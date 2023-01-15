Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Daily Beer Bar

108 E Main St. Suite 101

Durham, NC 27701

Order Again

Sandwiches

Inferno

$12.00

Salami Picante, Capicola, Prosciutto, Caciocavallo, Giardiniera, Red Peppers, Arugula, Lemon Zest Served on Loaf Pain de Campagne

Paradiso

$12.00

Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto, Caciocavallo, Giardiniera, Red Peppers, Shrettuce

The Big Cheese

$11.00

Boxcarr Lissome, Mitica Fontal

Fig & Goat

$11.00

Goat Cheese, Fig Jam, Arugula, Balsamic

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Turkey, Boxcarr Cheddar, Arugula, Jalapeños, Pickled Red Onions, Mayo

Hummus & Peppers

$11.00

House-made Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Balsamic

Salad

Mixed Greens

$11.00

Lettuce, Arugula, Kalamata Olives, Pickled Red Onions, EVOO, Balsamic

Chickpea

$12.00

Chickpeas, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta, Balsamic

Munchies

Chips

$2.00

Pastries/Dessert

Apple Brandy Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Crostada

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Poptarts

$4.50Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$1.75Out of stock

Bear Claw

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Danish

$3.00

Cheesecake Bites

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Pullapart

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Twist

$1.75Out of stock

Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Donuts

$4.50Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Pain au Chocolat

$1.75Out of stock

Poptarts

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Cake Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Vegan Banana Chocolate Cookies

$2.00

Zucchini Loaf Slice

$3.50Out of stock

COMBO: Beer & Cake

$12.00Out of stock

4 For $10 Pastries

$10.00Out of stock

Specials

Avocado Toast

$5.50Out of stock

Croissant Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

The Daily Filter

$3.00+

Colombia La Quebrada roasted by Parlor Coffee in Brooklyn, NY

The Bright & Juicy Filter

$4.00+

Ethiopia Chelbesa roasted by HEX Coffee in Charlotte, NC

The INTL Filter

$5.00+

Honduras Los Chorros roasted by The Barn in Berlin Germany

The Iced Filter

$4.50

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelbessa roasted by Parlor Coffee in Brooklyn, NY

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

2oz espresso

Cortado

$4.00

2oz espresso + 2oz steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

2oz espresso + 3oz steamed milk

Latte

$5.00+

2oz espresso + 10oz/14oz steamed milk

Americano

$3.50

2oz espresso + 10oz hot water

Espresso & Tonic

$5.00

2oz espresso + 10oz tonic water + ice

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

London Fog

$4.00

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kid’s Hot Chocolate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Daily is an independently-owned bar and cafe located in downtown Durham. In the mornings we serve pastries sourced from local bakers and coffee prepared by our friends at Yonder Coffee. Starting at noon, we offer a full menu of sandwiches, salads, and shareable snacks alongside a rotating selection of craft beer, natural wine, and non-alcoholic drinks.

108 E Main St. Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701

