The Cupcake Gypsy 118 Walnut Street, Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

118 Walnut Street

Suite 101

Waynesboro, PA 17268

Order Again

Popular Items

Cookies and Cream
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Turkey Avocado BLT Sandwich or Wrap

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$11.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, swiss cheese and seasoned tomatoes on sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar, gouda, and provolone cheese grilled on sourdough bread, comes with a free side or you can upgrade to soup!

Grilled Reuben OR Rachel

Grilled Reuben OR Rachel

$13.00

Sliced corned beef OR Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut (or choose to sub cole slaw), and 1000 island dressing on grilled marbled rye.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Sliced ham, prov and gouda cheese, and mustard on sliced sourdough or a toasted croissant.

Club Sandwich or Wrap

Club Sandwich or Wrap

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on 3 slices of toast

Turkey Avocado BLT Sandwich or Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, prov cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and fresh avocado on a toasted croissant.

Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich or Wrap

Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich or Wrap

$12.00

Fresh chicken salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted croissant. Try with added bacon!!

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Grilled Tuna melt on your choice of Marbled Rye or Sourdough bread, provolone cheese, seasoned tomatoes. Your choice of a free side can be upgraded to 12 oz soup for an additional charge!

BLT Sandwich or Wrap

BLT Sandwich or Wrap

$10.00

Classic Bacon Lettuce and Seasoned Tomato on you choice of bread (Coming soon choice of wrap!)

Grilled Chicken Bacon Cesar Wrap

$12.00

Coming Soon! Grilled chicken, bacon, croutons, romaine lettuce, parm cheese, and Cesar dressing all wrapped up in a tomato or herb wrap.

Soup and Salads

Ham and Bean

$7.00+

Hearty house made soup with fresh chicken and vegetables.

Shimp and Corn Chowder

$9.00

Tomato Basil

$7.00+Out of stock

House made creamy seasoned tomato soup topped with house made croutons and parmesan cheese.

Cream of Crab (Now every day, While supplies last!)

Cream of Crab (Now every day, While supplies last!)

$10.00+Out of stock

House made cream soup, full of crab meat and seasoned with old bay. Only available Fridays and Saturdays.

Cob Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with cheddar cheese, bacon, fresh croutons, egg, tomatoes, and add grilled chicken for $3.00 more.

Cesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine with parmesan cheese, fresh croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken for $3.00 more

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Classic Lays potato chips

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Cupcakes

Chocolate Reese Peanut Butter

Chocolate Reese Peanut Butter

$5.00

A top 6 flavor, here from September through November Chocolate cake topped with a towering swirl of rich, creamy peanut butter buttercream frosting garnished with chocolate ganache drizzle and Reese's candy

Madagascar White

Madagascar White

$5.00

A top 6 flavor, here from September through November Classy and elegant, our white cream vanilla cake is loaded with Madagascar vanilla bean buttercream frosting, embellished with edible glitter and pearls.

"Just Chocolate"

"Just Chocolate"

$5.00

A top 6 flavor, here from September through November Dutch chocolate cake filled with fluffy whipped chocolate, topped with truffle fudge frosting, chocolate ganache drizzle, sprinkled with chocolate eclair crunchies and a chocolate truffle on top! It's loaded with all the chocolate we've got!

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$5.00

A top 6 flavor, here from September through November Chocolate cake with a scoop of loaded Oreo buttercream topped with Oreo cookies, cookies and cream bar, cookies and cream pocky, cookies and cream Hershey bar, and other candies!

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$5.00

A top 6 flavor, here from September through November A classic, our red velvet cupcake is topped with cream cheese frosting (but can be special ordered with traditional cooked Ermine frosting, or buttercream options too!) edible glitter to add some shimmery class, and a fondant rose bud

Pumpkin with cream cheese

Pumpkin with cream cheese

$5.00

A top 6 flavor, here from September through November Pumpkin cupcakes with orange cream cheese frosting, cutest in the patch!

S’mores

S’mores

$5.00

November 10-12 only! Marshmallow cream filled chocolate cake with truffle fudge frosting, trimmed in graham cracker crumb, micro marshmallows, and Hershey’s chocolate bar on top!

Assorted Gourmet Dozen (Pre order special price, online orders only)

Assorted Gourmet Dozen (Pre order special price, online orders only)

$50.00

Just want a mix? This is the option for you! Please include any notes or special requests if you would like them wrapped with ribbon, or are not wanting to include a specific flavor, etc. Assortment of flavors being offered this week, including featured and top six, all gourmet.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.00

November 10-12 only! Italian roast espresso soaked white crème cake filled with whipped mocha marscapone center, topped with whipped chocolate frosting sprinkled with espresso and chocolate crunchies, chocolate batons and chocolate covered espresso beans

Loaded Carrot Cake Deluxe

Loaded Carrot Cake Deluxe

$5.00

November 10-12 only! Carrot cake loaded with nuts, dates, gold and red raisins, pineapple and carrots topped with a rich, smooth cream cheese frosting, this carrot cake is an experience!

Matcha Green Tea & Honey

Matcha Green Tea & Honey

$5.00

November 10-12 flavor only! Green tea cupcake with honey butter smear, topped with match buttercream with real honey shooter to drizzle & Lindor matcha and white chocolate truffle

Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$5.00

November 10-12 flavor only! Lemon cupcake filled with blueberry compote, topped with lemon buttercream, blueberry candy and a sprinkle of lemon sugar! This former top 6 is making a comeback for this week only, so get this fan favorite crowd pleaser while they last!

Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$5.00

November 10th-12th feature flavor only! Chocolate cake with coconut cream center, topped with Italian butter cream double dipped in sweetened coconut flakes, topped with a chocolate dipped almond and garnished with dark chocolate ganache drizzle!

Drinks

Drinks

$1.50+

Coke, Coke Zero, Barq's Root Beer, Mello Yello, Sprite, Fanta Orange

Smoothies and specialty drinks

MTO Sweet Cream Smoothies (Add boba or jelly!)

MTO Sweet Cream Smoothies (Add boba or jelly!)

$4.00+

Sweet cream smoothies, choose your flavor of Bursting Boba to make them a blast!

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Smoothie

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Smoothie

$5.00+

Pumpkin spiced chai sweet cream smoothie topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle try with boba pearls to personalize!

Carnival Cotton Candy

Carnival Cotton Candy

$5.00+

Cotton Candy Smoothie with strawberry bursting boba pearls, whipped cream and cotton candy crunchies on top

Cookies and Cream Smoothie

Cookies and Cream Smoothie

$5.00+

Cookies and cream smoothie (pictured with optional chocolate syrup bursting boba pearls)

Coffee

Classic Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Choice of Decaf or Regular, classic cup of coffee. Sugar and Cream to your liking, choose to add a regular or sugar free flavor shot or other fixins to customize!

MTO Latte

MTO Latte

$3.50+

Creamy hot latte, add your choice of flavor and fixins to make it all yours!

MTO Cold Brew

MTO Cold Brew

$4.00+

Mocha, salted caramel, or French vanilla cold brew, add your choice of fixins to customize your cup!

Salted Caramel Cold Brew Latte

Salted Caramel Cold Brew Latte

$3.50+

Caramdl swirled cup filled with Salted Caramel cold brew, topped with your choice of whipped cream or cold foam. Recommend add; brown sugar crystal boba pearls or chocolate bursting boba pearls!

Mocha Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Caramel Apple Butter Latte

Peppermint Bark Latte

Maple Pancake Latte

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery and Bistro specializing in Gourmet Cupcakes, featuring made to order sandwiches, soups, and salads available for dine in, carry out, or door dash delivery. Event room also available to reserve, please inquire for availability and rates!

Location

118 Walnut Street, Suite 101, Waynesboro, PA 17268

Directions

