The Crazy Crab Bag

1741 Light Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Brunch

Brunch Entree

Candied Bacon

$12.00

Chicken & Waffle

$22.00

Three Golden Fried Chicken Wings w/ Tradional Waffle, Served with Hot Butter Syrup

Crazy Crab Hash

$26.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Potato Hash, Peppers, Onion, Topped with Fried Egg and garlic lemon sauce

Fried Lobster & French Toast

$32.00

Fried Lobster Tail w/ Traditional Waffle, served with hot butter syrup, drizzled with signature icing

Lousiana Gumbo & Po Boy

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

Three Egg Omelette

$12.00

Omelette with Red & Greene Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Cheese, served with toast

Brunch A La Carte

Bacon

$5.00

French Toast Stack

$13.00

Grits

$7.00

Mini Waffles 4pc

$11.00

Potato Hash

$8.00

Two Eggs Your Way

$4.00

Food

By The Pound

Black Mussels

$12.00

Blue Crab - 6pc

Crawfish

$16.00

Dungeness Crab (Whole)

$67.00

King Crab Legs

Lobster Tail

$27.00

Shrimp Head Off

$24.00

Shrimp Head On

$20.00

Snow Crab Legs

$25.00

Crazy Boil Bags

Crazy Crab & Shrimp Bag

$47.00

One Pound Shrimp, One snow crab cluster, Half Pound Crawfish or Mussels, Two potato, Two corn

The Forest Gump Bag

$42.00

One Pound Shrimp, Half Pound Mussels or Crawfish, Two Potato, Two Corn

The Ultimate Crazy Crab Bag

$65.00

Two Snow Crab Clusters, One Pound Crawfish Mussels, Two potato, Two corn

Dessert

Beignets

$5.00

Fried Oreo Cookies

$8.00

4 pc, fried oreo cookies topped w/ powdered sugar

Fried Baskets

Fried Fish Basket

$15.00

Fried Lobster Tail Basket

$30.00

Fried Lobster Tail, Served with fries and slaw

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Fried Shrimp Basket, Served with fries and slaw

Fried Snow Crab Leg

$27.00

Kids Meal - 12 & under

Fish Sticks Kids Meal

$10.00

3pc Fried Whiting Strips, served with fries and applesauce

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, served with fries and applesauce

Mini Seafood Boil (Kids Meal Only)

$24.00

1/2 snow crab cluster, 3 shrimp, potatoe and corn

Lunch Specials

Fried Basket

Pick Two

$14.00

Half Soup or Salad, Half Po Boy Sandwich

Po Boys

Rasta Pasta

Po Boys & Sandwiches

Crazy Crab Cake Sandwich

$32.00

Rock The Boat Po Boy

$22.00

Shrimp Po Boy

Salad

Caesar Salad, Shaved Parmesan cheese

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesean Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Served with Caesar Dreesing

Sides

Cajun Sausage

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Corn On The Cob

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$3.00

Red Potato

$3.00

Seasoned Rice

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed White Rice

$4.00

Soup

Crab Corn Chowder

$8.00

Cream and corn, simmered with old bay spice blend

Maryland Crab

$8.00

Traditional Maryland Crab Soup

Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Homemade Seafood Gumbo, Fresh Fish, Shrimp, Turkey Sausage, Crab Meat, Bell Peppers, and Onion, Served over White Rice

Starters

Cast Iron Crab Dip

$18.00

Crab Dip, Seved with Garlic Bread

Crazy Crab Egg Rolls

$18.00

Crazy Wings

$14.00

Traditonal Bone-In Wings

Garlicky Mussels

$16.00

Sweet Onion Ring Tower

$11.00

Fried Onion Rings

Steamed & Raw Bar

Oyster Chincoteague, Single

$2.25

Single Raw, West Coast, Schucked Oyster

Oyster Choptank Sweet, Single

$2.50

Single Raw, East Coast, Schucked Oyster

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Six Jumbo Shrimp, Served Chill

Specials

1/2 Oyster Monday

$1.25

Fish Fry Friday

$22.00

Forest Shrimp Thursday

$15.00

Taco Tuesday

$3.00

Wing Wednesday

$1.25

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages

Half & Half

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Mocktail

Mango Peach Sunset

$8.00

Strawberry Lemon

$8.00

Strawberry Mint

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Seafood Boils with a B'More Twist. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1741 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

