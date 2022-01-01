Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Den Smokehouse & Brewery - Kerman

108 Reviews

$$

651 S. Madera Ave

Kerman, CA 93630

Popular Items

🌮Taco🌮
Lion Burger
Fries

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are your choice of meat, bread, sauce and fries.
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99Out of stock
Chicken Avocado

Chicken Avocado

$11.99Out of stock
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Our interpretation of the Cuban sandwich. Comes with pulled pork, pork tenderloin instead of ham, pickled onion, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard all loaded inside our ciabatta rolls.

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Pork Belly BLT

$14.59Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Slider Trio

$15.50Out of stock
Tri Tip Sandwich

Tri Tip Sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

Sauces

BBQ

BBQ

$0.25
Chipotle

Chipotle

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Ketchup

Ketchup

Out of stock

Mayo

Mustard

Mustard

Chipotle Squeeze Bottle

$5.99

🍔Burgers🍔

Lion Burger

Lion Burger

$11.49

The basic "everything" burger. Comes with a toasted oil-top bun, 7 oz burger patty, ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion.

Chili Burger

$12.49Out of stock

Open face burger with our house made chili, cheese and onion. Its like getting a side a side of chili for free!

Gateway to the Westside

Gateway to the Westside

$12.49

Cheese crusted bun with a 7 oz patty layered, by default, with 4 oz pulled pork, held together by a couple onion rings and American cheese all lathered in bbq sauce.

Oh my Garlic!

Oh my Garlic!

$12.49

This is a garlic lovers burger! Cheese crusted bun, 7 oz patty, comes default with 4 oz of brisket, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese, den A/P rub, and grilled onion and garlic to top it all off.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.00

For the not-so-carnivorous Lion. The same burger as the Lion Burger but we use a gourmet black bean veggie patty instead. Still very delicious.

Build-a-Burger

Build-a-Burger

$9.49

The Build-a-Burger starts as a patty and a bun only. You tell us what you want on it.

🍖Smokehouse🍖

Just Tri Tip

Just Tri Tip

$10.00+Out of stock
Just Brisket

Just Brisket

$16.00+Out of stock

Just Pulled Pork

$10.00+
Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$21.50+Out of stock

1/2 rack or a full rack of delicious baby back pork ribs.

Prey for 2

$40.00Out of stock

Generous helpings of Brisket, Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork, Chili, Coleslaw and Garlic Bread. Feeds 2-3 people. No substitutions please.

Prey for 4

$72.00Out of stock

Generous helpings of Baby Back Ribs, Brisket, Tri Tip, Wings, Pulled Pork, Chili, Garlic Bread, Fries, Pickle Fries and Coleslaw. Feeds 4 -6 people. No substitutions please.

Beef Ribs (Special Order)

Beef Ribs (Special Order)

$40.00Out of stock

Rack of 7 meaty beef ribs. Order them by calling us ahead of time. (559) 755-3412

Just Pork Belly

$9.99+

Carnivore Plate for 1

$21.00Out of stock

Spare Ribs

$8.00+Out of stock

🥗Specialties🌮

Your choice of meat on 1, 2 or 3 tacos. Comes with onion, romaine lettuce and chipotle sauce.

Chicken Tenders (ea)

$3.00Out of stock
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

French Fries loaded with your choice of meat, shredded cheese and drizzled with chipotle sauce with onion, wax peppers and pickles.

Loaded Totz

$11.00Out of stock

Tater Tots loaded with your choice of meat, shredded cheese and drizzled with chipotle sauce with onion, wax peppers and pickles.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.50Out of stock

Choice of meat with a hearty amount of cheese and drizzled with chipotle sauce.

Salad

Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Choice of meat topping on romain lettuce, cucumber, carrot strings, tomato, onion, wax peppers with choice of ranch or Italian dressing.

🌮Taco🌮

🌮Taco🌮

$3.00

Choice of meat on corn tortillas topped with onion, romaine lettuce and chipotle sauce. Optionally make them cheezy or keto style.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, chili beans, tomato, onion, avocado, cheese and choice of meat, loaded into a flour tortilla taco shell dressed with our house-made Ranchito sauce.

Appetizers

10 pc Corn Dogs

$9.00

Avocado Rolls

$7.99Out of stock
Chili beans

Chili beans

$7.70+Out of stock

homemade chili beans

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00+Out of stock
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.79+Out of stock

Uncle G's Fried Zucchini

$7.59Out of stock
Wings

Wings

$8.50+Out of stock

Sides

Chili

Chili

$7.70+Out of stock

Our house made chili beans. Made with fresh ingredients plus our very own smoked brisket.

Ciabatta Roll

$1.80
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.79+
Fries

Fries

$4.79+
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.79+Out of stock
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$6.26+Out of stock
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.79+Out of stock
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.79+Out of stock
Totz

Totz

$4.79+Out of stock

Pickle Fries

$5.34+Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Grilled Jalapeño

$1.10

Patty Only

$6.59

Kids Meals

2 Chicken Strips

2 Chicken Strips

$7.59Out of stock

The very popular chicken strips together with fries.

6 Corn Dog bites

6 Corn Dog bites

$7.59

Little mini corn dogs with fries.

Cub Burger

Cub Burger

$7.59Out of stock

Slider burger with fries. Please tell us what you want on it, otherwise we will make with cheese and ketchup only.

Grilled Cheese

$7.59

Dessert

Churro A La Mode

Churro A La Mode

$7.50
BROWNIE A LA MODE

BROWNIE A LA MODE

$7.50Out of stock

House-made brownies served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Snacks

Snack

$1.00

Misc Specials

Brisket Ravioli

Brisket Ravioli

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Piccata

$13.99

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$12.99Out of stock

Aguachile Tostada

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

You can only get crowlers delivered and if you want to pick beer up you must bring your own container.

Honey Do

$3.00+

Kraisin

$12.00+

Mendota Slough

$11.00+

Lion Tamer

$12.00+Out of stock

2 Year Anniversary Stout

$16.00+Out of stock

Uncle G's IPA (Route 145)

$11.00+

American Pale Ale

Schwarz

$11.00+

Schwarzbier style beer

Golden Kettle

$11.00+Out of stock

Art's

$2.50+

Cou Rouge

$10.81+Out of stock

Radiant

$9.72+Out of stock

Denizen

$14.08+Out of stock

Excellent IPA

$2.00+Out of stock

Standard Sour

$2.50+Out of stock

Fruited Sour

$7.00+

American Pale Ale

Dream Cloud

$8.00+

American Pale Ale

Primal Courage

$8.00+

American Pale Ale

Cassie

$3.00+

Watermelon Seltzer

$2.50+Out of stock

24 Mile Pilz

$2.50+

Oktoberfest

$11.00+

Hazy Dream

$8.00+

American Pale Ale

Beer Special

$4.00

Crowler Special

$5.00

Growlers

64 oz Glass with Fill

$25.00

64 oz Mini Keg with Fill

$60.00Out of stock

32 oz Pony Keg with Fill

$50.00Out of stock

64 oz Black Matte with Fill

$50.00

32 oz Black Matt with Fill

$40.00

Cans

Primal Courage

$7.00

Coastal Retreat

$7.00

Death & Taxes

$6.50

Soft Drinks

24 oz Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Cream Soda

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Other

Ice Tea (Unsweetened)

$1.95

Bottle Water

$1.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Glassware

64 oz Glass w/o Fill

$15.00

64 oz Mini Keg w/o Fill

$55.00

32 oz Pony Keg w/o Fill

$45.00

64 oz Black Matte w/o Fill

$45.00

32 oz Black Matt w/o Fill

$16.00

Tulip Glass

$7.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

Meat

Pork shoulder

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Avoid long lines order here and pick up your order when its ready.

Website

Location

651 S. Madera Ave, Kerman, CA 93630

Directions

Gallery
The Den Smokehouse & Brewery image
The Den Smokehouse & Brewery image

