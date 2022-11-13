Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crawfish Hut

15706 1st Avenue South

Burien, WA 98148

Jumbo Crawfish
Make Your Own Combo
Jumbo Shrimp

Starters

Clam Chowder

$8.00
Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Comes with battered mini shrimps and your choice of dipping sauce.

Coconut Shrimp (8)

$10.00

Comes with 8 pieces of coconut battered shrimps and your choice of dipping sauce.

Raw Oysters (6)

$25.00

The oysters are paired with lemon wedges or a mignonette of red wine vinegar, shallots, and black pepper.

Raw Oysters (12)

$48.00

The oysters are paired with lemon wedges or a mignonette of red wine vinegar, shallots, and black pepper.

Chicken Wings (6)

$14.00

Serve with celery and carrot.

Chicken Wings (12)

$24.00

Serve with celery and carrot.

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Breaded calamari rings and tentacles. Serve with lemon and your choice of dipping sauce.

Special Dumpling (6)

$10.00

Serve with your choice of soy sauce or sweet chili sauce.

Mini Corn Dogs (8)

$10.00

Honey battered chicken corn dogs with dipping sauce.

Choose Your Catch

Jumbo Crawfish

$14.00

One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.

Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.

Green Mussels

$14.00

One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.

Black Mussels

$14.00

Comes with one piece of Corn on the cob.

Live Manila Clams

$15.00

One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.

Snow Crab Cluster

$35.00

One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.

Dungeness Crab

$49.00+

Comes with 2 pieces of corn on the cob.

King Crab Leg

$78.00

One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob and extra sauce on the side.

Lobster Tail

$20.00

One tail, comes with three pieces of corn on the cob.

Jumbo Scallop

$33.00

One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.

Make Your Own Seafood Combo

Make Your Own Combo

Craft your most favorite seafood here.

Family Catch

Combo 1

Combo 1

$43.00

Includes Crawfish (1 pound), Jumbo Shrimp (1 pound), Manila Clams (1 pound), and 3 pieces of Corn on the cob.

Combo 2

Combo 2

$65.00

Includes Lobster tails (9oz), Green Mussels (1 pound), Jumbo Shrimp (1 pound), and 3 pieces of Corn on the cob.

Combo 3

Combo 3

$63.00

Includes Crawfish (1 pound), Jumbo Shrimp (1 pound), Snow Crab Cluster (1 pound), and 3 pieces of Corn on the cob.