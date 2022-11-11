A map showing the location of The DistrictView gallery

The District

647 Reviews

$$

103 Congress St

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

Steakhouse Burger
Wings
Fries

Apps

Chix And Waffles

$14.00

Local Maple. Whipped Butter.

Cranberry Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Truffle Oil. Chives.

French Onion

$10.00

Sourdough Croutons. Swiss. Sherry

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

Peanuts. Black Garlic Sambal

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Frisco Sauce

Fries

$8.00

Gnocchi App

$10.00

Grilled Romaine

$14.00

Green Goddess. Blue Cheese. Bacon. Chopped Egg.

Pork Belly Tacos

$10.00

Poutine

$12.00

Gravy. Maine Curds. Chives

Short Rib Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Simple Salad

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Wings

$12.00

Entrees

Bacon Blue Burger

$18.00

District Burger

$16.00

Mayo. Pickles. Tomato.

Fried Rice

$16.00

Cabbage. Korean Chili. Tamari.

Lyman Burger

$15.00

Pad Thai

$17.00

Noodles. Cabbage. Peanut Sauce.

PEI Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Entree

$26.00

Cauliflower. Plums. Curry Caramel

Split Entree Fee

$2.00

Staff Meal

$25.00

Steak Frites

$25.00Out of stock

Frites. Demi.

Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

Hot Sauce Aioli. Bacon. Manchego. Onion Rings

Specials

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Gnocchi Entree

$22.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Apple Salad

$12.00

Lemon Custard

$8.00

Salmon Entree

$24.00

Steak Frites

$25.00

Restaurant Week

RW French Onion

RW Apple Salad

RW Gnocchi

RW Salmon Entree

RW

$44.95

RW Lemon Posset

Rw Steak Frites

Rw Cheesecake

RW Short Rib

Out of stock

RW Chocolate Torte

Out of stock

N/A Bev

Choc Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.25

Tonic

$3.00

Arnold Plamer

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Pelligrino

$6.00

Panna

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50

Bees Knees

$5.50

Dunes of the Cape

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 Congress St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

