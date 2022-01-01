A map showing the location of The Drive-In at La Cantera PkwyView gallery

The Drive-In at La Cantera Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

17000 Interstate 10

San Antonio, TX 78257

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popcorn

Popcorn Tub 46oz

Popcorn Tub 46oz

$5.00

46oz

Candy

M&M Peanut

M&M Peanut

$5.25

5.1oz

Skittles

Skittles

$4.75

7.2oz

Reeses Pieces

Reeses Pieces

$5.25

6oz

M&M Chocolate

M&M Chocolate

$5.25

5.1oz

Skittles Sour

Skittles Sour

$4.75Out of stock

5.7oz

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$4.75

5oz

M&M Peanut Butter

M&M Peanut Butter

$5.25

5.1oz

Twizzlers

Twizzlers

$4.75

7oz

Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$4.75

5oz

Gummi Bears Organic

Gummi Bears Organic

$5.25

4oz

Fruit Snacks

Fruit Snacks

$5.25

5oz

Starburst Peg

Starburst Peg

$4.75

7.2oz

Snacks

Pickle (Big Papa)

Pickle (Big Papa)

$3.00Out of stock

8oz

Pickle Hot (Big Papa)

Pickle Hot (Big Papa)

$3.00
Cheddar Cheese Pretzel

Cheddar Cheese Pretzel

$6.75
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

$6.75
White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Cheese Cup

Cheese Cup

$2.00
Jalapeno Slices

Jalapeno Slices

$1.00
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

$6.75
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

Beverages

Dasani 20oz Water

Dasani 20oz Water

$3.75

20oz

Dasani Lg Water

Dasani Lg Water

$5.25

Litre

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Dr. Pepper Bottle

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$3.75Out of stock

12oz

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.75

12oz

Sprite

Sprite

$3.75Out of stock

12oz

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

12oz

San Pellegrino 500ml

San Pellegrino 500ml

$3.75
Gatorade Cool Blue

Gatorade Cool Blue

$4.00

20oz

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17000 Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Piatti - Eilan
orange starNo Reviews
17803 La Cantera Terrace San Antonio, TX 78256
View restaurantnext
Bakudan Ramen - @The Rim
orange star4.5 • 2,007
17619 La Cantera Parkway San Antonio, TX 78257
View restaurantnext
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM San Antonio, TX 78257
View restaurantnext
Tiago's Cabo Grille
orange starNo Reviews
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101 San Antonio, TX 78256
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh - Haute South - The Rim
orange starNo Reviews
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112 San Antonio, TX 78257
View restaurantnext
Revolucion Coffee and Juice @ The Rim
orange starNo Reviews
5846 Worth Parkway San Antonio, TX 78257
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston