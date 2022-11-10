Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Chicken

The Current at Cahaba 4500 5th Ave S.

review star

No reviews yet

4500 5th Ave S.

Birmingham, AL 35222

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Pretzel And Beer Cheese
Fries

Appetizers

Pretzel And Beer Cheese

$12.00

Giant Soft Pretzel Served with House Beer mustard

Loaded Pork Nachos

$16.00

Pulled BBQ Pork, Pico de Gallo, PIckled Jalapenos, Black Beans, Beer Cheese, Queso Fresco. Topped with Pineapple Habanero Sauce and Sour Cream.

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Citrus Brined, Oven Roasted, and Grilled to Order. Tossed in House Buffalo.

Salads

Red Neck Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Entrees

Smash Burger

$12.00

Two Beef Patties, Provel + Cheddar Cheese, House Pickles, Fried Shallots and Comeback Sauce on a Breadwork's Brioche Bun.

Bratwurst W/ Kraut

$11.00Out of stock

American Butcher Jalapeno Cheddar Brat Topped with Sauteed Onions, Sauerkraut, and Grainy Beer Mustard.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$12.00Out of stock

Three CBR Taquitos

$12.00

Three Chicken Bacon Ranch Taquitos Served with Chipotle Salsa

Breakfast Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Two patties, slice of provel, cheddar, fried egg and bacon

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, bacon bits, pico, cheddar cheese served with a side of chipotle

French Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Three slices of sour dough bread topped with powdered sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup

Chilaquiles

$12.00Out of stock

Tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, sour cream topped with a fried egg

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

House Beer Battered Onion Rings Served with Side of Comeback Sauce.

Pork rinds

$4.00

1\2 Red Neck Sala

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Cubed and seasoned to perfection.

Kids

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Single Smash Patty with Cheddar Cheese and Ketchup. Served with Choice of Fries or Onion Rings.

Extra dressing

Ketchup

$0.50

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Beer Cheese (2oz)

$1.00

Beer Cheese (4oz)

$2.00

Beer Mustard

$1.00

Current Hot Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Salsa

$1.00

Drinks

Water

$1.82

Coke

$1.82

Diet Coke

$1.82Out of stock

Sprite

$1.82
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Current is always flowing at Cahaba

Website

Location

4500 5th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35222

Directions

