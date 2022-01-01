Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dumpling Lady Stall

894 Reviews

$$

1115 N Brevard St

Charlotte, NC 28205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp & Chicken
Chengdu - Pork & Scallions
Sweet Pork Belly

Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$10.63

Flour noodles with spicy ground pork, scallions, pickled radish, and peanuts Spice Level 1 of 4

Sichuan Pork

Sichuan Pork

$10.63

Flour noodles with seasoned ground pork fresh cucumbers and Sichuan spices

Burning Noodles

Burning Noodles

$10.63

(Served Chilled) Vegetarian – Egg noodles mixed with sesame oil, carrots, cucumbers, and peanuts

Fried Sauce Noodles (Vegan)

$10.63

Fried tofu, peas, and carrots in a thick Sichuan sauce

Nei Jiang Beef Noodles

Nei Jiang Beef Noodles

$10.63

Egg noodles with house-made beef and pork stock, beef stew, bok choy, chives, cilantro

Spicy Beef Noodles

Spicy Beef Noodles

$10.63

Egg noodles, ground beef, ground chilis, and shredded veggies (carrots and cucumbers)

Shredded Chicken Chili Noodles

Shredded Chicken Chili Noodles

$10.63

Hot egg noodles with CHILLED 5-spice chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds

Shiitake Chicken Noodles

$10.63

Pork Belly, Leeks, Bean Paste, Black Beans, Ginger, Soy

Spicy Chicken Noodles

Spicy Chicken Noodles

$10.63

Flour noodles with fresh chicken thighs, Serrano peppers, dried chilis, and spices. Very spicy (in a good way)

Dumplings

8 Dumplings per order All dumplings come in our house-made Sichuan Chili Oil. It is a little spicy
Pork & Chives

Pork & Chives

$10.40

Pork, Chinese chives, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg, Chinese 5-spice, cooking wine

Chengdu - Pork & Scallions

Chengdu - Pork & Scallions

$10.40

Garlic-based chili oil and house-made 5 spice soy sauce

Sweet Pork Belly

Sweet Pork Belly

$11.08

Pork belly, button mushrooms, soy sauce, cooking wine, char sui powder

Sichuan Wonton Soup

Sichuan Wonton Soup

$11.08

Pork and scallion wontons, ginger, chili oil, Sichuan peppercorn powder, oyster mushroom, house-made chicken stock

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$11.08

Pork and scallion wontons in house-made chicken stock w/ sesame oil, dried seaweed, dried shrimp, and cilantro

Shrimp & Chicken

Shrimp & Chicken

$10.40

Ground shrimp, ground chicken, ginger, salt, sesame oil, scallion

Veggie (Steamed)

Veggie (Steamed)

$10.40

Vegetarian (Vegan) – Shitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, vegetable oil, ginger, 5 spices, cumin

Veggie (Pan-Fried)

Veggie (Pan-Fried)

$11.08

Vegetarian (Vegan) – Shitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, vegetable oil, ginger, 5 spices, cumin

Sides

Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.24

Steamed Jasmine rice

Smashed Cucumber

Smashed Cucumber

$4.16

English cucumbers sliced and marinated in our Sichuan chili oil. A little spicy. Served chilled

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$5.08

Pan-fried scallion pancake. Crispy. One pancake cur into quarters

Packaged

Frozen Dumplings - Pork & Chive

$13.52

Frozen Dumplings - Shrimp & Chicken

$13.52

Frozen Dumplings - Sweet Pork Belly

$13.52

Frozen Dumplings - Veggie

$13.52

Frozen Dumplings - Chengdu

$13.52
Sichuan Chili Oil - Mason Jar

Sichuan Chili Oil - Mason Jar

$9.98

16oz Mason Jar of our Sichuan Chili Oil

Extra Side Of Chili Oil

$0.49

X-MAS SPECIAL - {2 Doz. Frz.\ 1 Jar Oil}

$32.00Out of stock

Drinks

Jia Duo Bao (Herbal Tea)

Jia Duo Bao (Herbal Tea)

$2.57

Incredibly popular Chinese herbal tea. Slightly sweet, non-carbonated

Sprite

$3.26
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.26

Mexican Coke - the good one

Jarritos (Grapefruit)

Jarritos (Grapefruit)

$2.80Out of stock

Grapefruit Jarritos (from Mexico)

Jarritos - Mandarin

Jarritos - Mandarin

$2.80Out of stock

Orange soda from Mexico

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.57

8oz glass bottle

Coconut Beverage

$3.49Out of stock
Water

Water

$2.33

Deer Park - 16oz

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.80Out of stock

Popular sparkling water from Mexico

Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.80Out of stock

Green Tea (cold)

Honey Tea

$2.80Out of stock

S.Pellegrino

$3.26

S.Pellegrino Orange

$2.33Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Dumpling Lady @ Optimist Hall

The Dumpling Lady image
The Dumpling Lady image
The Dumpling Lady image

