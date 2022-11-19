Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

The Dirty Byrd

No reviews yet

24 E Kiowa St.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

STARTERS

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Local Cheese Curds | Beer-battered | Sriracha Aioli

Chicharonnes

Chicharonnes

$9.00

Fried Chicken Skins | Spicy Agave

Poutine

$16.00

Local Pretzel Stix | Local Cheese Curds | Brown Gravy | Pastrami | Pickled Onions

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Beer-battered pickle spears | Pimento Ranch

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$13.00

Shoestring Fries | Beer Cheese | Confit duck | House peppers and onions | Avocado | Pico de Gallo | Crema

Tacos

Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tenders | Buffalo Sauce | Bleu Cheese | PIckled Carrots | Cilantro

SALADS

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg | Heirloom Tomatoes | Chopped Bacon | House-made Bleu Cheese Dressing | Bleu Cheese Crumbles | Pickled Onions

Black & Bleu Salad

Black & Bleu Salad

$12.00

Blackened chicken breast | Mixed greens | Heirloom tomatoes | Pickled red onion | Pickled Carrots | Choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Green Romaine | Anchovy Dressing | Sourdough Croutons | Grana Padano | Soft boiled egg

WINGS

Boneless Wings (10)

$11.99

Boneless Wings (15)

$16.99

Boneless Wings (20)

$22.99

Boneless Wings (30)

$32.99

Boneless Wings (6)

$8.99
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$11.99

Basket of Cauliflower florets dusted and fried golden

Vegan Tenders

$11.00
Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$10.49

Choose 1 flavor & 1 dressing

Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$14.99

Choose 1 flavor & 1 dressing

Wings (15)

Wings (15)

$19.99

Choose up to 2 flavors & 1 dressing

Wings (20)

Wings (20)

$25.99

Choose up to 2 flavors & 2 dressings

Wings (30)

Wings (30)

$36.99

Choose up to 2 flavors & 2 dressings

Wings (50)

Wings (50)

$59.99

Carryout only deal! 50 Bone-in Wings with up to 4 flavors! (Dips not included)

Wings (75)

Wings (75)

$89.99

Carryout only deal! 75 Bone-in Wings with up to 5 flavors! (Dips not included)

Wings (100)

Wings (100)

$119.99

Carryout only deal! 100 Bone-in Wings with up to 56flavors! (Dips not included)

BYRDS

Nashville

Nashville

$11.00

Hand-breaded fried chicken | Chili Oil | Pickles

Southerner

Southerner

$16.00

Hand-breaded fried chicken | Pimento Cheese | White BBQ sauce | Slaw | Pickles

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

Bacon | Lettuce | Avocado | Tomato | Dirty Byrd Sauce

Wrapper

Wrapper

$15.00

Crispy strips of hand-breaded fried chicken | Choice of wing sauce or rub | Raquelita's NM Red Chile wrap | Greens | Heirloom Tomatoes | Pickled Onions | Pickled Carrots | House-made ranch or Bleu cheese dressing

NOT JUST BYRDS

Burger

Burger

$12.00

Dirty Byrd Sauce | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickles

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$14.00

Dirty Byrd Sauce | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickles

MACS

Confit Duck Mac

Confit Duck Mac

$14.00

Shredded Confit Duck | Philly Peppers + Onions | Pickled Onions | House-made Cheese Sauce | Rooster Comb Pasta

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Crispy Tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce or rub | House-made Cheese Sauce | Rooster Comb PastaCrispy Tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce or rub | House-made Cheese Sauce | Rooster Comb Pasta | Bleu Crumbles

SIDES

Fries

$5.00

Crispy Shoestring | House Seasoning

Slaw

Slaw

$4.00

Cabbage | Kale | Broccoli | Brussels Sprouts | Carrots | Jalapeno | Cilantro

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Bacon | Sriracha Aioli | Cotija

Side Mac

Side Mac

$5.00

House-made Cheese Sauce | Rooster Comb Pasta

Side Salad

$5.00

SWEETS

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

Bananas | Banana Liqueur

KIDS

Kid's 3 PC Tender

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mac'n Cheese

$6.00

DRINKS

Sangria Swirl

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Whiskey Slush

$8.00

Beer

Mountain Time

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Montucky Cold Snack 16oz

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Wells

Well whisky

$3.00

Well tequila

$3.00

Well Vodka

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Colorado Springs' FIRST Wing & Whiskey Bar! Scratch made food, cold drinks and Dirty Vibes!

24 E Kiowa St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

