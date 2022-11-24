Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Deck Tacos & Tequila

review star

No reviews yet

107 West Scenic Drive

Pass Christian, MS 39571

Order Again

Popular Items

The Deck Nachos
House Chips & Dips
Steak Street Taco

Starters

Chorizo Queso Dip

$9.00

Medium Spiced Chorizo Sausage, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese, Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

Mexican Pizza

$8.00

Fried 6" Flour Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Ranch, Sour Cream

Street Corn Dip

$7.00

Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, and Onions in a blend of Cheeses, served with Corn Tortilla Chips

House Chips & Dips

House Made Corn Tortilla Chips with Dip Selection

Tamales

$10.00

Vet Balls

$4.95

Soup Djour

$5.95

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.00

Refried Black Beans, Rice, Fire Roasted Corn, Shredded Iceburg, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Nachos

The Deck Nachos

$10.00

Corn Chips smothered in Queso, topped with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo

Quesadillas

Braised Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Marinated Steak Tips, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.00

Braised Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Sauteed Shrimp, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Pulled Chicken, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

House Blend of Shredded Cheese, Queso Fresco, Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Three Flour or Corn Tortillas, served with Rice and Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Pulled Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Three Flour or Corn Tortillas, served with Rice and Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Sauteed Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Three Flour or Corn Tortillas, served with Rice and Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Medallion Cut Filet, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Roasted Garlic

Combination Fajitas

$28.00

Three Flour or Corn Tortillas, served with Rice and Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Medallion Cut Filet, Pulled Chicken, Sauteed Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Roasted Garlic

Street Tacos

Steak Street Taco

$7.00

Marinated Steak Tips, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro

Carnitas Street Taco

$6.00

Braised Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro

Beef Street Taco

$5.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro

Chicken Street Taco

$5.00

Pulled Chicken, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro

Specialty Tacos

Crawfish Taco

$9.00

Sauteed Shrimp and Crawfish, Roasted Garlic, Fire Roasted Corn, Spinach, Chipotle Ranch, Bang Bang Sauce, Lime Juice

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Panko Fried Shrimp, Fried Spinach, Pineapple Salsa, Bang Bang Sauce, Toasted Coconut

Chicken Taco

$6.00

Pulled Chicken, Spinach, Crispy Bacon Bits, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Ranch

Veggie Taco

$6.00

Black Bean Puree and Shredded Cheese sandwiched between a Flour & Crunchy Shell, with Spinach, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Ranch

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Corn Chips dusted with our House Seasoning

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Rice

$3.00

Salsa Infused Buttery Seasoned Rice

Beans

$3.00

Seasoned Black Bean Puree topped with House Blend Shredded Cheese

Charred Corn

$3.00

Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeno Peppers, Diced Onions

3 Tortillas

$2.00

Pico

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Of Queso

$2.00

Jalapeno Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Japs

$0.75

Desserts

Apple Pie Empanada

$10.00

Fried and Dusted with Cinnamon & Maple Sugar, served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Orange Marmalade

Churros

$9.00

Bavarian Cream Filled Churros served in a Powdered Sugar dusted Fried Tortilla Bowl, paired with Strawberry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Chocolate Sauce

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Huggie

$5.00

Ornament

$5.00

Catering

Beverage Fee

$1.00

Disposable Supply Fee

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tacos & Tequila

107 West Scenic Drive, Pass Christian, MS 39571

The Deck PC image
The Deck PC image

