Juice & Smoothies
American

The Daily Press Juice Bar

117 Reviews

$$

132 Ch Justice Cushing Hwy #35

Cohasset, MA 02025

Popular Items

Farmer's Daughter
Drink Your Greens with Lemon & Ginger
Veggie Burger

COLD-PRESSED JUICE

Drink Your Greens with Lemon & Ginger

$10.25

16 oz. cucumber, celery, apple, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger

Sweet Greens

$10.25

16 oz. pineapple, apple, kale, celery

Pure Greens

$10.25

16 oz. kale, apple, celery, lemon

Mad Beets

$10.25

16 oz. beets, blueberries, cucumber, pineapple

Ginger Beet

$10.25

16 oz. beets, apple, mint, ginger

Liquid Sunshine

$8.50

16 oz. pineapple, orange, grapefruit

Pure Watermelon

$8.25

16 oz. just watermelon, pure and simple

Simply Celery

$8.25

16 oz. organic celery

Gold Rush

$10.25

16 oz. orange, carrot, sweet potato, turmeric

Custom Cold-Pressed Juice

$10.50

Tap Water

Beet Reboot

$10.25

16 oz. beets, apple, carrot, ginger

SHOTS

Organic Wheatgrass

$3.50+

cold-pressed organic wheatgrass juice

Organic Ginger

$3.50+

cold-pressed organic ginger juice

Ginger Bomb

$5.25

4 oz. wheatgrass, ginger, pineapple juice

Turmeric Tonic

$4.25

4 oz. turmeric, coconut water, lemon, ginger, sea salt, honey

CLEANSES

A cleanse is a great way to give your body a rest; rejuvenating the digestive system to create balance and more vibrant health. Our cleanse is so nutrient rich that you will feel hydrated and satisfied throughout the entire day.

One Day Cleanse

$61.00

1 Cashew milk 1 Mad Beets 1 Gold Rush 1 Pure Greens Drink Your Greens 1 House Blend 1 Pure Watermelon We require at least 12 hours notice to ensure your cleanse is ready as each cashew milk is made to order. Please note your desired pickup time in the order comments. If no note is made, we will assume a pickup time of 9 AM.

One Day Modified Cleanse

$61.00

1 Cashew Milk 1 Mad Beets 1 Drink Your Greens 1 Pure Greens 1 Pure Watermelon 1 Quinoa Salad We require at least 12 hours notice to ensure your cleanse is ready as each cashew milk is made to order. Please note your desired pickup time in the order comments. If no note is made, we will assume a pickup time of 9 AM.

Three Day Cleanse

$180.00

Each day's juices are prepared that morning for your consumption, and each day's juices must be picked up on the date of preparation. DAY 1 1 Cashew Milk 1 Ginger Beet 1 Pure Greens 1 Pure Watermelon 1 Drink Your Greens Lemon & Ginger 1 Sweet Greens DAY 2 1 Cashew Milk 1 Gold Rush 1 Drink Your Greens Lemon & Ginger 1 Beet Reboot 1 Sweet Greens 1 Pure Watermelon DAY 3 1 Cashew Milk 1 Pure Watermelon 1 Sweet Greens 1 Liquid Sunshine 1 Mad Beets 1 Pure Greens We require at least 12 hours notice to ensure your cleanse is ready as each cashew milk is made to order. Please note your desired pickup time in the order comments. If no note is made, we will assume a pickup time of 9 AM.

ACAI

Berry Bowl

$11.25

acai blend, granola, strawberries, banana, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, goji berries

Blueberry Crunch Bowl

$11.25

acai blend, granola, blueberries, banana, sliced almonds, honey

Tropical Bowl

$11.25

acai blend, granola, pineapple, strawberries, banana, coconut flakes, goji berries

Almond Bowl

$11.25

acai blend, granola, almond butter, banana, strawberries, honey

Custom Acai Bowl

$11.25

SMOOTHIES

Peanut Butter Blast

$8.50+

peanut butter, lowfat milk, vanilla whey protein, banana

Almond Butter Blast

$8.50+

almond butter, almond milk, vanilla whey protein, banana

Strawberry Storm

$8.50+

fresh banana, frozen strawberries, orange juice, lowfat vanilla yogurt, honey

Cherry Almond

$8.50+

cherries, chia seeds, apple juice, vanilla yogurt, almond butter

Strawberry Dream

$8.50+

strawberries, banana, peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, lowfat milk

Blueberry Cream

$8.50+

blueberries, banana, lowfat milk, almond butter, maca, vanilla yogurt

Mango Madness

$8.50+

mango, banana, orange juice

Strawberry Mango Chia

$8.50+

strawberries, mango, banana, orange juice, chia seeds, vanilla yogurt

Super Greens

$8.50+

spinach, avocado, mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water

Pineapple Basil

$8.50+

pineapple, basil, coconut milk, agave, yogurt, ice

Coffee Protein

$8.50+

cold-brewed coffee, vanilla whey protein, lowfat milk, agave, ice

Chai Spice

$8.50+

chai spice blend, banana, almond-coconut milk blend, almond butter, maple syrup

Custom Smoothie

$7.50+

YOGURT BOWLS & CHIA PUDDING

Strawberry Crunch Yogurt Bowl

$6.25

vanilla yogurt, strawberry-chia jam, granola, strawberries, honey

Quinoa Berry Yogurt Bowl

$7.75

vanilla yogurt, strawberry-chia jam, quinoa, almond butter, strawberries, banana

Chia Pudding

$6.75Out of stock

house cashew milk, chia seeds, strawberries

LATTES

Golden Latte

$5.75

12 oz. coconut-almond milk blend, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, vanilla, maple

Pink Dragonfruit Latte

$5.75

12 oz. coconut-almond milk blend, pitaya powder, pink peppercorn, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, sea salt, maple

Raw Cacao Latte

$5.75

12 oz. coconut-almond milk blend, raw cacao, maca, cinnamon, sea salt, maple

Matcha Mint Latte

$5.75Out of stock

12 oz. steamed oat milk, matcha, peppermint, lemongrass, house honey-ginger syrup

TEA

Turmeric Tea

$4.55

12 oz. turmeric, honey, sea salt & black pepper

COFFEE

Hot Coffee

$2.20+

rotating organic brew from Beanstock Coffee Roasters

Cold-Brewed Iced Coffee

$3.75+

rotating organic brew from Beanstock Coffee Roasters

SALADS

Skinny Jill Salad

$12.25

house veggie patty with cheddar, arugula, red onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini aioli

The Daily Press Salad

$11.25

bibb lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, avocado, sprouted sesame toast with hummus, balsamic vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$12.25

bibb lettuce, roasted beet & sweet potato, apple & pear slices, goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, pecans, pepitas, pomegranate balsamic

Cobb Salad

$13.50

bibb lettuce, grape tomatoes, asparagus, roasted artichokes, crunchy chickpeas, avocado, gorgonzola, vegan bacon, hard-boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

$11.25

quinoa, avocado, green pepper, red onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

Apple Feta Quinoa Salad

$12.25

quinoa, feta, apple, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, baby greens, marcona almonds, dijon cider dressing

SANDWICHES

Veggie Burger

$12.25

sourdough bun, house veggie patty with cheddar, microgreens, tomato, pepperoncini aioli

Farmer's Daughter

$11.25

fifteen-grain toast, avocado, arugula, cucumbers, cheddar, tomato, sriracha aioli

Avocado Toast

$10.25

sprouted sesame toast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, sea salt & pepper

Avocado Toast Re-Mix

$5.50+

sprouted sesame toast, avocado, microgreens, hard-boiled egg, olive oil, paprika & sea salt

New Age BLT

$12.25Out of stock

swirled deli rye, vegan bacon, house kimchi, red onion, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli **BACON CONTAINS GLUTEN**

Guac BLT

$12.25Out of stock

swirled deli rye, vegan bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli **BACON CONTAINS GLUTEN**

Roma

$10.25

sprouted sesame toast, feta cream, hummus, red onion, bibb lettuce, roasted plum tomatoes

Vegetarian

$10.25

15-grain toast, shredded carrot, shredded cabbage, pepperoncini, cucumber, onion, tomato, cheddar, bibb lettuce, sun-dried tomato aioli

Almond Butter & Berries

$10.25

sprouted sesame toast, olive oil, almond butter, raspberry-blackberry smash

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Daily Press is a juice bar & cafe located in Cohasset, MA. We are devoted to producing fresh, clean food and drinks that nourish body and soul. Our juices are cold-pressed every morning and our food is made from scratch every day.

Location

132 Ch Justice Cushing Hwy #35, Cohasset, MA 02025

Directions

