The CraftCade

405 N 4th St

Bismarck, ND 58501

Pizzas & Calzones

Award Winning Pizza! Your pick of our NY Style or Hand Tossed Pizzas along with Gluten Free Pies & Calzones!
The McAllister (Cheese) - 18"

$18.99

The quintessential NY-Style Cheese Pizza!

Single Topping - 18"

$19.99

Your choice of any 1 topping!

The Risky Business (BYO) - 18"

$23.49

It's our version of having the house to yourself! Do whatever you want! Start slow with our signature Red Sauce and Mozzarella, then build your own pizza! Toe the line, or go crazy! (Limit 5 toppings.)

Half & Half Specialty - 18"

Split up your favorite CraftCade Specialty pizzas on 1 pie!

The Beast - 18"

$23.49

Unleashed your inner Beast! BBQ Sauce as a base with Laughing Sun Pulled Pork along with Red & Green Onions, Pickles & finished with Cheddar Cheese!

The Desperado - 18"

$23.49

This TACO pizza is not one to be messed with! This Fan Fave starts with Cheese Sauce & is topped with Mozzarella & Taco Meat & is finished with crushed Doritos, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives & topped off with a drizzle of Taco Sauce!

The Dude - 18"

$23.49

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Crisp Bacon & Cheddar Cheese topped with a drizzle of Ranch.

The Fresh Prince - 18"

$23.49

West Philadelphia, born and raised! This Philly inspired pizza comes with Cheese sauce for the base and is topped with Mozzarella, Grand Junction fresh grilled Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions & Mushrooms. Finished with a drizzle of Cheese sauce!

The Good Burger - 18"

$23.49

Our take on a Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza! It comes with Cheese sauce as the base and we add Mozzarella Cheese, REAL Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onions & Pickles! We finish it with a Sprinkle of Cheddar cheese!

The Goose - 18"

$21.49

Maverick's long lost sidekick.. This Buffalo Ranch Chicken pie starts with Ranch Sauce & is topped with Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions & Jalapenos! Finished with drizzle of Ranch & Buffalo Sauce!

The Maverick - 18"

$22.49

Up there, with the best of the best! Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese. Drizzled with Bleu Cheese dressing & Buffalo Sauce. Garnished with Green Onions!

The Neo Tokyo - 18"

$22.49

(NOTE: Thai Peanut Sauce CONTAINS Gluten!) Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Red Onions, Futurecycle Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Crunchy Chow Mein Noodles, garnished with our Cyberpunk Cilantro and drizzled with our Thai-Peanut Glaze! *contains peanuts*

The Predator - 18"

$23.49

ALL MEAT CraftCade Style! Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, Crisp Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

The Roadhouse - 18"

$21.49

Starts with our BBQ Sauce, then we add Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, a few Red Onions, and a sprinkle of Green Onions. Finished with Cilantro.

The So-Crates - 18"

$21.49

The philosophically-fresh veggie supreme! Red & Green Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.

The Spicoli - 18"

$21.49

PINEAPPLE on pizza?! We say YES! Pineapples surfing on an awesome ocean of Canadian Bacon. (GET PITTED! Add Jalapenos, Sriracha & Red Pepper Flakes!)

The TMNT - 18"

$22.49

Awesome! Right! Bossa Nova!!..Um, Chevy Nova? The Classix. The premium. The Turtle Power, baby! Do you remember being a kid? Pepperoni, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Red Onion and NO anchovies Dude! ...but of course, it's made with 'Extra' Mozzarella Cheese!

The Tony Hawk - 18"

$23.49

Grind the rails with this favorite! We start with Pizza Sauce & top this one with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Taco meat. Finished with a drizzle of Buffalo & Ranch sauce!

The Bishop - 18"

$23.49

For a Limited Time we bring you this tasty pie! We start with a Teriyaki Ranch base and add Mozzarella Cheese, Grand Junction Grilled Subs Steak, Mushrooms & finished with a sprinkle of Green Onions!

The McAllister (Cheese) - 10"

$8.99

The quintessential NY-Style Cheese Pizza!

Single Topping - 10"

$9.49

Your choice of any 1 topping!

The Risky Business (BYO) - 10"

$10.99

It's our version of having the house to yourself! Do whatever you want! Start slow with our signature Red Sauce and Mozzarella, then build your own pizza! Toe the line, or go crazy! (Limit 3 toppings.)

The Beast - 10"

$10.99

Unleashed your inner Beast! BBQ Sauce as a base with Laughing Sun Pulled Pork along with Red & Green Onions, Pickles & finished with Cheddar Cheese!

The Desperado - 10"

$10.99

This TACO pizza is not one to be messed with! This Fan Fave starts with Cheese Sauce & is topped with Mozzarella & Taco Meat & is finished with crushed Doritos, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives & topped off with a drizzle of Taco Sauce!

The Dude - 10"

$10.99

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Crisp Bacon & Cheddar Cheese topped with a drizzle of Ranch.

The Fresh Prince - 10"

$10.99

West Philadelphia, born and raised! This Philly inspired pizza comes with Cheese sauce for the base and is topped with Mozzarella, Grand Junction fresh grilled Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions & Mushrooms. Finished with a drizzle of Cheese sauce!

The Good Burger - 10"

$10.99

Our take on a Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza! It comes with Cheese sauce as the base and we add Mozzarella Cheese, REAL Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onions & Pickles! We finish it with a Sprinkle of Cheddar cheese!

The Goose - 10"

$10.49

Maverick's long lost sidekick.. This Buffalo Ranch Chicken pie starts with Ranch Sauce & is topped with Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions & Jalapenos! Finished with drizzle of Ranch & Buffalo Sauce!

The Maverick - 10"

$10.49

Up there, with the best of the best! Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese. Drizzled with Bleu Cheese dressing & Buffalo Sauce. Garnished with Green Onions!

The Neo Tokyo - 10"

$10.49

(NOTE: Thai Peanut Sauce CONTAINS Gluten!) Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Red Onions, Futurecycle Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Crunchy Chow Mein Noodles, garnished with our Cyberpunk Cilantro and drizzled with our Thai-Peanut Glaze! *contains peanuts*

The Predator - 10"

$10.99

ALL MEAT CraftCade Style! Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, Crisp Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

The Roadhouse - 10"

$9.99

Starts with our BBQ Sauce, then we add Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, a few Red Onions, and a sprinkle of Green Onions. Finished with Cilantro.

The So-Crates - 10"

$9.99

The philosophically-fresh veggie supreme! Red & Green Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.

The Spicoli - 10"

$9.99

PINEAPPLE on pizza?! We say YES! Pineapples surfing on an awesome ocean of Canadian Bacon. (GET PITTED! Add Jalapenos, Sriracha & Red Pepper Flakes!)

The TMNT - 10"

$10.49

Awesome! Right! Bossa Nova!!..Um, Chevy Nova? The Classix. The premium. The Turtle Power, baby! Do you remember being a kid? Pepperoni, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Red Onion and NO anchovies Dude! ...but of course, it's made with 'Extra' Mozzarella Cheese!

The Tony Hawk - 10"

$10.99

Grind the rails with this favorite! We start with Pizza Sauce & top this one with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Taco meat. Finished with a drizzle of Buffalo & Ranch sauce!

The Bishop - 10"

$10.99

For a Limited Time we bring you this tasty pie! We start with a Teriyaki Ranch base and add Mozzarella Cheese, Grand Junction Grilled Subs Steak, Mushrooms & finished with a sprinkle of Green Onions!

The McAllister (Cheese) - Gluten Free

$13.99

The quintessential NY-Style Cheese Pizza!

Single Topping - Gluten Free

$14.49

Your choice of any 1 topping!

The Risky Business (BYO) - Gluten Free

$15.99

It's our version of having the house to yourself! Do whatever you want! Start slow with our signature Red Sauce and Mozzarella, then build your own pizza! Toe the line, or go crazy! (Limit 3 toppings.)

The Beast - Gluten Free

$15.99

Unleashed your inner Beast! BBQ Sauce as a base with Laughing Sun Pulled Pork along with Red & Green Onions, Pickles & finished with Cheddar Cheese!

The Desperado - Gluten Free

$15.99

This TACO pizza is not one to be messed with! This Fan Fave starts with Cheese Sauce & is topped with Mozzarella & Taco Meat & is finished with crushed Doritos, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives & topped off with a drizzle of Taco Sauce!

The Dude - Gluten Free

$15.99

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Crisp Bacon & Cheddar Cheese topped with a drizzle of Ranch.

The Fresh Prince - Gluten Free

$15.99

West Philadelphia, born and raised! This Philly inspired pizza comes with Cheese sauce for the base and is topped with Mozzarella, Grand Junction fresh grilled Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions & Mushrooms. Finished with a drizzle of Cheese sauce!

The Good Burger - Gluten Free

$15.99

Our take on a Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza! It comes with Cheese sauce as the base and we add Mozzarella Cheese, REAL Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onions & Pickles! We finish it with a Sprinkle of Cheddar cheese!

The Goose - Gluten Free

$15.49

Maverick's long lost sidekick.. This Buffalo Ranch Chicken pie starts with Ranch Sauce & is topped with Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions & Jalapenos! Finished with drizzle of Ranch & Buffalo Sauce!

The Maverick - Gluten Free

$15.49

Up there, with the best of the best! Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese. Drizzled with Bleu Cheese dressing & Buffalo Sauce. Garnished with Green Onions!

The Neo Tokyo - Gluten Free

$15.49

(NOTE: Thai Peanut Sauce CONTAINS Gluten!) Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Red Onions, Futurecycle Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Crunchy Chow Mein Noodles, garnished with our Cyberpunk Cilantro and drizzled with our Thai-Peanut Glaze! *contains peanuts*

The Predator - Gluten Free

$15.99

ALL MEAT CraftCade Style! Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, Crisp Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

The Roadhouse - Gluten Free

$14.99

Starts with our BBQ Sauce, then we add Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, a few Red Onions, and a sprinkle of Green Onions. Finished with Cilantro.

The So-Crates - Gluten Free

$14.99

The philosophically-fresh veggie supreme! Red & Green Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.

The Spicoli - Gluten Free

$14.99

PINEAPPLE on pizza?! We say YES! Pineapples surfing on an awesome ocean of Canadian Bacon. (GET PITTED! Add Jalapenos, Sriracha & Red Pepper Flakes!)

The TMNT - Gluten Free

$15.49

Awesome! Right! Bossa Nova!!..Um, Chevy Nova? The Classix. The premium. The Turtle Power, baby! Do you remember being a kid? Pepperoni, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Red Onion and NO anchovies Dude! ...but of course, it's made with 'Extra' Mozzarella Cheese!

The Tony Hawk - Gluten Free

$15.99

Grind the rails with this favorite! We start with Pizza Sauce & top this one with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Taco meat. Finished with a drizzle of Buffalo & Ranch sauce!

The Bishop - Gluten Free

$15.99

For a Limited Time we bring you this tasty pie! We start with a Teriyaki Ranch base and add Mozzarella Cheese, Grand Junction Grilled Subs Steak, Mushrooms & finished with a sprinkle of Green Onions!

The McAllister (Cheese) - Calzone

$8.99

The quintessential NY-Style Cheese Pizza!

Single Topping - Calzone

$9.49

Your choice of any 1 topping!

The Risky Business (BYO) - Calzone

$10.99

It's our version of having the house to yourself! Do whatever you want! Start slow with our signature Red Sauce and Mozzarella, then build your own pizza! Toe the line, or go crazy! (Limit 3 toppings.)

The Beast - Calzone

$10.99

Unleashed your inner Beast! BBQ Sauce as a base with Laughing Sun Pulled Pork along with Red & Green Onions, Pickles & finished with Cheddar Cheese!

The Desperado - Calzone

$10.99

This TACO Calzone is not one to be messed with! This Fan Fave starts with Cheese Sauce & is topped with Mozzarella & Taco Meat & is finished with crushed Doritos, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives & topped off with a drizzle of Taco Sauce!

The Dude - Calzone

$10.99

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Crisp Bacon & Cheddar Cheese topped with a drizzle of Ranch.

The Fresh Prince - Calzone

$10.99

West Philadelphia, born and raised! This Philly inspired pizza comes with Cheese sauce for the base and is topped with Mozzarella, Grand Junction fresh grilled Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions & Mushrooms. Finished with a drizzle of Cheese sauce!

The Good Burger - Calzone

$10.99

Our take on a Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza! It comes with Cheese sauce as the base and we add Mozzarella Cheese, REAL Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onions & Pickles! We finish it with a Sprinkle of Cheddar cheese!

The Goose - Calzone

$10.49

Maverick's long lost sidekick.. This Buffalo Ranch Chicken pie starts with Ranch Sauce & is topped with Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions & Jalapenos! Finished with drizzle of Ranch & Buffalo Sauce!

The Maverick - Calzone

$10.49

Up there, with the best of the best! Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese. Drizzled with Bleu Cheese dressing & Buffalo Sauce. Garnished with Green Onions!

The Neo Tokyo - Calzone

$10.49

Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Red Onions, Futurecycle Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Crunchy Chow Mein Noodles, garnished with our Cyberpunk Cilantro and drizzled with our Thai-Peanut Glaze! *contains peanuts*

The Predator - Calzone

$10.99

ALL MEAT CraftCade Style! Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, Crisp Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

The Roadhouse - Calzone

$9.99

Starts with our BBQ Sauce, then we add Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, a few Red Onions, and a sprinkle of Green Onions. Finished with Cilantro.

The So-Crates - Calzone

$9.99

The philosophically-fresh veggie supreme! Red & Green Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.

The Spicoli - Calzone

$9.99

PINEAPPLE on pizza?! We say YES! Pineapples surfing on an awesome ocean of Canadian Bacon. (GET PITTED! Add Jalapenos, Sriracha & Red Pepper Flakes!)

The TMNT - Calzone

$10.99

Awesome! Right! Bossa Nova!!..Um, Chevy Nova? The Classix. The premium. The Turtle Power, baby! Do you remember being a kid? Pepperoni, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Red Onion and NO anchovies Dude! ...but of course, it's made with 'Extra' Mozzarella Cheese!

The Tony Hawk - Calzone

$10.99

Grind the rails with this favorite! We start with Pizza Sauce & top this one with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Taco meat. Finished with a drizzle of Buffalo & Ranch sauce!

The Bishop - Calzone

$10.99

For a Limited Time we bring you this tasty pie! We start with a Teriyaki Ranch base and add Mozzarella Cheese, Grand Junction Grilled Subs Steak, Mushrooms & finished with a sprinkle of Green Onions!

Oven Bakes Sandwiches & Wraps

Our Fresh baked oven sandwiches & wraps!
Ace Ventura (Sandwich)

$7.99

Chicken, Pineapple, Sweet Chili Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Guacamole.

Bandit (Sandwich)

$8.49

Laughing Sun Pulled Pork & Cheddar. Topped with Red Onions and Coleslaw. Served with a pickle spear.

Bobby Boucher (Sandwich)

$7.99

Cajun Seasoned Chicken & Bacon & Cheddar. Finished with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Chipotle Ranch.

Bushwood (Sandwich)

$7.99

Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese then layered with Ham, and topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Happy Gilmore (Sandwich)

$8.49

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Taco Meat & Cheddar Cheese and finished with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives & finished with Chipotle Ranch & Crushed Red Pepper Flakes.

Mario (Sandwich)

$7.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Marinara sauce & Mozzarella. Finished with Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese. Powerup: Add Red Onion, Green Peppers & Mushrooms for $1 more!

MoTown Philly (Sandwich)

$8.49

Grand Junction fresh grilled Steak, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onions. Finished with Cheese Sauce.

Rocky Balboa (Sandwich)

$8.49

Grand Junction fresh grilled Steak with & Cheese Sauce, oven baked with Cheddar, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions & Banana Peppers!

Thelma & Louise (Sandwich)

$8.49

Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Ranch Sauce. (THELMA = Buffalo Style!)

Tommy Pickles (Sandwich)

$8.49

Ground Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese along with Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles & Tomatoes.

Topanga (Sandwich)

$8.49

Chicken, Spring Mix Salad, Tomatoes, Croutons & finished with Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese.

Build Your Own (Sandwich)

$8.49

Build your own with your choice of toppings!

Ace Ventura (Wrap)

$7.99

Chicken, Pineapple, Sweet Chili Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Guacamole.

Bandit (Wrap)

$8.49

Laughing Sun Pulled Pork & Cheddar. Topped with Red Onions and Coleslaw. Served with a pickle spear.

Bobby Boucher (Wrap)

$7.99

Cajun Seasoned Chicken & Bacon & Cheddar. Finished with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Chipotle Ranch.

Bushwood (Wrap)

$7.99

Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese then layered with Ham, and topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Happy Gilmore (Wrap)

$8.49

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Taco Meat & Cheddar Cheese and finished with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives & finished with Chipotle Ranch & Crushed Red Pepper Flakes.

Mario (Wrap)

$7.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Marinara sauce & Mozzarella. Finished with Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese. Powerup: Add Red Onion, Green Peppers & Mushrooms for $1 more!

MoTown Philly (Wrap)

$8.49

Grand Junction fresh grilled Steak, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onions. Finished with Cheese Sauce.

Rocky Balboa (Wrap)

$8.49

Grand Junction fresh grilled Steak with & Cheese Sauce, oven baked with Cheddar, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions & Banana Peppers!

Thelma & Louise (Wrap)

$8.49

Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Ranch Sauce. (THELMA = Buffalo Style!)

Tommy Pickles (Wrap)

$8.49

REAL Ground Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese along with Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles & Tomatoes.

Topanga (Wrap)

$8.49

Chicken, Spring Mix Salad, Tomatoes, Croutons & finished with Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese.

Build Your Own (Wrap)

$8.49

Build your own with your choice of toppings!

Appetizers, Sides & Sauces/Dressings

Start it out right with these tasty starters!
Asteroids

$8.49

Fresh baked dough balls flavored with Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese & served with our signature marinara sauce! Each asteroid is just the right mouthful of flavor.

Energon Cubes

$8.49

These deliciously dippable, Cheesy bread bites are served best with our signature marinara sauce!

Karate Kid Kicks

$8.49

Freshly baked pretzel bites with your choice of seasoning and side sauce of your choice will get you out of the dojo and taking down the enemy!

Pac-Man Pretzels

$3.49

Sprinkled with our tangy seasoning, these crunchy pretzels dip perfectly with our homemade Rampage Ranch dressing!

Road Warrior

$8.99

Out there, in the wasteland, ya have to scrap together what you can! Doritos, topped with Chipolte Chicken, Green Onions, Red Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Jalapenos, and hot melty Cheddar Cheese! Served with a side of Red Salsa to get you fueled up and back on the road!

Scooby Snacks (10pc)

$8.49

10 or 20 piece of our breaded Boneless wings baked and sauced with the flavor of your choice! Choose your dipping sauce!

Scooby Snacks (20pc)

$15.49

10 or 20 piece of our breaded Boneless wings baked and sauced with the flavor of your choice! Choose your dipping sauce!

Sides

Pick your side!

Side Sauces & Dressings

Choose your dipping sauce!

Salads

On the lighter side but still Fresh & Tasty!
Dirty Dance (Salad)

$8.49

Arcadia Spring Mix, Grand Junction fresh grilled Steak, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red onions, Green onions and Blue Cheese Crumble. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Double Dragon (Salad)

$8.49

Arcadia Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red onion, Cucumbers, Cheddar cheese, Shredded Carrots, Chopped Chicken, Red Peppers, Cilantro, Crunchy Chow Mien Noodles. Served with our Thai Peanut Sauce (contains peanuts)

GreenHill Zone (Salad)

$7.49

Arcadia Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers & Croutons. Served with Ranch.

Kelly Kapowski (Salad)

$7.99

Arcadia Mix, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion and Sliced Cucumbers, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts & Mozzarella Cheese! Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

St Elmos Fire (Salad)

$8.49

Arcadia Spring Mix Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red onions, Buffalo Chicken, Drizzled in Blue Cheese, and Buffalo Sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Sunset Rider (Salad)

$8.49

Arcadia Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Red and Green Peppers , Chicken. Served with Chipotle Ranch.

Build Your Own (Salad)

$8.49

Build your own Salad! Start with our Arcadia Spring Mix and go from there!

Desserts

Finish strong with our tasty desserts!

Mogwai Munchies

$8.49

Freshly baked pretzels coated with Butter & Cinnamon Sugar! Served with a side of our Icing Dip!

Powerpuffs

$8.49

Dough balls flavored with Butter & Cinnamon Sugar. Served with a side of Ice-Climbers Frosting dip!

Honey, I Blew Up the Cookie

$2.69

Seriously, we modified our actuators, reverse engineered the design, re-examined, math, math, math.. and made a Cookie As Big As Your Face!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Dude! It’s THE PLACE for dining, drinks & nostalgic fun in downtown Bismarck… A bitchin‘ bar & restaurant with totally-BOMB NY-style pizza, unique salads & sandwiches, retro games, craft beer & a full bar!

