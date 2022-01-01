The Curry Leaves
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Curry Leaves, a family-style restaurant, offers vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes from authentic South/North Indian&Chinese cuisine. Our staff offers friendly service while serving delicious Indian/Chinese dishes, from curry to dosas&noodles! You can either dine-in, take-out or cater your choice of dish. Our food, philosophy and our decor are all inspired by India and its diverse culture.
Location
6502 Lonetree Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95765
