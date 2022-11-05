The Daily Press Juice Bar

Three Day Cleanse

$180.00

Each day's juices are prepared that morning for your consumption, and each day's juices must be picked up on the date of preparation. DAY 1 1 Cashew Milk 1 Ginger Beet 1 Pure Greens 1 Pure Watermelon 1 Drink Your Greens Lemon & Ginger 1 Sweet Greens DAY 2 1 Cashew Milk 1 Gold Rush 1 Drink Your Greens Lemon & Ginger 1 Beet Reboot 1 Sweet Greens 1 Pure Watermelon DAY 3 1 Cashew Milk 1 Pure Watermelon 1 Sweet Greens 1 Liquid Sunshine 1 Mad Beets 1 Pure Greens We require at least 12 hours notice to ensure your cleanse is ready as each cashew milk is made to order. Please note your desired pickup time in the order comments. If no note is made, we will assume a pickup time of 9 AM.