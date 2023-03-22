Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Domor Cafe 3600 Rennie School Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3600 Rennie School Rd

Traverse City, MI 49685

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Creamy Italian Wrap
Hot Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich


Hot Sandwiches

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Havarti, Homemade Black Pepper Italian Dressing & DoMor Cream Cheese on Elmer's Bread
Hot Turkey Bacon Havarti Melt

Hot Turkey Bacon Havarti Melt

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, Havarti, Homemade Honey Mustard Mayo & DoMor Cream Cheese on Elmer's Bread

Hot Ham & Double Cheese

$8.09

Ham, Swiss, Havarti, Homemade Honey Mustard Mayo & Domor Cream Cheese on Elmer's Bread. Made Fresh Daily. No Modifications Available At This Time.

Hot Cheesy Spicy Italian

$7.69

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Havarti, Homemade Black Pepper Italian Dressing & Domor Cream Cheese on Elmer's Bread. Made Fresh Daily. No Modifications Available At This Time.

Hot Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Hot Spicy Honey Shredded Chicken, Pickles and Domor Cream Cheese on Elmer's Bread. Made Fresh Daily. No Modifications Available At This Time.

Build Your Sandwich

$4.99

Louies Corned Beef & Swiss Melt

$11.25

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$5.49

Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Cream Cheese, Mozarella. Cheddar & Power Greens on a Flour Tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Mozarella, Pepperjack and Cheddar on a Flour Tortilla

Grain Bowls

Not A Cobb Grain Bowl

Not A Cobb Grain Bowl

$10.99

Rice/Quinoa Blend, Shredded Chicken, Power Greens, Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Cucumber, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar & Honey Mustard

Antipasto Grain Bowl

Antipasto Grain Bowl

$10.99

Rice/Quinoa Blend, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Power Greens, Tomato, Shredded Mozzarella, & Creamy Italian Dressing

Mediteranean Grain Bowl

Mediteranean Grain Bowl

$10.39

Rice/Quinoa Blend, Shredded Chicken, Chickpeas, Black Olives, Cucumber, Feta, Tomato, Power Greens, Onion, Homemade Ranch & Hummus

Green Machine Grain Bowl

Green Machine Grain Bowl

$10.39

Rice/Quinoa Blend, Ground Brisket/ Turkey, Napa Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Peppers, Pickled Jalapeños, Chick Peas, Power Greens, Pepperjack Cheese, & Chipotle Ranch

Wraps

Creamy Italian Wrap

Creamy Italian Wrap

$5.49

Pepperoni, Salami and Ham with Banana Peppers, Mozzarella and Romaine & Homemade Creamy Italian Dressing in a Low Carb Wheat Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$5.49

Shredded Chicken & Bacon Crumbles with Shredded Cheddar, Romaine & Homemade Ranch in a Low Carb Wheat Wrap

Turkey Bacon Honey Mustard Wrap

Turkey Bacon Honey Mustard Wrap

$5.49

Turkey, Bacon Crumbles, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar & Homemade Honey Mustard in a Low Carb Wheat Wrap

Mac Truck Wrap

Mac Truck Wrap

$5.49

Ground Brisket/ Turkey Blend, Dill Pickle Chips, Shredded Cheddar, Romaine & Homemade Thousand Island in a Low Carb Wheat Wrap

Build Your Wrap

$4.99

Salads

Not A Cobb Salad

$9.99

Blend of DoMor Greens Topped with Shredded Chicken, Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Cucumber, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar & Homemade Honey Mustard Dressing

Antipasto Salad

$9.49

Blend of DoMor Greens Topped with Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato, Shredded Mozzarella & Creamy Italian Dressing

Green Machine Salad

$9.49

Blend of DoMor Greens Topped with Ground Brisket/ Turkey Blend, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Pickled Jalapenos, Chick Peas, Pepperjack Cheese & Chipotle Ranch

Mediteranean Salad

$9.49

Blend of DoMor Greens Topped With Ground Brisket/Turkey Blend, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Pickled Jalapenos, Chick Peas, Pepperjack Cheese, & Chipotle Ranch

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

Loaded Potato

$3.99+

Sides & Snacks

Hummus & Pretzels

Hummus & Pretzels

$2.98
(4) Oat & Nut Butter Protein Balls

(4) Oat & Nut Butter Protein Balls

$2.79
Peanut Butter/Honey & Pretzels

Peanut Butter/Honey & Pretzels

$2.08
Peanut Butter & Pretzels

Peanut Butter & Pretzels

$1.88
Pretzels

Pretzels

$0.99
Doritos

Doritos

$0.99
Lays Potato Chips

Lays Potato Chips

$0.99
Hummus

Hummus

$1.99

Side of Peanut Butter/Honey

$1.09

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.89
Chocolate No Bake Cookie

Chocolate No Bake Cookie

$2.49
Peanut Butter No Bake Cookie

Peanut Butter No Bake Cookie

$2.49
Banana

Banana

$0.69
Avalanche Cookie

Avalanche Cookie

$2.49

yummy white chocolate, peanut butter, marshmallows and crunchy goodness in every bite!

Chewy Protein Bar

Chewy Protein Bar

$1.29

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.49
Bai - Blueberry

Bai - Blueberry

$2.69
Bai - Cherry

Bai - Cherry

$2.69
Bai - Strawberry/Kiwi

Bai - Strawberry/Kiwi

$2.69
Bai - Watermelon

Bai - Watermelon

$2.69
Gatorade - Orange

Gatorade - Orange

$1.99
Gatorade - Fruit Punch

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$1.99
Gatorade - Fierce Grape

Gatorade - Fierce Grape

$1.99
Gatorade - Cool Blue

Gatorade - Cool Blue

$1.99
Powerade Zero - Mixed Berry

Powerade Zero - Mixed Berry

$1.99
Minute Maid - Apple Juice

Minute Maid - Apple Juice

$1.29
Minute Maid - Orange Juice

Minute Maid - Orange Juice

$1.29
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.69
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.69
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.69
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.69
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.69
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.69
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$1.69
Orange Crush (No Caffeine)

Orange Crush (No Caffeine)

$1.69
Sprite (No Caffeine)

Sprite (No Caffeine)

$1.69
Vernors (No Caffeine)

Vernors (No Caffeine)

$1.69
Celsius Energy - Arctic Vibe

Celsius Energy - Arctic Vibe

$2.69
Celsius Energy - Peach Vibe

Celsius Energy - Peach Vibe

$2.69
Celsius Energy - Tropical Vibe

Celsius Energy - Tropical Vibe

$2.69

White Whole Milk

$1.92
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Quick service meals made with love. Dine in or take out.

3600 Rennie School Rd, Traverse City, MI 49685

Directions

