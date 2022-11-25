Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crooked Roof

405 Reviews

$$

109 E Carroll St

Lanark, IL 61046

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Chicken Strips
Bacon Cheese Burger ... Bacon And American Cheese
White Cheddar Nuggets

Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.00

Large Pizza

$15.00

Sicilian Pizza

$22.00

Calzone

$16.00

Specialty Pizza

Munchies

Coleslaw

$2.00

Corn Nuggets

$6.95

French Fries

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fried Green Beans

$6.95

Fried Jalepeno Slices

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

White Cheddar Nuggets

$6.95

Side Salad with Lettuce, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Peppers

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Burgers and Chicken Sandwiches

Allen Burger. ... Mushroom And Swiss

$12.95

Bacon Cheese Burger ... Bacon And American Cheese

$13.95

Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Caramel Cheddar Bacon Burger

$15.95

Carmel Cheddar Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Cheese Burger. ...American Cheese

$12.45

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Cowgirl Burger .... Ranch, Bacon And American Cheese

$14.45

Garlic Burger

$12.45

Giardiniera Burger

$12.95

Heaven Burger.... Blue Cheese And Bacon

$14.95

Hot Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.45

Hot Bourbon Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$14.45

Interesting Burger... Thousand Island And Onion Rings

$13.95

Just A Burger.... Burger And A Bun

$11.95

Mushroom Swiss Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Old Smokey Burger.... Bbq Sauce And Cheddar

$12.95

Pork Tenderloin

$10.95

Pork Tenderloin Add Cheese

$11.45

Pulled Pork BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.95

Southwest Burger..... Chipolte, Jalapenos, Pepperjack

$13.45

Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich

$13.45

Wasssup Burger... Wasabi Sauce And Pepperjack

$12.95

Other Stuff

BLT Wrap

$10.95

Buffaloed Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

6 Chicken Strips

$11.95

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$11.95

Southern Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.45

Wacky Wrap

$7.95

Cod Dinner Available only Friday 4-8pm

$11.99Out of stock

2 Piece Pollock Available only Friday 4-8pm

$12.99Out of stock

4 Piece Pollock Available only Friday 4-8pm

$14.99Out of stock

Salads

Crooked Salad

$10.95

Hot Blue Bacon Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Meat

BBQ Ribs

$15.95

Ribeye

$27.95

Grilled Pork Chop

$10.95

Butter Me Up Pork Chop

$11.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Crooked Roof is a restaurant and bar located in downtown Lanark IL. We offer a variety on our menu including local steaks and pork chops, hand pattied burgers and hand made pizzas. We also have a full bar with a great variety of flavors to choose from.

Website

Location

109 E Carroll St, Lanark, IL 61046

Directions

Gallery
The Crooked Roof image
The Crooked Roof image
The Crooked Roof image

Map
