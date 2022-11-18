The Dandy Lion Cafe 102 S Main St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We believe in the power of connection. From the distributors we use for our coffee and ingredients, to the folks we employ to help us be our very best, the Dandy Lion Cafe knows that without support there is no success. With this in mind, we look forward to hosting you and providing a unique and welcoming space for you to experience.
Location
102 S Main St., Ashland, MO 65010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
No Reviews
503 South Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland, MO 65010
View restaurant
Como Smoke and Fire South - 3804 Buttonwood Dr.
No Reviews
3804 Buttonwood Dr. Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurant
44 Stone Public House. - South Columbia MO
No Reviews
3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurant