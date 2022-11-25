Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

The Dutch - Dam Good Food Williams Center

1,278 Reviews

$$

5340 East Broadway Boulevard

Suite 100

Tucson, AZ 85711

Popular Items

Duck Tacos (each)
Truffle Fries*
B.A.C.T.L.T.*

N/A Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50
Soda

Soda

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00
Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$3.00

locally roasted and DAM good!

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

featuring locally crafted Maya Chai

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Refill

Seasonal Sparkling Limeade

Seasonal Sparkling Limeade

$5.00

seasonal flavors, bartender's choice.

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Hot Cocoa with Whipped Cream

$5.00

Kombucha (Blackberry Ginger)

$5.00Out of stock

housemade kombucha, rotating flavors

Breakfast All Day

Berries and Cream French Toast

Berries and Cream French Toast

$13.00

brioche french toast with macerated berries and cream cheese frosting

Elote Avocado Toast*

Elote Avocado Toast*

$14.00

whole grain toast, topped with smashed avocado, elote salad, sriracha, cotija & lime (v)

Pannekoeken*

Pannekoeken*

$11.00

thin, crepe-like Dutch pancakes. choose one: apple, bacon & cheese, opa's rum raisin or nutella & fruit

Tucson Breakfast Bowl*

Tucson Breakfast Bowl*

$14.00

potatoes, kale, house made chicken sausage, nopales, tomatoes with 2 eggs - any style (gf)

the Crab Benny

$22.00

poached eggs, crab, spinach & hollandiase on an english muffin

the Modern Classic Benny

$16.00

avocado, canadian bacon, poached eggs and an english muffin with our housemade classic hollandaise

the Blackstone

$14.00

poached eggs, with bacon on thick sliced tomatoes and covered in housemade hollandaise (gf)

Starters

Bitterballen*

Bitterballen*

$9.00

the most popular dutch snack food. served with mustard for dipping!

Crab Cakes (each)

$5.00

with arugula & aioli (gf)

Duck Tacos (each)

$4.50

slow braised duck, brussels slaw, pickled red onion & cotija cheese, alejandros corn tortillas (gf)

Escargot

$12.00
Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts*

Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts*

$7.00

served with parmesan cheese and lime juice.

Liver Pate

$9.00Out of stock

Patat Speciaal*

$7.00

these special fries, are served with curry ketchup, mayonnaise and raw onion.

Truffle Fries*

Truffle Fries*

$7.00

our Belgian fries, served with truffle oil and our housemade aioli.

War Fries (Patat Oorlog)*

War Fries (Patat Oorlog)*

$8.00

peanut sauce, mayonnaise and onion loaded on our belgian fries - try them to learn why Patat Oorlog translates into War Fries.

Warm Artichoke Parmesan Dip

$11.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$7.50+

housemade ceasar with romaine, croutons and parmesean

Southwest Chopped Salad*

Southwest Chopped Salad*

$14.00

mixed greens, avocado, dried corn, israeli couscous, red onion & pepitas with buttermilk herb dressing (v)

Goat Cheese & Beet Salad*

$7.50+
Sonoran Steak Panzanella*

Sonoran Steak Panzanella*

$26.00

flank steak served with lettuce, blistered tomatoes, roasted corn, ciabatta & crispy cotija. tossed in cilantro & avocado dressing

Soup*

$5.00+

Sandwiches

B.A.C.T.L.T.*

B.A.C.T.L.T.*

$16.00

bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough with sweet potato fries

Bang Bang Shrimp Po'Boy*

$16.00

indonesian spiced fried shrimp, atjar tjampoer, spicy mayonnaise & tomato served on ciabatta with fries

Broodje Kroket*

Broodje Kroket*

$14.00

2 housemade Dutch Kroketten, served on a locally made bun with mustard and fries.

Caprese Sandwich*

$12.00

heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic on housemade focaccia

Cubano Sandwich*

Cubano Sandwich*

$14.00

slow roasted pork, ham, gruyere cheese, housemade pickles & mustard with fries

Prime Rib Dip*

$16.00

creamy horseradish, caramelized onions & mushrooms with alejandros telera roll and natural jus

The Dutch Burger

$16.00

Chef's Specialties

Bami Goreng

$26.00

Dry Aged Porkchop Stamppot

$32.00

Lekkerbekje

$24.00

beer battered filet of cod with traditional Dutch seasoning, tartar sauce & fries

Lobster Ravioli

$34.00
Oyster Mushroom Panade

Oyster Mushroom Panade

$21.00

fried oyster mushrooms, tri colored potatoes, chives & peppers with cashew country gravy and smoked sea salt

Quail Wellington

$28.00Out of stock
Salmon Risotto

Salmon Risotto

$28.00

lemon herb risotto with asparagus (gf)

Stamppot met Gehaktbal

$26.00

Flatbreads

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

pesto, spinach, mozzarella and chicken on a fresh baked flatbread.

Fig & Caramelized Onion

$15.00

wood fired flatbread, with fig, caramelized onion, goat cheese, mozzarella, prosciutto & roasted garlic oil

Mediterranean

$14.00

with roasted red pepper hummus, artichoke, spinach, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber and feta

Sweets

flourless dark chocolate tortes, served with macerated berries (gf)

Dark Chocolate Torte*

$10.00

mini flourless dark chocolate tortes with berry sauce

Margarita Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Mokkagebak

$12.00
Stroopwafel with ice cream*

Stroopwafel with ice cream*

$10.00

our handmade giant stroopwafel with a scoop of ice cream and some fresh berries.

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Dutch is locally owned and operated and has been providing delicious Modern European cuisine since 2017! We appreciate your support. Join us for bottomless mimosas daily until 3pm.

Website

Location

5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Suite 100, Tucson, AZ 85711

Directions

