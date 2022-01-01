Restaurant header imageView gallery

The DiPPER

1500 Northwest Boulevard Suite 100

Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

Order Again

Popular Items

Little DiPPER
Big DiPPER
Onion Rings

The DiPPER Menu

Big DiPPER

$14.00

6-inch Hoagie and a cup of jus

Little DiPPER

$11.00

4-inch Round and a cup of jus

Coleslaw

$3.50

Creamy, slightly sweet, and tangy. Made in house daily.

French Fries

$3.75

Straight cut and seasoned.

Frings

$5.00

50/50 fries 'n' onion rings

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Truffle salt & parmesan

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Garlicy goodness

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Thick cut, seasoned!

Onion Rings

$6.00

Beer battered.

Kids Meal - Tiny DiPPER

$7.00

Served with fries and a fountain drink.

Kids Meal - Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with fries and a fountain drink.

Fountain Drink

$2.75

We proudly offer Coca Cola products.

Bottled Soda - 20 oz

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crafted with Prime fire roasted beef, cooked to medium rare perfection, thinly sliced, and piled high into a warm, crispy, fresh-baked rolled slathered with garlic butter. ALWAYS sliced to order. ALWAYS served Au Jus (that's "with juice" in French).

Website

Location

1500 Northwest Boulevard Suite 100, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

Directions

