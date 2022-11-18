Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dandy Lion Cafe 102 S Main St.

102 S Main St.

Ashland, MO 65010

Order Again

Popular Items

Dandy Grilled Cheese
Grilled Caprese
Cubanish

Barista

Brew Coffee - 12 oz

$2.50

Brew Coffee - 16 oz

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Mocha Latte - 12 oz

$6.50

Mocha Latte - 16 oz

$7.50

Caramel Latte - 12 oz

$6.50

Caramel Latte - 16 oz

$7.50

Vanilla Latte - 12 oz

$6.50

Vanilla Latte - 16 oz

$7.50

Lavendar Latte - 12 oz

$6.50

Lavendar Latte - 16 oz

$7.50

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte - 12 oz

$6.50

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte - 16 oz

$7.50

Sugar Free Mocha Latte - 12 oz

$6.50

Sugar Free Mocha Latte - 16 oz

$7.50

Chai Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

Ma Wei Moonlight (white tea - HOT)

$5.00

Sencha Sedogawa (green tea - HOT)

$5.00

Black Currant & Hibiscus (herbal tea - HOT)

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Latte (no flavor) - 12 oz

$6.00

Latte (no flavor) - 16 oz

$7.00

Cubano Latte - 12 oz

$6.50

Cubano Latte - 16 oz

$7.50

Americano

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Sandwiches & Toasts

Dandy Grilled Cheese

$9.00

A twist on the classic grilled cheese - baked-fresh bread, choice of cheese, and house-made pepper jelly.

Grilled Caprese

$11.00

Pesto, sundried tomato mayo, mozzarella, balsamic vinegar

Shroom And Swiss Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cream sherry mushrooms, cream cheese spread, swiss cheese

Cubanish

$13.00

Pulled pork, bacon, swiss, housemade pickles, mustard sauce

Piggy Dippin'

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Pesto Sandwich

$13.00

Roast chicken, Patchwork farms bacon, house-made sundried tomato mayonaise, pesto, cream cheese and onion spread, housemade pickeld onions, greens on baked-fresh bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Its Vegan!

$12.00

BK Lunchable

$18.00

Beverages

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamer (hot milk & syrup)

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Lav Lem

$3.00

Lionade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Orange Dream Float

$5.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coffee & Cream Float

$5.00

Peach Sunrise Tea

$4.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

Coffee Retail

Mixtape Bag

$15.00

Moka Java Bag

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
We believe in the power of connection. From the distributors we use for our coffee and ingredients, to the folks we employ to help us be our very best, the Dandy Lion Cafe knows that without support there is no success. With this in mind, we look forward to hosting you and providing a unique and welcoming space for you to experience.

