Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

The Cue Danbury

1,374 Reviews

$$

2 Pembroke Rd

Danbury, CT 06811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Plate
Full Baby Back Ribs
Stuffed Shrimp

Appetizers

Woodfired Littleneck Clams

$16.00

Tacos

$16.00

Citrus Pork Belly

$13.00

Smoked Pork Empanadas

$12.00

Smoked Calamari

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Wings

$20.00

The Cue Nachos

$13.00

Charcuterie

$21.00

Soups/Salads

Sweet Potato Sausage Chili

$8.00

Roasted Pepper, Tomato, Grilled Cheese

$10.00

NE Clam Chowder

$8.00

French onion soup

$8.00

Baby Arugula Salad

$17.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Bibb Lettuce Cup Salad

$18.00

Romaine Caesar Salad

$15.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Five Pork Styles

$29.00

Dirty Steak

$36.00

Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Brisket Baked Mac n Cheese

$26.00

Plain Baked Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Wood Grilled Wild Salmon

$32.00

Risotto Verde

$21.00

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Adult Chicken Finger

$13.00

Fettuccine, Braised Pork

$22.00

Smoked Lasagna

$24.00

Cavatappi, Broc Rabe

$23.00

10oz Burgers

Dry Rub Burger

$18.00

Smoked Gouda Burger

$20.00

BLT Burger

$19.00

Pork Belly Burger

$19.00

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Plain Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Shaved Rib Eye

$19.00

From The Pit

Half Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Full Baby Back Ribs

$36.00

Beef Brisket

$27.00

Dry Rub Smoked Chicken

$16.00

Sweet Sausage

$16.00

Pulled Pork

$19.00

3 Plate

$36.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$19.00

Platters

Table for 4

$108.00

The Sampler

$98.00

The Doubler

$106.00

Crown Roast

$59.00Out of stock

Sides/ Shrimp Add Ons

Bacon - side

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Beans

$7.00

Blackened Cauliflower

$7.00

Buttermilk Slaw

$7.00

Cajun Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Collard Green

$7.00

Fries Crab

$7.00

Fries Garlic Salt

$7.00

Fries Manchego-Bacon

$7.00

Fries Plain

$7.00

Fries Truffle Parm

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

SP Waffle Fries

$7.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$10.00

Vegetables

$7.00

Vinegar Slaw

$7.00

White Mash Brisket Gravy

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Macaroni Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$9.00

Kids Baby Back Ribs

$9.00

Kids Chicken & Waffles

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Adult Chicken Finger

$13.00

Food Specials

Prime Rib

$39.00

Butternut Bisque

$8.00

Leg Of Lamb

$24.00

Mushroom Risotto

$22.00

Apple Cider Cupcake

$8.00

Drink Specials

Sam Summer Bottle

$4.00

Smoke Stack Old Fashion

$18.00

Chocolate Strawberry Martini

$13.00

Bar Menu

Build your own Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Wood Fired Pretzels

$7.00

Dry Rubbed Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Tortilla Chips

$7.00

Barley Soup

$7.00

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$7.00

Arancini

$7.00

Desserts

Smores Stack

$8.00

Grilled Pound

$8.00

Apple Fritters

$10.00

Kitchen Sink'wich

$7.00

Caramel Cannoli

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.00

Bourbon Cherry Cheesecake

$10.00

Candlewood Lake Shirts

Candlewood Lake Hat

$22.99

Green Adult Candlewood Lake

$19.99

More Fun Less Sharks

$19.99

Navy Adult Candlewood Lake EST.

$19.99

Navy Womens Racerback

$14.99

Light Pink Candlewood Lake Girl

$19.99

CG Womens Racerback

$14.99

Dark Pink Candlewood Lake Mom

$19.99

White Chicken Rock

$19.99

Navy Adult Candlewood Lake Long Sleeve

$24.99Out of stock

Life is Better at the Lake Long Sleeve

$34.99Out of stock

Navy Adult Candlewood Lake Sweatshirt

$39.99

Grey Kids Candlewood Lake Shirt

$14.99

Tie Dye Kids Candlewood Lake

$19.99

Rainbow Kids Candlewood Lake

$14.99

Dark Grey Kids Candlewood Lake Sweatshirt

$36.99

Grey Candlewood Lake Sweatshirt

$39.99

Navy Women's Candlewood Lake EST

$19.99

Navy Adult Candlewood Lake

$19.99

Cue T Shirt

$21.00

Cue Long Sleeve

$30.00

Cue Baseball Hat

$26.00

BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Rubs

$11.00

December 9

Party Caesar

Party mixed greens

Party Bibb & Apple

Party Clam Chowder

Party Split Pea

Party Dirty Steak

Party Salmon

Party Florentine

Party 3 Plate

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Cue Danbury is a new upscale BBQ Restaurant concept from renowned Chef Joseph Yorio. Chef Joseph Yorio has more than 20 Years of Culinary Expertise, catering and cooking from Rhode Island to Manhattan. A Culinary Arts Graduate from Johnson & Wales, Joe is one of the most highly respected and sought-after caterers in the region. He's also the nicest guy you'll ever meet, and works with an outstanding staff of professionals. He has created a menu that is nothing short of incredible and sure to please everyone that walks through his doors.

Website

Location

2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury, CT 06811

Directions

Gallery
The Cue Restaurant image
The Cue Restaurant image
The Cue Restaurant image
The Cue Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

BJ Ryan's Banc House
orange starNo Reviews
16 river st norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
Spice Club
orange star4.0 • 48
1342 Kings Highway Cutoff Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
82BBQ
orange star3.4 • 16
3 Tompkins Rd Verbank, NY 12585
View restaurantnext
Hindsight BBQ
orange star4.5 • 34
1503 Thomaston Ave Waterbury, CT 06704
View restaurantnext
Danbury Elks Lodge 120
orange starNo Reviews
36 Sugar Hollow Rd Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Danbury

Tivoli Pizza - 79 Newtown Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,578
79 Newtown Rd Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
T.K.'s American Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,423
255 White S Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Pho Vietnam
orange star4.4 • 1,196
56 Padanaram Rd Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Mothership Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.7 • 775
331 Main St Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Frank Pepe’s of Danbury
orange star4.5 • 675
59 Federal Rd Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Castello Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 669
2 Padanaram Rd. Danbury, CT 06811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Danbury
Bethel
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Brewster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston