The Dublin Pub 300 Wayne Avenue

300 Wayne Avenue

Dayton, OH 45410

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Potato Soup
Ruck

Starters

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Ruck Fries

$13.99

Poutine Fries

$12.99

Reuben Fries

$11.99

O-straws

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Blarney Stones

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

$10.99

Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.99

Snake Driver

$12.99

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$15.99

Salmon Caeser

$15.99

House Salad

$3.99

Soup

Potato Soup

$4.99

Day Soup

$5.99

Sandwich

BYO Burger

$10.99

BYO Chicken

$10.99

Ruck

$13.99

Hunstman

$13.99

High Kings Ribeye

$15.99

Monster

$9.99

Portabella Sand

$12.99

Five Points Rueben

$13.99

Reuben

$13.99

Fish Sand

$13.99

Bobby

$13.99

County Cork Club

$11.99

Seafood

Salmon Dinner

$17.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Shrimp & Chips

$15.99

Sea Mongers

$21.99

DBL Fish & Chips

$21.99

Entrees

Shepherds Pie

$13.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.99

Whiskey Chops

$14.99+

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Beef Boxty

$15.99

Ribeye

$23.99

Prime Shot

$16.99

Prime Rib Pasta

$16.99

Farmers Pie

$15.99

Prime Rib Dinner

$31.99

Kids

Tiny Stew

$6.99

Kids Chx

$6.99

Mini Monster

$6.99

Kids Fish

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Fries

$1.99

S&V Fries

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Cheese Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Brocolli

$2.99

Redskins

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

SD O Straws

$2.99

Side Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Trinity Cake

$8.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

DietCoke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

OJ

$2.25

Grapefruit

$2.25

Pineapple

$2.25

Tomato

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Retail

Cigar Lovers

$80.00

Hat

$20.00

Jacket

$60.00

Polo

$60.00

Shirt

$20.00

Kilt

$95.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Ranked as one of the Top 10 Irish Pubs in the US.

Location

300 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, OH 45410

Directions

