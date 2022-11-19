Bars & Lounges
Chicken
The Dirty Byrd
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Colorado Springs' FIRST Wing & Whiskey Bar! Scratch made food, cold drinks and Dirty Vibes!
Location
24 E Kiowa St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
