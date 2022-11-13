The Crawfish Hut
15706 1st Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Popular Items
Starters
Clam Chowder
Popcorn Shrimp
Comes with battered mini shrimps and your choice of dipping sauce.
Coconut Shrimp (8)
Comes with 8 pieces of coconut battered shrimps and your choice of dipping sauce.
Raw Oysters (6)
The oysters are paired with lemon wedges or a mignonette of red wine vinegar, shallots, and black pepper.
Raw Oysters (12)
The oysters are paired with lemon wedges or a mignonette of red wine vinegar, shallots, and black pepper.
Chicken Wings (6)
Serve with celery and carrot.
Chicken Wings (12)
Serve with celery and carrot.
Fried Calamari
Breaded calamari rings and tentacles. Serve with lemon and your choice of dipping sauce.
Special Dumpling (6)
Serve with your choice of soy sauce or sweet chili sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs (8)
Honey battered chicken corn dogs with dipping sauce.
Choose Your Catch
Jumbo Crawfish
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.
Jumbo Shrimp
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.
Green Mussels
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.
Black Mussels
Comes with one piece of Corn on the cob.
Live Manila Clams
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.
Snow Crab Cluster
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.
Dungeness Crab
Comes with 2 pieces of corn on the cob.
King Crab Leg
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob and extra sauce on the side.
Lobster Tail
One tail, comes with three pieces of corn on the cob.
Jumbo Scallop
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.
Make Your Own Seafood Combo
Family Catch
Combo 1
Includes Crawfish (1 pound), Jumbo Shrimp (1 pound), Manila Clams (1 pound), and 3 pieces of Corn on the cob.
Combo 2
Includes Lobster tails (9oz), Green Mussels (1 pound), Jumbo Shrimp (1 pound), and 3 pieces of Corn on the cob.
Combo 3
Includes Crawfish (1 pound), Jumbo Shrimp (1 pound), Snow Crab Cluster (1 pound), and 3 pieces of Corn on the cob.