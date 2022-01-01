  • Home
The Cozy Bean Neighborhood Coffee House 248 Butler St

No reviews yet

248 Butler St

Midway, GA 31320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Espresso Hot Drinks

Americano or Long Black

Americano or Long Black

$1.75+

Tastes dark &bitter, like a lightened form of espresso. Americano = Water over brewed espresso Long black = Brewed espresso over water

Cafe Cubano - 4 oz. - 2 shots espresso

Cafe Cubano - 4 oz. - 2 shots espresso

$3.45

A smooth blend of a double-shot espresso, slowly poured over turbinado sugar.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam milk.

Cortado - 6 oz.

Cortado - 6 oz.

$3.85

A double shot of espresso topped with warm steamed milk. Short & Smooth! Make it an Espresso Con Panna (add a dollop of whipped cream) - Add .50

Eggnog Latte

$3.75+Out of stock
Espresso

Espresso

$1.50

Our signature Sexy Seven espresso brewed by forcing hot water through finely ground darkly roasted coffee beans. Make it an Espresso Con Panna (add a dollop of whipped cream) Add - .50

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Macchiato means "stained" in Italian, which refers to the way the milk is placed on top of the espresso. The rich espresso is poured over the foam, where it mixes with the milk and creates a layered effect.

Flat White

Flat White

$3.25+

An espresso-based drink that contains steamed milk and a thin layer of micro foam. This is a no-nonsense option for those looking for a dairy beverage with a strong taste of espresso.

Flavored Macchiato

Flavored Macchiato

$3.50+

A tasty blend of espresso, 2 % milk and your choice of flavor. Macchiatos are espresso-forward in flavor and the espresso is poured over the frothy milk and flavor choice.

Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Our signature espresso & steamed 2% milk with a light layer of foam. Includes your choice of flavor.

Hot Brewed Coffee Drinks

A Shot In The Dark

A Shot In The Dark

$2.75+

A cup of our house brewed coffee, topped off with a rich shot of our signature espresso.

New Orleans Style Cafe Au Lait or French Pressed Coffee

New Orleans Style Cafe Au Lait or French Pressed Coffee

$2.95+

Your choice of chicory root or house blend coffee, stepped in a French press for 5 minutes and then mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth. Includes your choice of sugar sweetener.

Dulce De Leche

Dulce De Leche

$2.75+

Our signature Dulce De Leche combined with our house blend coffee and steamed 2% milk. Topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce & cinnamon.

House Brewed Coffee

House Brewed Coffee

$1.75+

Enjoy a cup of our freshly brewed Cozy Bean house coffee.

Cold Coffee & Iced Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.65+

Our signature Cozy Bean roast is stepped for over 48 hours. The result is a very smooth, rich & delicious coffee treat! Includes 2% milk (or your choice of milk for a small upcharge) & sugar sweetener.

Strawberry Açaí Fruit Cooler

Strawberry Açaí Fruit Cooler

$3.75+

A fruity & refreshing blend of strawberry, acai, green tea & white grape juice.

Dragonfruit & Mango Cooler

Dragonfruit & Mango Cooler

$3.75+

A refreshing blend of dragon fruit, mango puree, & green tea mixed with white grape juice. Shaken and served over ice.

Cozy Bean Frozen Fraps

Cozy Bean Frozen Fraps

$4.25+

A delicious combo of espresso, 2% milk, ice and your choice of flavor and syrup blended and topped with whipped cream. Yum!

Iced Lattes

Iced Lattes

$3.75+

The same great taste of our hot lattes, but served cold & over ice! Includes 2% milk & choice of flavor. Includes whipped cream and drizzle topping.

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$3.00+

Made with real lemons, fresh mint & our secret mint syrup! Refreshing & tasty!

Southern-Style Iced Tea

Southern-Style Iced Tea

$1.75+

Traditional Southern sweet tea, blended with 100% cane sugar. Perfectly sweet and delicious!

Strawberry Pink Lemonade

Strawberry Pink Lemonade

$3.00+

Our freshly made lemonade, blended with strawberry puree and whole strawberries for a sweet and refreshing treat! Make it a Strawberry Mint Lemonade - Add .50

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.50+

A tea-based beverage combining vivid green Matcha tea powder and milk, or a dairy substitute, to create a smooth, creamy, caffeinated coffee alternative. Make it a DIRTY Matcha - Add 1.00

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50+
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50+
A Glass of Milk

A Glass of Milk

$1.99+

Choice Classic or Chocolate 2% Milk. Alternate milks available for a small upcharge.

The Johnny Pick Me Up - 20 oz. ONLY

The Johnny Pick Me Up - 20 oz. ONLY

$5.00

A blend of mango, passion fruit, white grape juice and sugar-free Monster energy drink. Shaken and served over ice!

Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$3.50+

The iced macchiato is an iced version of the espresso-based drink macchiato, which is made of espresso and steamed 2% (or your choice of) milk.

The Muscle Mocha - 20 oz.

The Muscle Mocha - 20 oz.

$6.25

A blend of Espresso, chocolate Whey Protein, Ghirardelli chocolate, Chocolate Milano syrup, Almond milk & ice.

The Bentley

The Bentley

$3.25+

A yummy blend of Blood Orange Puree, Peach syrup & White Grape Juice. Shaken and served over ice.

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$4.50+

Your choice of tapioca pearls or bursting boba, Chinese black tea, and 2% milk. Mixed with your flavor choice. Refreshing & DELICIOUS! Fat Straw Required!

Glenn's Peanut Butter Delight Smoothie - 20 oz. ONLY

Glenn's Peanut Butter Delight Smoothie - 20 oz. ONLY

$5.75

A blend of peanut butter, almond milk, banana, honey & ice.

Ice Water

Ice Water

Dandy Cotton Candy - 16 oz. ONLY

$3.75

OJ SUNRISE - 16 oz. ONLY

$5.25
Spicy Lemonade

Spicy Lemonade

$3.00+

Lemonade

$2.25+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

A blend of our lemonade & sweet tea. Perfectly sweet and tangy!

Microgreen Smoothie - 20 oz.

$7.00

Hot Teas & Drinks

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Your choice of our loose leaf hot tea options; includes lemon and sugar sweetener of choice.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$2.75+

Your choice of one of our loose leaf teas & steamed 2% milk. Includes your choice of sugar sweetener.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

A blend of Matcha green tea, vanilla, honey and textured 2% milk with your choice of sugar sweetener. Make it a DIRTY Matcha - Add 1.00

Fancy Hot Chocolate

Fancy Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

A decadent hot chocolate made with Ghirardelli cocoa & chocolate sauce blended with steamed chocolate milk and chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce & shaved chocolate.

Hot Apple Cider

$2.25+Out of stock

Pastries & Desserts

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25
Banana Pudding (Friday Only)

Banana Pudding (Friday Only)

$4.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.25

Biscotti

$1.50

Danish

$3.25

Cupcake

$3.25

Apple Turn Over

$3.25

Izola Cake

$5.00+

Large Croissant

$2.25

Almond Danish

$3.50

Braided Apple Strudel

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.75

Vanilla & Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Mini Carrot Cake Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Breakfast Food Items

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$6.50

Two southern style biscuits covered in our house-made white sausage gravy.

Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast Casserole

$5.99Out of stock

A delicious blend of eggs, cheddar cheese, ham, green onions and red peppers. Topped with sour cream and salsa.

Yogurt & Granola

$2.75Out of stock
Breakfast Tacos (2)

Breakfast Tacos (2)

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, jalapenos & cheese in (2) flour tortillas. Served with a side of salsa

Breakfast Egg Muffins (2)

Breakfast Egg Muffins (2)

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, green onion & cheese, conveniently served as (2) delicious muffins! Served with an orange slice and toast.

French Toast Casserole

French Toast Casserole

$5.99

This is French Toast with a twist! Chopped French bread and seasoned egg wash, topped with cinnamon streusel, maple syrup & powdered sugar.

Lunch Food Items

Southern Chicken Salad

$6.75+

Our signature chicken salad with rotisserie chicken, celery, pecans, gala apples, green grapes, lettuce, tomato, mayo, dijon mustard, salt & pepper - Served on a warm croissant, artisan bread, or flour tortilla wrap.

The Cozy Bean BLT

$5.75

4 strips of warm bacon, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes & mayo served on toasted Artisan.

California Wrap

$7.25

Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch dressing - wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla.

Grinder Sandwich

$7.50

Pear Waldorf Pita

$6.25

Raffle ticket

Raffle ticket

$5.00

Small Bites

Avocado Toast Options

Avocado Toast Options

$3.50+

Order our signature avocado toast, topped with our freshly made avocado spread and Everything But the Bagel seasoning. -or- Order California Style, topped with our avocado spread and a fried egg -or- Order Avocado Toast BLT stlye! -or- Choose our Bacon, Egg & Avocado Toast! All served on toasted artisan bread Substitute Good Seed Bread for .35

Bacon & Egg Avocado Toast

Bacon & Egg Avocado Toast

$5.85

Toasted Artisan or Good Seed topped with our Cozy Bean avocado spread, everything bagel seasoning, an egg (your way) and 2 strips of bacon.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50

Your choice of bagel. Includes plain cream cheese or butter spread. Other cream cheese options available per request.

BLT Avocado Toast

BLT Avocado Toast

$5.75
The Funky Monkey Bagel

The Funky Monkey Bagel

$5.75

A Toasted bagel (your choice) topped with peanut butter, bananas, honey and cinnamon. Add granola .50

Oatmeal Types

Oatmeal Types

$4.50+

Traditional Oatmeal topped with butter, granola, almond slivers, maple syrup & honey.

The Berry Goddess Bagel

The Berry Goddess Bagel

$4.95

Topped with strawberry cream cheese, sliced strawberries, granola & a drizzle of honey.

The Spicy Devil Bagel

The Spicy Devil Bagel

$4.75

Topped with jalapeno salsa, cream cheese, bacon & sliced jalapenos!

Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait

Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait

$3.75Out of stock

Greek vanilla yogurt layered with fresh strawberries, blueberries, & gourmet granola.

Side Items

Grits

$2.75

Bacon (2)

$2.25

2 strips of bacon

Sausage Patties (2)

$2.00

2 sausage patties

Eggs

$0.90+

Toast Type

$0.60+

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.75

Turkey Bacon (2)

$2.50

2 strips of turkey bacon

Pancake

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.75

Potato Salad

$2.75

Chips

$1.75

Avocado Spread

$1.25

Salsa

$0.50

Butter (2)

$0.50

Seasoned Potatoes

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

248 Butler St, Midway, GA 31320

Directions

