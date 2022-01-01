Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
The Den Smokehouse & Brewery - Kerman
108 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Avoid long lines order here and pick up your order when its ready.
Location
651 S. Madera Ave, Kerman, CA 93630
Gallery