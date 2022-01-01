The Diamond Pub and Grill Diamond Pub

Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Diamond Pub and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

195 Hebron ave

Glastonbury, CT 06033

NA BEVS

Coke

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Diet Coke

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Sprite

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Gingerale

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Soda Water

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

MIlk

$2.79

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

NEBCo Lager

$6.50

Sam Boston Lager

$6.00

Dogfish 60 Min

$7.50

Sea Hag

$7.50

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.50

Counterweight Headway

$7.00

Firefly Hollow Mini Cone Flakes

$8.00

Night Shift Fluffy

$8.00

Guinness

$6.50

Twelve Percent CT Wit

$7.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$6.00

Downeast Original

$7.50

NEBCo Stegosaurus

$9.00

Lagunitas

$7.50

Two Roads Lil Heaven

$7.50

Fat Cat Baby Kittens

$8.50

Firefly Glow

$8.50

Dogfish Head Punkin

$8.00

Downeast Pumpkin

$8.00

NEBCo Peach Fuzzy Baby Ducks

$9.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$18.00

Pitcher Coors Light

$18.00

Pitcher Yuengling

$18.00

Pitcher PBR

$18.00

Bottled beer

Amstel Bottle

$5.00

Angry Orchard Bottle

$4.50

Athletic Run Wild Bottle

$6.00

Athletic Upside Down Bottle

$6.00

Buckler Bottle

$4.25

Bud Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Corona Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Premier Bottle

$5.00

CW Headway IPA Bottle

$7.00

Dos Equis Bottle

$5.00

Fisher's Lemonade

$8.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Light Bottle

$5.00

Heineken N.A.

$5.00

High Noon

$7.50

Kevin's Rolling Rock Bottle

$3.75

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Mike's Black Cherry

$4.25

Mike's Original

$4.50

Mike's Pink Lemonade

$4.50

Miller 64 Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Narragansett Bottle

$4.00

Newcastle Bottle

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Sam Adams Light Bottle

$5.00

Smirnoff Seltzer

$4.00

Smithwick's Bottle

$5.00

Stella N.A.

$5.00

Truly Seltzer

$4.00

Twisted Tea Bottle

$4.50

White Claw 16 oz

$6.00

Yuengling B&T Bottle

$4.50

Yuengling Light Bottle

$4.50

Red Wine

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Sangria Red

$7.50

Sterling Cabernet

$7.50

Rodney Strong Cabernet

$9.00

Josh Cabernet

$8.50

Blackstone Merlot

$8.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.00

Portillo Malbec

$8.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

White Zin

$7.00

Sangria White

$7.50

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$8.50

Sterling Chardonnay

$7.50

Portillo Rose

$8.00

Chateu St Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Cupcake Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Prosecco

$8.00

Champagne

$8.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Absolute citron, lime, cranberry and orange infused simple syrup

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

John Daily

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Watermelon Mule

$10.00

Blueberry Mint Lemonade

$10.00

Summer Breeze

$10.00

The Old Fashioned

$10.00

Berry Sparkler

$10.00

Spiced Runner

$10.00

Watermelon Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Grapefruit Groove Martini

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Starters

Soup of the Day

$7.59

Ask your server about our rotating soup

Chili Bowl

$8.59

Served with tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Chopped chicken, cheese fondue, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapenos served with crispy pita chips and celery

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Your choice of sauce served with celery. carrots and blue cheese

R.I. Calamari

$12.99

Served with cherry peppers and marinara

House Made Tortilla Chips

$6.99

With salsa

Crisp Cauliflower

$10.99

Tossed in a sweet chili sauce

Piled High Nachos

$9.99

Cheddar, jalapenos, tomato and black beans

Quesadilla

$8.99+

Cheese with sour cream and salsa

Beef Sliders

$13.99

American cheese, pickles and a side of au jus

Warm Spinach Artichocke Dip

$11.99

Served with crispy pita chips

Wings

$11.99+

Served with your choice of sauce or dry rub, celery, carrots and blue cheese

Fried Green Beans

$9.99

Served with wasabi ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Served with marinara

Potato Skins

$10.99

With sour cream and salsa

Grilled Chicken Kabobs

$8.99+

With onions, mushrooms and zucchini

Grilled Steak Kabobs

$9.99+

With onions, mushrooms and zucchini

Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

$9.99+

With onions, mushrooms and zucchini

Salads

House Salad

$6.99+

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Buffalo style chicken tenders, celery, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and crispy onion strings over romaine

Chopped Salad

$12.99

Iceburg, romaine, cucumbers, red onion, grape tomatoes, red peppers and blue cheese crumbles tossed in an Italian vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato and cheddar jack cheese

Diamond Burger Salad

$14.99

Black angus burger, roamine and iceburg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, red onions and potato chips tossed in Thousand Island dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Crispy romaine, house made Caesar dressing, Parmeasan cheese and croutons

Southwest Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, red peppers and croutons

Bowls & Entrees

Rice Bowl

$10.99

Roasted corn, black beans, avocado and red peppers over cilantro flavored rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.99

Crispy Buffalo chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and sriracha sour cream

Cauliflower Tahini Bowl

$13.99

Roasted cauliflower, fried garbonzo beans, pickled onions, fresh peppers and Aji Amarillo

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Fresh cod battered and fried, house fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Kabob Trio

$17.99

Chicken, steak and shrimp skewers with onions, mushrooms and zucchini served over rice

Seared Salmon

$17.99

Prepared to your liking, Treiyaki, Blackened or grilled served with mixed veggies, rice and a pub salad

New York Strip Steak

$21.99

New York strip steak, whiskey onions, chef's vegetables, steak fries and a pub salad

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$10.59+

Lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce on a potato roll

Diamond Deluxe

$13.99

Two whole patties, special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onion on a sesame seed bun

Pub Burger

$14.99

8 oz patty topped with whiskey onions, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli

All American

$13.99

8 oz patty topped with chopped onions, pickle chips, American cheese, shredded lettuce and Thousand Island dressing

Black and Blue

$14.99

8 oz patty with cajun seasoning, blue cheese, red onion, lettuce and tomato

Paddy Melt

$14.99

8 oz grilled rye with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

8 oz patty topped with bacon, fried egg and cheddar cheese on a brioche roll

Burger Club

$14.99

8 oz patty topped with lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon and mayo

Rodeo Burger

$14.99

8 oz patty topped with bacon, jalapenos, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onion strings

Salmon Burger

$15.99

Freshly chopped salmon, egg whites and chives

Handhelds

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey served with lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon and mayo

Fresh Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Prepared to your liking-deep fried, broiled or blackened, served on a brioche roll with tartar sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Shaved steak, whiskey onions, mushrooms and AMerican cheese on a grinder roll

Corned Beef Rueban

$13.99

Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Teriyaki Steak Wrap

$12.99

Grilled steak, cheddar jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, peppers and tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese

Cali Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Turkey Panini

$11.99

Turkey breast, avocado, bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatao and chipotle mayo

Chipotle Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll

Crispy Chicken

$13.99

Fried buttermilk battered chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Choice of cheese and bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

BLT

$10.99

Hog Dog

$7.99

Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo , cabbage, avocado, sriracha and sour cream served with rice

Crispy Fish Tacos

$13.99

Crispy cod, avocado, cabbage, mango bean salsa, sriracha and sour cream served with rice

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and sriracha sour cream served with rice

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$15.99

Blackened salmon over lime dressed cabbage topped with mango salsa and served with rice

Roasted Cauliflower Tacos

$11.99

Cauliflower tossed in sesame tahini and roasted topped with Aji Amarillo served with rice

Mac and Cheese

Classic Mac and Cheese

$10.99

Melted three cheese blend and buttered breadcrumbs

Animal Style Mac and Cheese

$13.99

Crispy bacon, chopped chicken, caramelized onions, 3 cheese sauce, BBQ drizzle and onion straws

Family Side

Steak Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Cauliflower

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Tator Tots

$4.99

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Classic Fries

$4.99

Side Cod

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger Sliders

$7.25

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.25

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Kid's Macaroni and Cheese

$7.25

Kid's Beef Taco

$7.25

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Specials

$5 Fun Sized Nachos

$5.00

Crispy Beer Battered Shrimp

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Buffalo Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.00

Pub Pretzels

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak egg Rolls

$12.00

Pizza Style Flatbread

$11.00

Blue Cheese Salad

$15.00

Genoa Salami Grinder

$13.00

Athena Pita

$14.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Wrap

$14.00

Longhorn Wrap

$15.00

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Roast Beef Melt

$14.00

Pub Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Athena Wrap

$15.00

Salmon Picatta Dinner

$16.00

Haddock Dinner

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Penne ala Vodka

$15.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$15.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Classic Apple Crisp

$6.00

Pork Sliders

$12.95

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Jambalaya

$18.99

Quesadilla Special

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.00

Shepards Pie

$16.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Beef Stew

$16.00

Taco Burger

$15.00

Diamond Chips

$11.00

NFL Specials

NFL Bud Light

$3.50

NFL Bud Light Pitcher

$13.00

NFL NUTRL Can

$6.50

Desserts

Warm Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

HH Food

HH Loaded Tator Tots

$5.00

HH Potato Skins

$5.00

HH House Made Tortilla Chips

$5.00

HH Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

HH Fish Taco

$5.00

HH Buffalo Chicken Taco

$5.00

HH Fried Green Beans

$6.00

HH Beef Sliders

$8.00

HH Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

HH Spinach & Artichocke Dip

$6.00

HH Buffalo Chicken Dip

$6.00

HH Grilled Hot Dog

$6.00

HH Chicken Tenders

$7.00

HH Nachos

$7.00+

HH Drinks

HH Bud Light

$3.50

HH Coors Light

$3.50

HH Yuengling

$3.50

HH PBR

$3.50

HH Blue Moon

$5.00

HH Stella

$5.00

HH Sam Adams

$5.00

HH Sam Seasonal

$5.00

HH Harpoon IPA

$5.00

HH Sea Hag

$5.00

HH Lagunitas

$5.00

HH Cider

$5.00

HH B/C Coors Light

$3.50

HH B/C Miller Light

$3.50

HH B/C Bud Light

$3.50

HH B/C Bud Light Lime

$3.50

HH B/C Yuengling

$3.50

HH B/C Rolling Rock

$3.50

HH B/C Mich Ultra

$3.50

HH B/C PBR

$3.50

HH B/C Narragansett

$3.50

HH Chardonnay

$5.50

HH Pinot Grigio

$5.50

HH Sauvignon Blanc

$5.50

HH Cabernet

$5.50

HH Merlot

$5.50

HH Pinot Noir

$5.50

HH White Zinfandel

$5.50

HH Apple

$6.50

HH Cosmo

$6.50

HH Lemon Drop

$6.50

HH Key Lime

$6.50

HH Peach

$6.50

HH Raspberry

$6.50

Vodka

$5.50

Gin

$5.50

Rum

$5.50

Tequila

$5.50

Whiskey

$5.50

Bourbon

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in to Glastonbury's favorite pub and grill! Enjoy our sports-centric hangout with TV's and an awesome patio

Location

195 Hebron ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

