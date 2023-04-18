The Dough Roller - South Division/Boardwalk
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
The Dough Roller is a family and Ocean City tradition that has been shared for decades. Proudly serving Dayton's Boardwalk Famous Fried Chicken only at our South Division Street location. We invite you and your family to relax and enjoy great food, served fast from our family to yours!
606 South Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, MD 21842
