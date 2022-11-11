Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

THE CRAZY PIG

251 Reviews

$

402 S Main St

Davidson, NC 28036

Order Again

Popular Items

The Crazy Pig
2 Meat Platter
BBQ Sliders

Sandwiches

The Crazy Pig

$12.00

Plain Pork Sandwich

$8.75

Plain Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.50

The Wildcat

$12.00

BBQ Pimento Cheese

$12.00

BBQ Sliders

$7.50

BBQ Shrimp Tacos

$12.50Out of stock

Starters

Frito Pie

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$4.50

Fried Green Beans

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Nachos

$10.50

Big Nachos

$18.50

Smoked Wings 6

$7.50

Smoked Wings 12

$13.00

1 Taco

$3.00

2 Tacos

$5.50

3 Tacos

$8.00

Mac and cheese bites

$6.50

$1.00 Wings

$1.00Out of stock

50 cent wings

$0.50Out of stock

Pig Pen Fries

$12.50

Platters

2 Meat Platter

$15.75

3 Meat Platter

$19.50

1/4 Chicken

$8.25

Taco Platter

$10.50

BBQ Quesadilla

$10.50

1 Meat Pork Platter

$10.50

1 Meat Brisket Platter

$12.50

Sides

potato salad

$3.00

cole slaw

$3.25

Mac and cheese

$3.25

Baked Beans

$3.00

Hush puppies

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.25

Moon Pie

$1.00

Kids menu

Chix fingers

$5.50

Kids BBQ slider

$5.50

Kids wings

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Salad

BBQ CHix Salad

$9.50

side salad

$3.25

Desserts

Moon Pie

$1.00

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

$1.00 Cookie

$1.00

special mods

xtra Texas Toast

$1.00

Sub Starter

$2.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

sweet tea

$2.50

Btl Water

$1.50

FREE DRINK

Cheerwine

$1.75

Domestic Btl

PBR

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

White Claw

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Craft beer Tap

Red Oak ;)

$6.00

Cabarrus Cotton Blonde

$6.00

Sycamore Mtn Candy

$7.00

CBC Sew Juicy

$5.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

OMB Copper

$7.00

WW Pernicious

$7.00

NoDa. O Davidson

$6.00

White Zombie

$7.00

Ass Clown IPA

$6.50

Shotgun Betty

$6.50

Devils Logic Pilsner :D

$6.50

GROWLER

$25.00

$3.00 special beer

$3.00

Cider

White Claw

$3.50

El Chavo

$3.50

White

Chardonnay

$7.00

Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Lamberti Sparkling Wine

$8.00Out of stock

Rose

$7.00

Btl of wine

$15.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Red

Cabernet

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Btl of wine

$15.00

meat by the pound

1 lb BBQ Pork

$15.00

1 lb Brisket

$20.00

1 lb Pulled Chicken

$18.00

1 each Chicken Qtr

$4.00

Wings 24

$20.00

12 Slider buns

$6.00

24 Slider buns

$10.00

Holiday Brisket $15 lb

$15.00Out of stock

sides

pint of Slaw

$6.00

pint of potato salad

$6.00

pint of Mac and cheese

$6.00

pint of baked beans

$6.00

24 slider buns

$10.00

12 slider buns

$6.00

12 Brioche Buns

$10.00

pint of bbq sauce

$3.00

2lb Pickles

$20.00

2lb Mac bites

$30.00

2lbs green beans

$20.00

2lbs hushpuppies

$15.00

Pig-Nic

Pig - Nic

$100.00

Big Boar

Big Boar

$20.00

Boss Hog

Boss Hog

$25.00

T-shirt

T-shirt

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Davidson's place to be! Cold Craft beer on tap and tasty BBQ....a winning combination.

Website

Location

402 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Directions

Gallery
The Crazy Pig image
The Crazy Pig image
The Crazy Pig image
The Crazy Pig image

