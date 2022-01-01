Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Curry Leaves

review star

No reviews yet

6502 Lonetree Blvd

Rocklin, CA 95765

Order Again

SOUPS & SALADS

Lentil Soup

$6.99

Lentils And Mixed Vegetable Soup

Punjabi Style Indian Salad

$2.99

Cut Red Onions With Green Chilies And Lemon With Masala

Fresh Green Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion And Chilies/Ranch Dressing

MUMBAI SPECIALTIES & CHAAT

Paani Poori/Gol Gappe (6 Pcs)

$9.99

(6 Pcs) Crispy-Fried Puffed Ball Filled With Potato, Chickpeas Onions Spices, And Mint Spiced Water

Bhel Poori

$9.99

Puffed Rice Mixed With Onion, Chilly, Tomato And Sweet Tangy Tamarind Sauce

Dahi Poori (6 Pcs)

$10.99

Crispy-Fried Puffed Ball Filled With Freshly Made Yogurt And Tamarind Sauces Topped With Sev

Mumbai Butter Pav Bhaji

$12.99

Mashed Vegetable Curry Topped With Butter Served With 3 Griddle Toasted Buttery Bread

Mumbai Cheese Pav Bhaji

$14.99

Mashed Vegetable Curry Topped With Cheese Served With 3 Griddle Toasted Buttery Bread

Extra Pav (3 Pcs)

$4.99

Griddled Toasted Buttery Bread

NORTH INDIAN CHAAT

Deconstructed Samosa Chaat

$9.99

Crispy Samosa Topped With Garbanzo Onion, Tomato Yogurt, Sweet & Mint Chutney Sauce

Papadi Chaat

$9.99

Crispy Papadi Topped With Potato, Garbanzo, Onion, Tomato With Sweet & Mint Chutney Sauce

Kachori Chaat

$10.99

Crispy Papadi Topped With Potato Garbanzo Onion ,Tomato With Sweet & Mint Chutney Sauce

Chole Bhature

$12.99

Garbanzo Beans Masala Curry Served With Fluffy Deep-Fried Leavened Bread

VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS

Papad W/ Mint Sauce

$3.99

Thin, Crisp, Round Flat Bread Snack From India

Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)

$6.99

Deep Fried Pastry Stuffed With A Savory Filling Of Potatoes And Peas

Vegetable Spring Roll (5 Pcs)

$7.99

Stuffed Mixed Vegetable Rolls

Onion Spinach Pakora

$8.99

Onion & Spinach Coated With Seasoned Chickpea Flour & Deep Fried

Chilli Bajji (Chilli Pakora) 5PC

$9.99

5 Pc The Curry Leaves Special Battered Deep Fried Chillis

Gobi 65

$11.99

Specially Marinated Deep-Fried Cauliflower

Paneer 65

$12.99

Specially Marinated Deep-Fried Cottage Cheese $12.99

Paneer Finger Stick

$14.99

Specially Battered Deep-Fried Cottage Cheese $14.99

NON-VEG APPETIZERS

Meat Samosa

$9.99

Deep Fried Pastry Stuffed With A Savory Filling Of Grounded Chicken

Chicken 65

$13.99

South Indian Style Special Masala Marinated Chicken Deep Fried

Shrimp 65

$16.99

South Indian Style Special Masala Marinated Shrimp Deep Fried $16.99

Amritsari Fish Pakora

$16.99

A Lightly Battered Fish Fried In Special Amritsari Spices Served With Mint Sauce

Fish Finger Stick

$17.99

Specially Battered Deep-Fried Fish

İNDO-CHINESE APPETIZERS

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Cauliflower Batter Fried And Tossed In Manchurian Sauce

Aloo Chilli

$12.99

Battered Deep Fried Crispy Potato Tossed In Medium Spicy Sauce

Paneer Chilli

$13.99

Battered Deep Fried Indian Cottage Cheese Tossed In Medium Spicy Sauce

Orange Chicken

$13.99

Deep Fried Chicken Tossed In Orange Sauce

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Batter Deep Fried Chicken Tossed In Medium-Mild Manchurian Sauce

Naughty Chicken Wings 6 PC

$13.99

Wings 6 Pc Chicken Wings Tossed In Special Curry Leaves Sauce

Chicken Chilli

$13.99

Batter Deep Fried Chicken Tossed In Medium Spicy Chili Sauce

Shrimp Chilli

$16.99

Batter Deep Fried Shrimp Tossed In Medium Spicy Chili Sauce

Fish Chilli (Special)

$16.99

Batter Deep Fried Fish Tossed In Special Curry Leaves Chili Sauce

İNDO-CHINESE RICE & NOODLES

Veg Fried Rice

$13.99

Pan Fried Seasoned Rice Tossed With Veggies

Egg Fried Rice

$13.99

Pan Fried Seasoned Rice Tossed With Eggs

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Pan Fried Seasoned Rice Tossed With Battered Fried Chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Pan Fried Seasoned Rice Tossed With Battered Fried Shrimp

Veg. Noodles

$13.99

Stir Fried Noodles Tossed With Veggies

Egg Noodles

$13.99

Stir Fried Noodles Tossed With Eggs

Chicken Noodles

$14.99

Stir Fried Noodles Tossed With Battered Fried Chicken

Shrimp Noodles

$16.99

Stir Fried Noodles Tossed With Battered Fried Shrimp

Triple Schezwan Rice

$17.99

Pan Fried Rice & Noodles Tossed With Curry Leaves Special Schezwan Sauce (Veg Or Chicken )

DOSA FUSION & SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALITIES

Chicken Tikka Dosa (North/South Fusion)

Chicken Tikka Dosa (North/South Fusion)

$16.99

Thin Layered Crepe Stuffed With Chicken Tikka Masala

Royal Masala Dosa (Ghee Roast)

$14.99

Crispy Thin Layered Dosa With Potato Masala And Ghee

Onion And Chilli Dosa

$12.99

Flat Thin Layered Lentil And Rice Batter Crepe With Onion

Paper Roast Dosa

$12.99

Flat Thin Layered Lentil And Rice Batter Crispy Crepe

Family Dosa (Masala Dosa)

$22.99

Thin Layered Crepe Stuffed With Potato Masala

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.99

Thin Layered Crepe Stuffed With Special Sauce And Potato Masala

Spring Dosa (Indo-Chinese Fusion)

$15.99

Thin Layered Crepe Stuffed With Tossed In Sweet And Tangy Vegetable Julians

Paneer Dosa (Punjabi Paneer Bhurji Fusion)

$16.99

Thin Layered Crepe Stuffed With Indian Cottage Cheese Masala

Plain Dosa

$10.99

Flat Thin Layered Lentil And Rice Batter Crepe

Masala Dosa

$12.99

Thin Layered Crepe Stuffed With Potato Masala

TANDOORI ENTREES

Paneer Tikka

$16.99

Thoroughly Marinated Paneer Indian Cottage Cheese Cubes Grilled In Tandoor

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Marinated In Yogurt, Herbs And Spices And Grilled In Tandoor

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$17.99

Thoroughly Marinated Meat Cubes Cooked And Grilled In Tandoor

Malai Chicken Tikka Kabab

$18.99

Kabab Chicken Meat Cubes Marinated With Fresh Cream, Cheese & Spices Grilled In Tandoor

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$23.99

Skewered Lamb Seasoned With Warm Tandoori-Style Indian Spices, Grilled To Perfection

Lamb Chops

$24.99

Lamb Chops Marinated With Special Curry Leaves Spices & Grilled In Tandoor

Amritsari Fish Tikka

$19.99

Thoroughly Marinated Fish Fillet Cubes Cooked And Grilled In Tandoor

Tandoori Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp Lightly Marinated With Ginger, Garlic, And Indian Spices

Tandoori Pomfret (Curry Leaves Special)

$28.99

Fresh Whole Pomfret Fish Marinated In Special Curry Leaves Spices And Grilled In Tandoor

Mixed Tandoori Platter (Veg)

$22.99

An Assortment Of Paneer Tikka Mixed With Other Veggies On Skewer Grilled In Tandoor

Mixed Tandoori Platter (Non Veg)

$28.99

An Assortment Of 3 Types Of Chicken Tikka Tandoori Chicken & Lamb Seekh Kabab

VEG ENTREES

Dal Tadka

$13.99

Lentil Cooked With Spice And Tadka

Spinach Dal

$13.99

Lentil Cooked With Spinach Spice And Tadka

Dal Makhani

$13.99

Mixed Lentils Cooked With Cream & Spiced Tadka

Veg Kadai

$13.99

Mixed Vegetables Cooked With Onion Gravy

Vegetable Korma

$13.99

Mixed Vegetables Cooked In Coconut Creamy Gravy

Aloo Gobi

$13.99

Potato And Cauliflower Cooked In Onion Masala Gravy

Chana Masala

$13.99

Garbonzo Beans Cooked In Tomato-Onion Masala Gravy

Vegetable Chettinadu

$14.99

Vegetables Cooked In Southern Style Authentic Masala Onion Gravy

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Mixed Vegetable Balls Dipped In Creamy Tomato Based Curry Sauce

Navrathan Korma

$14.99

Mixed Vegetables With Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked In Tomato-Onion Creamy Sauce

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Indian Cottage Cheese Sauteed With Onion Gravy

Palak/Saag Paneer

$15.99

Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked With Spinach Gravy

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked With Onion & Bell Peppers In Rich Creamy Sauce

Paneer Butter Masala (Shahi Paneer)

$15.99

Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked In Rich And Creamy Sauce

CHICKEN ENTREES

Egg Curry

$13.99

Eggs Cooked In Special Spiced Masala

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Boneless Chicken Cooked In Rich Creamy Sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Chicken White Meat With Onion & Bell Pepper Cooked In Tomato-Onion Creamy Sauce

Chicken Chettinadu

$14.99

Boneless Chicken Cooked In Southern Style Authentic Masala Onion Gravy

Chicken Korma

$14.99

Boneless Chicken Cooked In Coconut Creamy Gravy

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

Boneless Chicken Cooked With Potato In Onion Gravy

Chicken Kadai

$14.99

Boneless Chicken Cooked & Sautéed With Onion Gravy

Chicken Curry

$14.99

Boneless Chicken Cooked In Special Curry Leaves Masa

Methi Malai Chicken

$15.99

Boneless Chicken Cooked In Rich Fenugreek(Methi) Sauce

GOAT/LAMB/SHRIMP ENTREES

Goat Curry

$17.99

Goat Cooked In Special Gravy Masala

Goat Chettinadu

$17.99

Goat Cooked In Southern Style Authentic Masala Onion Gravy

Lamb-Rogan Josh

$17.99

Lamb Cooked In Onion-Tomato Gravy Flavored With Garlic, Ginger, And Aromatic Spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.99

Lamb Cooked In Onion-Tomato Gravy And Potatoes

Lamb Korma

$17.99

Lamb Cooked In Coconut Creamy Gravy

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.99

Lamb Cooked In Tomato-Onion Creamy Sauce

Shrimp Korma

$17.99

Shrimp Cooked In Coconut Creamy Gravy

BİRYANİ ENTRÉES

Veg Biryani

$12.99

Basmati Rice Cooked With Fresh Mixed Vegetables In Special Spice And Herbs

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Eggs Tossed In Special Fusion Biryani Sauce And Cooked With Basmati Rice $13.99

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Indian Cottage Cheese Tossed In Special Fusion Biryani Sauce And Cooked With Basmati Rice $14.99

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Hyderabadi Style Spiced Marinated Chicken Cooked In Basmati Rice $14.99

Curry Leaves Special Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Boneless Marinated Chicken, Cooked & Tossed In Fusion Sauce And Cooked With Basmati Rice

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

$17.99

Hyderabadi Style Spiced Marinated Goat Cooked In Basmati Rice

Lamb Biryani

$17.99

Diced Lamb Cooked With Basmati Rice In Special Spice And Herb $17.99

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Shrimp Tossed In Fusion Biryani Sauce And Cooked With Basmati Rice $17.99 $17.99

FAMILY PACK BIRYANI

VEG BIRIYANI (Family Pack)

$22.99

PANEER BIRIYANI (Family Pack)

$25.99

HYDERABAD CHICKEN DUM BIRIYANI (Family Pack)

$25.99

VIJAYAWADA BONELESS CHICKEN BIRIYANI (Family Pack)

$27.99

HYDERABAD GOAT DUM BIRIYANI (Family Pack)

$29.99

RICE ENTREES

Basmati White Rice

$3.99

Rice Steamed Boiled Basmati Rice $3.99

Basmati Biryani Rice

$7.99

Basmati Rice Cooked With Special Spices And Herbs $7.99

Lemon Rice

$9.99

Basmati Rice Cooked With Special Spices And Lemon$9.99

BREADS

Plain Naan

$3.49

Plain Bread Cooked In Oven

Butter Naan

$3.99

Bread Cooked In Oven And Buttered

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Garlic Flavored Bread Cooked In Oven

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Green Chilli Flavored Bread Cooked In Oven

Garlic Bullet Naan

$3.99

Garlic Flavored Bread Stuffed With Green Chilies Cooked In Oven

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Cheese Stuffed Bread Cooked In Oven

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Spiced Onion Stuffed Bread Cooked In Oven

Malabar Parotta

$3.99

Fine Flour Layered Bread Cooked On Griddle With Butter

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Whole Wheat Round Bread Cooked In Clay Oven

Bread Basket

$12.99

Assorted 4 Variety Of Bread Cooked In Clay Oven

KIDS SPECIAL

Seasoned Fries

$8.99

Potato Fries Seasoned And Served With Ketchup

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets Served With Seasoned Fries & Ketchup

Chocolate Dosa

$9.99

Flat Thin Layered Lentil And Rice Batter Crepe With Chocolate

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Flat Thin Layered Lentil And Rice Batter Crepe With Cheese

SIDES

Plain Dahi

$3.49

Plain Yogurt

Raitha

$3.99

Yogurt Mixed With Fresh Cut Veggies & Spices

Pickle/Aachar Indian Mixed Mango Pickle

$2.99

Mint Chutney

$1.99

Fresh Mint Or Tamarind Made With Special Spices & Grinded Together.

Tamarind Chutney

$1.99

DESSERTS

Mango Mastani (Mango Flavored Dessert Drinki}

$8.99

Royal Falooda (Rose-Flavored Dessert Drink)

$8.99

Desi Falooda On Kulfi (Chopped Kulfi With Falooda Toppings)

$8.99

Smoking Hot Balls On Ice (Gulabjamun On Ice Cream With Toppings]

$8.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.99

Mango Ice Cream

$4.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Carrot Halwa

$5.99

Rice Kheer

$5.99

Rasmalai

$5.99

Naughty Mango

$5.99

Delightful Pistachio

$5.99

Old Skool Malai

$5.99

Chocolate Kids Favorite

$5.99

CATERING

Veg Dum Pulav

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

Mug Root Bear

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

CANNED SODA

Coca Cola

$3.49

Fanta

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

BOTTLED SODA

Bottle Coca Cola

$4.99

Bottle Fanta

$4.99

Bottle Sprite

$4.99

INDIAN DRINKS

Thums Up

$4.99

Indian Cola Drink

Limca

$4.99

Indian Lemon Drink

Indian Lemonade

$4.99

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Mixed With Special Spices And Topped With Basil Seeds.

Mango Lassi

$4.99

(Mango-Flavored Yogurt Drink)

Rose Milk

$4.99

Rose Flavored Milk Drink

Masala Chai Tea

$4.99

Fresh Black Tea Mixed With Milk & Simmered With Special Spices

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Curry Leaves, a family-style restaurant, offers vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes from authentic South/North Indian&Chinese cuisine. Our staff offers friendly service while serving delicious Indian/Chinese dishes, from curry to dosas&noodles! You can either dine-in, take-out or cater your choice of dish. Our food, philosophy and our decor are all inspired by India and its diverse culture.

Website

Location

6502 Lonetree Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95765

Directions

