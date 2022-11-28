Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dive 3123 Elliott Street

No reviews yet

3123 Elliott Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Call

Hours

Directions

Food

Mac & Chz

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Wings

$14.00

Fried Chickpeas

Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Smashburger

$12.00

Cubano

$14.00Out of stock

Baloney Sammy

$10.00

The Munchies

$10.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Porkroll Sando

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Double Pepperoni Pie

$16.00

Eggplant and Sausage Pie

$16.00

Buff Chx Pie

$14.00Out of stock

White Pie

$14.00

Dorito Fire Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Pickles Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Alfredo Pie

$16.00

Macza Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Carnitas Pie

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
your friendly neighborhood dive bar

3123 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

