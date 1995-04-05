Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

THE CRAWFISH POT

review star

No reviews yet

9820 Gulf Fwy #B7

Houston, TX 77034

Popular Items

Frozen Crawfish
Shrimp
Potato & Sausage

Starters

Corn & Crab Bisque

$7.00

Boudin Eggrolls

$7.00

4 pieces w/ a side of spicy mayo

Boudin Balls

$7.00

3 pieces w/ a side of spicy mayo

Cajun Turkey Neck

$8.00

Crab Puff Poppers

$6.00

5 pieces w/ a side of sweet chili

Butterfly Shrimp

$9.00

5 pieces w/ sweet chili sauce

Chicken Wings

$9.00

6 pieces of wings, drums and flats w/ a side of ranch

St Charles Oysters

$10.00

6 pieces (takeout comes w/ no shell)

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Freshly fried rice with shrimp. All fried rice contains eggs & assorted vegetables.

Shrimp/Crawfish Fried Rice

$16.00

Freshly fried rice with shrimp & crawfish tail meat. All fried rice contains eggs & assorted vegetables.

Crawfish Fried Rice

$15.00

Freshly fried rice with crawfish tail meat. All fried rice contains eggs & assorted vegetables.

The Pot's Special Fried Rice

$18.00

Freshly fried rice with crawfish, shrimp & fish eggs. All fried rice contains eggs & assorted vegetables.

House Salad

$5.00

Boiled Seafood

Live Crawfish

$8.99Out of stock

Frozen Crawfish

$7.99

Shrimp

$12.99

Blue Crab Ea

$6.99

Snow Crab Cluster

$27.99

King Crab

$64.99

Hungry Home Platter

$94.99

1lb Crawfish 1/2 lb Shrimp 1 Blue Crab 1 Snow Crab Cluster 1lb King Crab 2 Corn, Potatoes, & Sausages

All You Need Platter

$38.99

1 lb Crawfish, 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1/2lb Shrimp, 1 Corn, & 1 Potato

Corn & Potato

$3.00

Corn & Sausage

$4.00

Potato & Sausage

$4.00

Corn (4)

$3.00

Corn (2)

$1.75

Potato (5)

$3.00

Potatoes (2)

$1.75

Sausage Link

$3.00

Cajun Seasoning

$0.25

Butter

Lemons

$0.25

Limes

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Boiled Egg (1)

$1.50Out of stock

Po Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Poboy comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & spicy mayo.

Oyster Po Boy

$12.00

Poboy comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & spicy mayo.

Crawfish Po Boy

$13.00

Poboy comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & spicy mayo.

Catfish Po Boy

$11.00

Poboy comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & spicy mayo.

Fried Seafood Platters

Dos Platter

$11.00

Pick any two! Includes cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, a side of onion strings & choice of Cajun fries or sweet potato fries.

Trio Platter

$15.00

Pick any three! Includes cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, a side of onion strings & choice of Cajun fries or sweet potato fries.

Motherload Platter

$18.00

Includes Catfish, Shrimp, Oysters, Crawfish Tailmeat, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, a side of onion strings & choice of Cajun fries or sweet potato fries.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ a side of cajun fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

3 pieces of shrimp w/ a side of cajun fries

Kids Fried Catfish

$5.00

1 piece of catfish w/ a side of fries

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.00

5 pieces of mini cord dogs w/ a side of cajun fries.

Sides

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Shoe Strings Onions

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

A la Carte Chicken Tender

$3.00

A la Carte Catfish

$3.50

A la Carte Fried Shrimp

$1.75

A la Carte Corn Dog

$0.50Out of stock

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

White Rice

$1.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Birthday

$9.00Out of stock

Biscoff Pudding OR Caramel

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Oreo Biscoff Cookie Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Raspberry Cheescake Chimichanga

$6.00Out of stock

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga

Sugar Buns

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Strawberry

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Michlob Gold

$3.50

Refresca Corona

$3.50Out of stock

Corona

$3.50

Hoppidillo

$3.50

Crawford Bock

$3.50

Dos Equis

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Stella Artois

$4.00

Heineken

$3.50

Tecate Original

$3.50

Tecate Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Cayman Margarita

$4.00

Dos Ranch

$3.50Out of stock

Press

$3.50Out of stock

Yuengling Lager

$4.00Out of stock

Cayman Mojito

$3.00Out of stock

White Claw

$3.50Out of stock

Corona Premier

$4.00

Michelob Seltzer

$3.50

Michelada Sauce

$1.00

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now offering dine in, call in, online ordering for pick up. Order 5lbs of crawfish and get 2 corn & 2 potatoes for FREE! (Must be 1 flavor & same spice) Enjoy!

Website

Location

9820 Gulf Fwy #B7, Houston, TX 77034

Directions

