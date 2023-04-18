Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dough Roller - South Division/Boardwalk

No reviews yet

606 South Atlantic Avenue

Ocean City, MD 21842

Popular Items

Large
Mozzarella Stix
Spaghetti

Pizza

Personal

$11.50

Medium

$18.00

Large

$21.50

Slice Ch

$3.75

Slice Pep

$4.25

Slice Mushroom

$4.25

Slice Pep & Mush

$4.50

Dough Roller/Dayton's Dine In

Apps

French Fries

$8.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.99

Swt Potato Fries

$9.25

Mozzarella Stix

$9.25

with Marinara

Onion Rings

$8.25

Battered

Piemento Chz Dip & Chips

$11.75

Pimento Dip served with tortilla chips

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99+

Dusted with powdered sugar

Chicken Tenders

$12.25

Whole Chicken Breast Tenders Hot, Old Bay, BBQ, Garlic Parm or Naked

SM Boardwalk Fries DR

$6.25

*Cooked in Peanut Oil in seperate kitchen

MD Boardwalk Fries DR

$8.25

*Cooked in Peanut Oil in seperate kitchen

LG Boardwalk Fries DR

$11.25

*Cooked in Peanut Oil in seperate kitchen

Soups & Salads

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

MD Veg Crab Soup

$7.99

Soup of Day

$9.99Out of stock

Chef Salad

$14.25

Ham, turkey breast, cooper cheese, cucumbers and tomato

Chicken Salad Salad

$14.25

House made chicken salad, cucumbers and tomato

Kids/ Desserts

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Served with choice of side, drink and a toy!

Kids Chs Pizza Slice

$8.99

Served with choice of side, drink and a toy!

Kids Pep Pizza Slice

$8.99

Served with choice of side, drink and a toy!

Kids Spaghetti

$8.99

Served with bread, drink and a toy!

Kids Reg Pancakes

$8.99

Served with two strips of bacon, drink and a toy!

Brown Butter Cake

$8.99

Funnel Fries *SM

$7.99

Dusted with powdered sugar

Funnel Fries *LG

$12.99

Dusted with powdered sugar

Subs

Served on a toasted roll

Rhode Island

$13.25

Capicola ham, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano and oil, served hot!

Sandwiches

Served with French Fries

CRISPY Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy on a toasted roll, lettuce and tomato; with French Fries

Softshell Sandwich

$19.99

With lettuce & tomato, served with french fries

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$16.50

With lettuce & tomato, served with french fries

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$16.50

With lettuce & tomato, served with french fries

Buff Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled on a toasted roll, lettuce and tomato; with French Fries

Buff Crispy Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy on a toasted roll, lettuce and tomato; with French Fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.25

White meat, house made chicken salad; on a roll with lettuce and tomato

Burgers & Dogs

Served on a toasted roll with French Fries

BYO Burger

$12.99

1/3 LB. with French Fries

Knife & Fork Burger

$17.99

Topped with cheddar cheese and homemade chili

Pizza Burger

$15.99

Topped with mozzarella, pepperoni and Italian tomato sauce

Western Burger

$15.99

Topped with melted American cheese, bacon and a crispy onion ring, with a side of BBQ sauce.

1/4 lb Hot Dog

$9.99

1/4 LB. With French Fries

American Dog

$10.99

Topped with American cheese

Chili Chz Dog

$11.99

Topped with American cheese and hot homemeade chili

German Dog

$10.99

Topped with sauerkraut

Chicken

2 Pc Dinner

$14.99

Choice of 2 pieces

4 Pc Dinner

$17.99

Breast, Thigh, Leg & Wing

8 Piece

$23.99

No substitutions, No sides

12 Piece

$26.99

No substitutions, No sides

16 Piece

$35.00

No substitutions, No sides

Chix Tender Dinner

$16.25

Freshly breaded chicken tenders served wtih your choice of dipping sauce

Pick any 2

$5.50

Choose from: Legs, Thighs, Wings; Served with cornbread

Pancakes & Dinners

Pancakes

$7.99

Three buttermilk pancakes

Side of Bacon

$4.49

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Served with garlic bread

Spaghetti

$13.50

Served with garlic bread

Chicken and Pancakes

$14.99

Two buttermilk pancakes and two pieces of fried chicken (max one breast)

Seafood

Oysters Dinner

$21.99

Lightly battered & fried golden brown oysters, served with cocktail sauce

Shrimp Dinner

$21.99

Lightly battered & fried golden brown popcorn shrimp, served with cocktail sauce

Soft Shell (1) Platter

$23.99

Lightly battered & fried golden brown

Soft Shell (2) Platter

$29.99

Lightly battered & fried golden brown

Crab Cake (1) Platter

$23.99

Eastern Shore crab cake made in-house using fresh lump & select crab meat. Sautee'd to perfection

Crab Cake (2) Platter

$29.99

Eastern Shore crab cake made in-house using fresh lump & select crab meat. Sautee'd to perfection

E.S. Surf n Turf

$19.99

2 pc Fried chicken & fried flounder

Extra Sauces/Sides

Extra Dressings

Side Spag Sauce

$2.00

Side of Pizza Sauce

$2.00

S/O T

S/O L

S/O O

S/O FO

$0.50

S/O Sweets

$0.50

S/O Pickles

$0.50

Extra Garlic Bread

$3.00

S/O Nacho Cheese

$2.00

S/O FF Cheese

$3.00

Side of Chili

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Beverages

Drinks

Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Kid's Shirley Temple

$3.99

Kid's Water

Reg/Med Shirley Temple

$6.99

Juice

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Water

Cup of Ice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

The Dough Roller is a family and Ocean City tradition that has been shared for decades. Proudly serving Dayton's Boardwalk Famous Fried Chicken only at our South Division Street location. We invite you and your family to relax and enjoy great food, served fast from our family to yours!

Location

606 South Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

