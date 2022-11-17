Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

The Duke Kitchen & Spirits - North Providence

129 Reviews

$$

1839 Smith St

North Providence, RI 02911

APPETIZERS

Country Pretzel

$10.00
Roasted Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Duke's Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Boneless Chicken Bites

$12.00

Mac n Cheese Bites

$8.00

BBQ PULLED PORK Quesadilla

$12.00

STUFFIES

$8.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.00

POTATO SKINS

$9.00

CALAMARI

$14.00

SAMPLER PLATTER

$17.00

EMPANADAS

$7.00

MAKE IT A COMBO

$3.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

SALADS

Garden Fresh Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

CEASAR SALAD

$9.00

SOUPS

MIDWEST CHILI

$5.00+

CHICKEN SOUP

$5.00+

PIZZAS

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

WHITE PIZZA

$12.00

SIDES

FRIES

$7.00

HUMMUS PLATTER

$8.00

LOADED FRIES

$9.00

LOADED TATER TOTS

$10.00

ONION RINGS

$7.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

SLIDERS

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

TATER TOTS

$7.00

XTRA Sauce/Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Peanut B BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Buffaque

$0.50

Queso Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Gold Rush

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Garlic & Herbs

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

teriytaki

$0.50

Thursday Specials

Penne with Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$17.00

Penne Pasta and Meatballs Dinner

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Chicken Parm Sub w/ Tater Tots

$13.00

HANDHELDS

PASTRAMI

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

ULTIMATE STEAK & CHEESE

$14.00

Sausage McDuke

$5.00

Ham McDuke

$5.00

Bacon Pepperoni McDuke

$5.00

CUBAN SANDWICH

$12.00

SMASH BURGER

$12.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$14.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$11.00

SPICY CHICKEN

$11.00

PULLED PORK

$12.00

WINGS & THINGS

GENESIS JUMBO WINGS

$12.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

ASIAN CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

PLAIN BITES

$11.00

COMBO

$3.00

DESSERTS

FRIED OREOS W/ICE CREAM

$6.00

CUP ICE CREAM

$4.00

SPECIALS

HOT DOG QUESADILLA

$5.00

FOOD

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$7.00

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$7.00

CHICKEN PARM SANGWICH

$8.00

TURKEY DAY PIIZZA SLICE

$9.00

DRINKS

FUZZY LEPRACHAUN

$13.00

GREEN MACHINE

$12.00

SHAMROCK SOUR

$11.00

PV House 11oz Margarita

$5.00

House PV SILVER

$6.00

$1 NARRAGANSETT DRAFT

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1839 Smith St, North Providence, RI 02911

Directions

