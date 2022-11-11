Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dirty V Apex, NC

1001 Davis Drive

Apex, NC 27523

Popular Items

Plain Fry
Basic Betty Burg
Simple Smac Down

Burgers

Basic Betty Burg

Basic Betty Burg

$12.00

4 oz hand patty w/ pickles, lto, dirty v sauce

Big Betty Burg (2 Patty)

Big Betty Burg (2 Patty)

$15.00

basic betty burg w/ an extra patty

SMAC Down Burg

SMAC Down Burg

$14.00

4 oz hand patty, housemade mac n chz, onions, pickle, splash of weak sauce

Dirty South Burg

Dirty South Burg

$13.00

4 oz hand patty, chili, cole slaw, onions, crispy onions, mustard

Naughty Cowgirl Burg 🌶

Naughty Cowgirl Burg 🌶

$14.00

4 oz hand patty, cheddar, crispy onion straws, jalapeño bbq sauce, smurf ranch

Lil' Kim Burg

Lil' Kim Burg

$14.00

4 oz hand patty, housemade kimchi, fire in the hole sauce

El Sucio Burg 🌶🌶

El Sucio Burg 🌶🌶

$14.00

4 oz hand patty, housemade queso, jalapeño, cilantro, nuclear waste sauce, lto

Patty Slaps (Melt)

Patty Slaps (Melt)

$14.00

bigazz 8 oz hand patty, texas toast, grilled onion, "swiss" chz, dirty v sauce

Dogs

Basic Frank Dog

Basic Frank Dog

$7.00

plain ol' dog w/ mustard & ketchup

Sloppy Coney Dog

$9.00

dog, chili, queso chz, onion, dirty v sauce,

Carolina Dirty Dog

Carolina Dirty Dog

$9.00

dog, chili, slaw, mustard, diced onion

Bahn Chi Bow Wow Dog

Bahn Chi Bow Wow Dog

$9.00

dog, housemade kimchi, fire in the hole sauce, jalapeño, cilantro

Fries

Plain Fry

$6.50
Big Nasty Fries

Big Nasty Fries

$12.00

chili, cheese, onion, cilantro, smurf ranch

Trash Talker Fries 🌶

Trash Talker Fries 🌶

$15.00

the ultimate vegan garbage plate //fries, patty, mac n chz, chili, onions, shredduce, tomato, dirty v sauce, weak sauce

Boofalo Gal Fries 🌶

Boofalo Gal Fries 🌶

$8.00

buffalo weak sauce, smurf ranch

The Unforgivable Fries 🌶🌶🌶

The Unforgivable Fries 🌶🌶🌶

$9.00

if you know, you know. fries, fire in the hole sauce, reaper me a new one sauce, topped w/ a 4oz patty, lto

Mac Attack

Simple Smac Down

Simple Smac Down

$8.00

oodles of noodles slathered in creamy cheese sauce

Kimchee Mac

Kimchee Mac

$13.00

tasty mac n cheese, tossed with grilled kimchi gochujang sauce, crispy onion, cilantro

Chico Malo Mac

Chico Malo Mac

$12.00

mac topped w/ jalapeño, nuclear waste sauce, chili, cilantro

Atomic Mac 🌶🌶🌶

Atomic Mac 🌶🌶🌶

$12.00

mac topped w/ jalapeño & both our hottest sauces

Sides & Sauces

Smurf Ranch

$1.00

Dirty V Sauce

$1.00

Barbie Coup Sauce

$1.00

Fire In The Hole Sauce

$1.00

Weaksauce

$1.00

Reap Me A New One Hot Sauce

$1.00

Nuclear Waste Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Sodas

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pink Cactus Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Soda Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At The Dirty V you can indulge in some of the sloppiest, tastiest plant-based grub around. Be it a fat juicy burger, a frosty shake, a cold local brew, or a tray of our signature loaded waffle fries… our goal is to normalize the plant-based lifestyle for anyone and everyone. LETS. GET. DIRTY.

Location

1001 Davis Drive, Apex, NC 27523

Directions

