Thee Fowl Father
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Thee Fowl Father is a mobster inspired food truck that brings mouth watering culinary chicken dishes to you. You will experience exquisite flavors of the coop, that are so mother clucking good, their fowl. The Don focuses on bringing chicken inspired meals that use fresh ingredients that are flavorful and protein packed
Location
10908 West Elbow Drive, Tampa, FL 33612
