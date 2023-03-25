Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dive

review star

No reviews yet

5919 La Crosse Avenue

Austin, TX 78739

Breakfast Items

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Taco

$3.50

Bean and Cheese Taco

$3.00

Potato, Egg and Cheese Taco

$3.50

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00+

Cold brew

Drip Coffee

$1.95

Drip coffee

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Iced Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Delicious steaming cup of tea!

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.50+

Drinks

Apple Honest Juice Box

$2.00

Berry Lemonade Honest Juicebox

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Can of coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Fruit Punch Honest Juice Box

$2.00

Low sugar, organic juice box. The most kid friendly we could find!

Grape Honest Juice Box

$2.00

Orange Gatorade

$2.00

Red Gatorade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.75

Yellow Gatorade

$2.00

Sweet Treats

Air Heads

Air Heads

$1.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

Nature's Own Oats & Honey Bar

$2.00

Nature's Own Sweet & Salty Bar

$2.00

Peanut M&Ms

$2.00

Reese Cups

$2.00

Skittles

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Starburst

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Frozen Treats

Blue Bell Ice Cream Sandwiches

$4.00

Blue Bell Krunch Bars

$4.00

goodpop Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

ICEE Popsicle

$2.00

M&M Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Nestle Drumsticks

$4.00

Snickers Ice Cream Bars

$4.00

goodpop Fudge & Vanilla Crunch

$4.00

goodpop Double Chocolate Fudge Bar

$4.00

goodpop Watermelon Agave

$4.00

goodpop Cherry & Lemonade

$400.00

goodpop Orange & Cream

$4.00

goodpop Strawberry

$4.00

goodpop Mixed Popsicles (Cherry, Orange & Grape)

$4.00

Chips

BBQ Lays

$2.00

Cheetos

$2.00

Classic Lays

$2.00

Cool Ranch Doritos

$2.00

Doritos

$2.00

Fritos

$2.00

Goldfish

$2.00

Pretzels

$2.00

Original Sun Chips

$2.00

Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips

$2.00

French Onion Sun Chips

$2.00

Garden Salsa Sun Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Dive in and enjoy!

Location

5919 La Crosse Avenue, Austin, TX 78739

Directions

