolate.
Hot Apple Cider
Pastries & Desserts
Blueberry Muffin
Banana Pudding (Friday Only)
Cinnamon Swirl Muffin
Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Biscotti
Danish
Cupcake
Apple Turn Over
Izola Cake
Large Croissant
Almond Danish
Braided Apple Strudel
Coffee Cake Muffin
Vanilla & Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Mini Carrot Cake Muffin
Breakfast Food Items
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Two southern style biscuits covered in our house-made white sausage gravy.
Breakfast Casserole
A delicious blend of eggs, cheddar cheese, ham, green onions and red peppers. Topped with sour cream and salsa.
Yogurt & Granola
Breakfast Tacos (2)
Scrambled eggs, sausage, seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, jalapenos & cheese in (2) flour tortillas. Served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Egg Muffins (2)
Scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, green onion & cheese, conveniently served as (2) delicious muffins! Served with an orange slice and toast.
French Toast Casserole
This is French Toast with a twist! Chopped French bread and seasoned egg wash, topped with cinnamon streusel, maple syrup & powdered sugar.
Lunch Food Items
Southern Chicken Salad
Our signature chicken salad with rotisserie chicken, celery, pecans, gala apples, green grapes, lettuce, tomato, mayo, dijon mustard, salt & pepper - Served on a warm croissant, artisan bread, or flour tortilla wrap.
The Cozy Bean BLT
4 strips of warm bacon, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes & mayo served on toasted Artisan.
California Wrap
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch dressing - wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla.
Grinder Sandwich
Pear Waldorf Pita
Raffle ticket
Small Bites
Avocado Toast Options
Order our signature avocado toast, topped with our freshly made avocado spread and Everything But the Bagel seasoning. -or- Order California Style, topped with our avocado spread and a fried egg -or- Order Avocado Toast BLT stlye! -or- Choose our Bacon, Egg & Avocado Toast! All served on toasted artisan bread Substitute Good Seed Bread for .35
Bacon & Egg Avocado Toast
Toasted Artisan or Good Seed topped with our Cozy Bean avocado spread, everything bagel seasoning, an egg (your way) and 2 strips of bacon.
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Your choice of bagel. Includes plain cream cheese or butter spread. Other cream cheese options available per request.
BLT Avocado Toast
The Funky Monkey Bagel
A Toasted bagel (your choice) topped with peanut butter, bananas, honey and cinnamon. Add granola .50
Oatmeal Types
Traditional Oatmeal topped with butter, granola, almond slivers, maple syrup & honey.
The Berry Goddess Bagel
Topped with strawberry cream cheese, sliced strawberries, granola & a drizzle of honey.
The Spicy Devil Bagel
Topped with jalapeno salsa, cream cheese, bacon & sliced jalapenos!
Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
Greek vanilla yogurt layered with fresh strawberries, blueberries, & gourmet granola.
Side Items
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
248 Butler St, Midway, GA 31320