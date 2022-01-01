- Home
The Diamond Pub and Grill Diamond Pub
195 Hebron ave
Glastonbury, CT 06033
NA BEVS
Draft Beer
Bud Light
Coors Light
Yuengling Lager
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Stella Artois
NEBCo Lager
Sam Boston Lager
Dogfish 60 Min
Sea Hag
Fiddlehead IPA
Counterweight Headway
Firefly Hollow Mini Cone Flakes
Night Shift Fluffy
Guinness
Twelve Percent CT Wit
Blue Moon
Sam Seasonal
Downeast Original
NEBCo Stegosaurus
Lagunitas
Two Roads Lil Heaven
Fat Cat Baby Kittens
Firefly Glow
Dogfish Head Punkin
Downeast Pumpkin
NEBCo Peach Fuzzy Baby Ducks
Pitcher Bud Light
Pitcher Coors Light
Pitcher Yuengling
Pitcher PBR
Bottled beer
Amstel Bottle
Angry Orchard Bottle
Athletic Run Wild Bottle
Athletic Upside Down Bottle
Buckler Bottle
Bud Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Lime Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Corona Premier Bottle
CW Headway IPA Bottle
Dos Equis Bottle
Fisher's Lemonade
Heineken Bottle
Heineken Light Bottle
Heineken N.A.
High Noon
Kevin's Rolling Rock Bottle
Mich Ultra Bottle
Mike's Black Cherry
Mike's Original
Mike's Pink Lemonade
Miller 64 Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Narragansett Bottle
Newcastle Bottle
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams Light Bottle
Smirnoff Seltzer
Smithwick's Bottle
Stella N.A.
Truly Seltzer
Twisted Tea Bottle
White Claw 16 oz
Yuengling B&T Bottle
Yuengling Light Bottle
Red Wine
White Wine
Cocktails
Cosmopolitan
Absolute citron, lime, cranberry and orange infused simple syrup
Dark 'N Stormy
John Daily
Long Island Iced Tea
Mojito
Watermelon Mule
Blueberry Mint Lemonade
Summer Breeze
The Old Fashioned
Berry Sparkler
Spiced Runner
Watermelon Cucumber Martini
Grapefruit Groove Martini
Classic Margarita
Espresso Martini
Starters
Soup of the Day
Ask your server about our rotating soup
Chili Bowl
Served with tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chopped chicken, cheese fondue, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapenos served with crispy pita chips and celery
Chicken Tenders
Your choice of sauce served with celery. carrots and blue cheese
R.I. Calamari
Served with cherry peppers and marinara
House Made Tortilla Chips
With salsa
Crisp Cauliflower
Tossed in a sweet chili sauce
Piled High Nachos
Cheddar, jalapenos, tomato and black beans
Quesadilla
Cheese with sour cream and salsa
Beef Sliders
American cheese, pickles and a side of au jus
Warm Spinach Artichocke Dip
Served with crispy pita chips
Wings
Served with your choice of sauce or dry rub, celery, carrots and blue cheese
Fried Green Beans
Served with wasabi ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara
Potato Skins
With sour cream and salsa
Grilled Chicken Kabobs
With onions, mushrooms and zucchini
Grilled Steak Kabobs
With onions, mushrooms and zucchini
Grilled Shrimp Kabobs
With onions, mushrooms and zucchini
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo style chicken tenders, celery, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and crispy onion strings over romaine
Chopped Salad
Iceburg, romaine, cucumbers, red onion, grape tomatoes, red peppers and blue cheese crumbles tossed in an Italian vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato and cheddar jack cheese
Diamond Burger Salad
Black angus burger, roamine and iceburg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, red onions and potato chips tossed in Thousand Island dressing
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine, house made Caesar dressing, Parmeasan cheese and croutons
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, red peppers and croutons
Bowls & Entrees
Rice Bowl
Roasted corn, black beans, avocado and red peppers over cilantro flavored rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Rice Bowl
Crispy Buffalo chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and sriracha sour cream
Cauliflower Tahini Bowl
Roasted cauliflower, fried garbonzo beans, pickled onions, fresh peppers and Aji Amarillo
Fish and Chips
Fresh cod battered and fried, house fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce
Kabob Trio
Chicken, steak and shrimp skewers with onions, mushrooms and zucchini served over rice
Seared Salmon
Prepared to your liking, Treiyaki, Blackened or grilled served with mixed veggies, rice and a pub salad
New York Strip Steak
New York strip steak, whiskey onions, chef's vegetables, steak fries and a pub salad
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce on a potato roll
Diamond Deluxe
Two whole patties, special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onion on a sesame seed bun
Pub Burger
8 oz patty topped with whiskey onions, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli
All American
8 oz patty topped with chopped onions, pickle chips, American cheese, shredded lettuce and Thousand Island dressing
Black and Blue
8 oz patty with cajun seasoning, blue cheese, red onion, lettuce and tomato
Paddy Melt
8 oz grilled rye with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese
Breakfast Burger
8 oz patty topped with bacon, fried egg and cheddar cheese on a brioche roll
Burger Club
8 oz patty topped with lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon and mayo
Rodeo Burger
8 oz patty topped with bacon, jalapenos, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onion strings
Salmon Burger
Freshly chopped salmon, egg whites and chives
Handhelds
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey served with lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon and mayo
Fresh Cod Sandwich
Prepared to your liking-deep fried, broiled or blackened, served on a brioche roll with tartar sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved steak, whiskey onions, mushrooms and AMerican cheese on a grinder roll
Corned Beef Rueban
Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Teriyaki Steak Wrap
Grilled steak, cheddar jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, peppers and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese
Cali Wrap
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Turkey Panini
Turkey breast, avocado, bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatao and chipotle mayo
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll
Crispy Chicken
Fried buttermilk battered chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll
Tuna Melt
Choice of cheese and bread
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Hog Dog
Tacos
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo , cabbage, avocado, sriracha and sour cream served with rice
Crispy Fish Tacos
Crispy cod, avocado, cabbage, mango bean salsa, sriracha and sour cream served with rice
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Crispy buffalo chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and sriracha sour cream served with rice
Blackened Salmon Tacos
Blackened salmon over lime dressed cabbage topped with mango salsa and served with rice
Roasted Cauliflower Tacos
Cauliflower tossed in sesame tahini and roasted topped with Aji Amarillo served with rice
Specials
$5 Fun Sized Nachos
Crispy Beer Battered Shrimp
Steak Quesadilla
Buffalo Shrimp Quesadilla
Pub Pretzels
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Philly Cheesesteak egg Rolls
Pizza Style Flatbread
Blue Cheese Salad
Genoa Salami Grinder
Athena Pita
Chicken Cordon Blue Wrap
Longhorn Wrap
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Roast Beef Melt
Pub Steak Sandwich
Athena Wrap
Salmon Picatta Dinner
Haddock Dinner
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Penne ala Vodka
Meatloaf Dinner
Chicken Pot Pie
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Classic Apple Crisp
Pork Sliders
Pesto Chicken Wrap
Jambalaya
Quesadilla Special
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Shepards Pie
Brownie Sundae
Beef Stew
Taco Burger
Diamond Chips
HH Food
HH Loaded Tator Tots
HH Potato Skins
HH House Made Tortilla Chips
HH Mozzarella Sticks
HH Fish Taco
HH Buffalo Chicken Taco
HH Fried Green Beans
HH Beef Sliders
HH Cheese Flatbread
HH Spinach & Artichocke Dip
HH Buffalo Chicken Dip
HH Grilled Hot Dog
HH Chicken Tenders
HH Nachos
HH Drinks
HH Bud Light
HH Coors Light
HH Yuengling
HH PBR
HH Blue Moon
HH Stella
HH Sam Adams
HH Sam Seasonal
HH Harpoon IPA
HH Sea Hag
HH Lagunitas
HH Cider
HH B/C Coors Light
HH B/C Miller Light
HH B/C Bud Light
HH B/C Bud Light Lime
HH B/C Yuengling
HH B/C Rolling Rock
HH B/C Mich Ultra
HH B/C PBR
HH B/C Narragansett
HH Chardonnay
HH Pinot Grigio
HH Sauvignon Blanc
HH Cabernet
HH Merlot
HH Pinot Noir
HH White Zinfandel
HH Apple
HH Cosmo
HH Lemon Drop
HH Key Lime
HH Peach
HH Raspberry
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Bourbon
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in to Glastonbury's favorite pub and grill! Enjoy our sports-centric hangout with TV's and an awesome patio
195 Hebron ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033